Exitosos operativos policiales: En menos de 48 horas caen dos bandas de delincuentes en Brio. Solís; una robaba y desguazaba motos y la otra hurtaba fincas

Exitosos operativos policiales: En menos de 48 horas caen dos bandas de delincuentes en Brio. Solís; una robaba y desguazaba motos y la otra hurtaba fincashttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/100_6069.jpg
Dos exitosos operativos policiales de Seccional 5ª de Brio. Solís conjuntamente con Brigada de Hurtos de Piriápolis, Policía Caminera y Seccional 3ª de Pan de Azúcar permitieron desbaratar, en menos de 48 horas, dos bandas de delincuentes que operaban en balneario Solís.
La primera, dedicada a robar fincas en este balneario y Piriápolis, cayó entre martes y miércoles tras un procedimiento de Seccional 5ª y la Brigada de Hurtos, siendo detenidas 4 personas de las cuales 3 fueron procesadas, uno con prisión.
La segunda banda de delincuentes, dedicada al robo de motos y su posterior desguazamiento, cayó en la madrugada de este jueves después de un eficaz operativo de Seccional 5ª con Policía Caminera, que derivó en el allanamiento de 4 fincas, resultando detenidas 5 personas que ya están a disposición de la Justicia.
Desguazadores de motos
Todo se origina meses atrás, cuando una moto es hurtada del destacamento de Policía Caminera en Ruta 9. Personal de Seccional 5ª de Brio. Solís venía siguiendo una pista que lo podría llevar a quien o quienes podrían ser los autores de dicho robo.
En la madrugada de este jueves efectivos de esta Seccional, conjuntamente con Policía Caminera, dispuso un gran operativo en la zona de balneario Solís capturando a dos masculinos que circulaban en moto, quienes tenían en su poder el motor de la moto hurtada en el destacamento de Caminera. Después de interrogar a los sospechosos se procede, orden judicial mediante, al allanamiento de 4 fincas en balneario Solís, resultado detenidas 3 personas mas, quedando los cinco masculinos a disposición de la Justicia.
El operativo realizado esta mañana en balnearo Solís requirió el apoyo de la Brigada de Hurtos de Pirápolis y efectivos de Seccional 3ª de Pan de Azúcar.
En el procedimiento se incautaron infinidad de partes de motos, motores y plásticos, presumiblemente de birrodados que fueron hurtados en esta zona del departamento, además de herramientas y otros objetos.
La Justicia se expedirá sobre el caso en las próximas horas.
Cae banda que robaba fincas en Solís y Piriápolis
Una banda de delincuentes que hurtaba fincas en Brio. Solís y Piriápolis cayó el miércoles pasado tras un eficaz procedimiento de la Seccional 5ª de Brio. Solís; tres masculinos fueron procesados.
En la tarde del miércoles, efectivos policiales de Seccional 5ª divisan a dos jóvenes en la parada 28 de Ruta 10 con una valija de viaje en actitud sospechosa. En coordinación con personal de la Brigada de Hurtos de Seccional 11ª se procedió a averiguar y detener a los masculinos quienes fueron identificados como a G.F.B.L. de 20 años de edad y a V.O.B.L de 23 años de edad, a quienes se les incautó una serie de efectos de los cuales no justificaban su procedencia. Los efectos encontrados son: Un plasma Panavox , un secador de cabello, una pelota de fútbol, una caladora Bosch en su valija, dos cepillos de madera, un nivel, una máquina cortadora de cerámica, dos cucharas de albañil , un serrucho, y varias herramientas.-
Al día siguiente, jueves, y con la orden Judicial correspondiente se procedió a allanar los domicilios de ambos, incautándose en el domicilio de V.B.L. varios efectos como 11 CD piratas, binoculares Buschenell, ropas, gorros de visera, un calefón, un televisor, varias herramientas, una bordeadora, 22 cajas de vino, entre otros efectos.
Seguidamente en el segundo domicilio inspeccionado, ubicado en Playa Grande, se incautaron dos fundas de almohadas, perfumes, artículos cosméticos ropas, etc, deteniéndose a otro masculino en el lugar quien resultó ser J.B.L. de 25 años de edad.-
Continuando con las averiguaciones se pudo establecer que no sería ajeno al hecho otro masculino amigo de V.B. por lo que se intervino al B.N.L.C., de 19 años de edad quien ingresó como detenido tras mandato judicial.-
Una vez sustanciadas las actuaciones se estableció que los ilícitos denunciados vinculados a los ahora procesados son tres hurtos de finca en el Balneario Solís, un hurto de finca en balneario Los Ángeles de Piriápolis y los daños perpetrados a la misma.
El día jueves 14 de mayo, la Sra. Juez Letrado en lo Penal de Cuarto turno de Maldonado dispuso el procesamiento con prisión de Víctor BRAGA (poseedor de antecedentes penales), por cuatro delitos de hurto especialmente agravado, uno de ellos en grado de tentativa, todos en reiteración real y el procesamiento sin prisión de B. L. por un delito del hurto especialmente agravado en grado de tentativa, el procesamiento sin prisión de G.B.L. por un delito de receptacion. Asimismo se dispone el cese de detención del J.B.L.-
Esclarecen hurtos en Punta Negra
Otro caso de robo, esta vez en Punta Negra, quedó aclarado días atrás. El día 5 de mayo en horas de la tarde efectivos de Seccional 11ª de Piriápolis en el balneario de Punta Negra avistaron a dos personas de sexo masculino desplazándose en una moto la cual llevaba un carro de tiro. Al ser identificados por los uniformados se estableció que carecían de la documentación del birrodado, uno de los sujetos poseía antecedentes penales y el restante estaba indocumentado siendo conducidos a la Unidad Policial para su identificación.-
Personal de la Brigada de Hurtos de la Seccional 11ª llevó a cabo un allanamiento en una finca del Barrio La Capuera logrando recuperar varios efectos denunciados en fincas del Balneario Punta Negra, además de ello realizaron la detención del masculino que los tenía en su poder.
Sometido a la Justicia Competente, el Sr. Juez Letrado en lo Penal de Segundo Turno de Maldonado se expidió, dictando el procesamiento con prisión de Fabio SILVA COR (poseedor de antecedentes penales) por la comisión de un delito de Receptación.-
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado jueves 15 de mayo 2014 hora 20:33
Las siguientes imágenes corresponden a los objetos incautados en Brio. Solís y Playa Grande después del operativo realizado entre el martes 13 y el miércoles 14 de mayo por Seccional 5ª Solís y Brigada de Hurtos de Piriápolis.
