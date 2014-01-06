Falleció Arnoldo Martí

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/arnoldo-marti.jpg

 arnoldo martiArnoldo Marti, escritor uruguayo, falleció el domingo 5 de enero del 2014.

 Arnoldo Marti, oriundo de las tierras pobladas por los amerindios charrúas, actual República de Uruguay, fue médico veterinario, etólogo y ecólogo. Fue director de los jardines zoológicos municipales de Montevideo. Asesor de la comisión de Medio Ambiente del Gobierno entre 1997 y 1998; vicepresidente de la Fundación de Etología y Ecología Dr. Rodolfo Tálice; asesor del Servicio de Salubridad y subdirector del servicio de Epidemiología (zoonosis) de la Intendencia Municipal de Montevideo.

Derivando hacia las letras, Arnoldo Marti es miembro de la Internacional Writers and Artists Association del Bluffton College, Ohio, USA; de la Sociedad Argentina de Letras, Artes y Ciencias, con filial en la capital de la nación, exmiembro del Directorio para Asuntos Internacionales de la Sociedad de Cultura Latina de Brasil, con sede en su país. Tiene diversidad de obras en prosa y poesía, siendo algunas de ellas traducidas a otros idiomas.

Su tesón lo llevó a ser premiado en numerosas ocasiones, destacando el Primer Congreso de Escritores de Mercosur y España, celebrado en Uruguay (1996); panelista en el Congreso celebrado por I.W.A. en Río de Janeiro en 1998. “Man of the year 2002” por la American Biographical Institute y la Junta de Investigaciones Internacionales de EE.UU.; académico di Mérito por la Academia Internacional Trinacria de Mesina, Sicilia; en 2010, la Academia Internacional II Convivio, de Sicilia, Italia, le otorga el primer premio por su obra “Sombras”. En el libro “Letras de paz”, de escritores americanos y editado en Colombia, siendo prologado por Lech Walesa, aparece junto a grandes de las letras como Mario Benedetti.

Arnoldo Marti, desde su ciudad-balneario de Piriápolis, en el departamento de Maldonado, escribió al mundo o se cultivó de otros como Delmira Agustini, Julio Inverso, Jorge Majfud…

Concluyo con su poema “Otoño”, que dice: “Cayó la hoja. / Muerta está. / El viento frío de la noche / le arrancó la vida / y le dio forma de muerte. / Es la hoja del otoño, / del árbol frío / que vive con sangre de tierra / y corazón de palo./ Una nube de humo / cubre el silencio; / es la estación pálida / con alfombra de hojas muertas. / Otoño que arrancas hojas vivas / y están pálidas / porque las quemó la noche. / Cayó la hoja… / El árbol tiembla con el viento y duerme con el sol”.

Artículo de Graciliano Martín Fumero

Publicado en El Día, de Tenerife

