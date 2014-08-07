Estela Barnes se encontró con su nieto Guido Montoya Carlotto
Lo buscó durante 37 años y cumplió su sueño: Lo abrazó antes de morir
Y el momento tan esperado, tan soñado por Estela Barnes de Carlotto, se concretó la tarde del miércoles 6 de agosto de 2014. 37 años después, la presidenta y fundadora de Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo cumplió el sueño de poder abrazar a su nieto antes de morir. La familia Carlotto Barnes se reunió con el músico y pianista de Olavarría, Ignacio Hurban, de 36 años de edad, que es ni mas ni menos, que el nieto de Estela de Carlotto, a quien buscó incansablemente durante casi 4 décadas.
Guido Montoya Carlotto, es la verdadera identidad de Ignacio Hurban (foto). Sus padres, Oscar “puño” Montoya y Laura Carlotto, fueron asesinados por la dictadura militar en 1978. Guido es el nieto restituido Nº 114 de la Asociación de Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo.
El encuentro entre la familia Carlotto y Guido se dio en la ciudad de La Plata, en un clima de hermetismo y privacidad para evitar la exposición pública.
El encuentro fue confirmado por su tío en su cuenta Twitter, Guido Carlotto, secretario de Derechos Humanos bonaerense: “Luego de toda una tarde con Guido, siento que recobré gran parte de lo que perdí hace 37 años. Hoy vi a Laura y a los 30 mil. Gracias” escribió Carlotto.
También “Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo” en su red social Facebook, oficializó el encuentro: “Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo informa que felizmente Guido Montoya Carlotto ya pudo abrazar a su familia, que lo buscó sin pausa y de forma incansable durante 36 años. El encuentro íntimo se produjo esta tarde en la ciudad de La Plata.
El propio Hurban aceleró el proceso
El expediente de Estela Barnes de Carlotto para recuperar a su nieto data del año 1998, desde ese año se realizaban investigaciones. Sin embargo, todo el proceso se aceleró con la presentación del propio nieto, Ignacio Hurban, que ante dudas sobre su propia identidad, acudió el pasado 21 de julio a la Comisión Nacional de la Identidad (CONADI) con el fin de someterse a un análisis de ADN.
La sangre de Guido se comparó con los datos existentes en el BNDG y allí saltó la compatibilidad con los restos óseos de un desaparecido que no se sabía era el padre del chico, según dijeron en Tribunales e informa diario Clarín de Buenos Aires. Además, obviamente de la coincidencia con la familia de Carlotto. Desde allí se ubicó a su abuela paterna, en Caleta Olivia, se tomaron muestras de sangre y nueva coincidencia.
Los padres de Guido Montoya Carlotto
Guido Montoya Carlotto es hijo de Oscar Wilmar Montoya y Laura Carlotto. El padre nació en la localidad de Cañadón Seco, a 15 kilómetros de Caleta Olivia, en el norte de la provincia de Santa Cruz, y en su juventud viajó a la ciudad de La Plata para estudiar. Eran los primeros años de la década del ’70. Allí conoció a Laura, militante como el del movimiento “Montoneros”. Ambos fueron secuestrados en el año 1977, cuando Laura tenía sus primeros meses de embarazo. Meses después, los jóvenes fueron cruelmente asesinados por los militares. Laura ya había dado a luz un niño, a quien llamó Guido, en homenaje a su padre.
El cuerpo de Laura le fue entregado a sus padres, Guido Carlotto y Estela Barnes. Se desconocía el paradero de Montoya. Fue solo hace 6 años que la familia Montoya fue informada por el Equipo Argentino de Antropología Forense (EAAF) que había sido identificado el cuerpo del joven Oscar Montoya; había sido sepultado como N/N en el cementerio de Berazategui.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado jueves 7 de agosto de 2014 hora 03:32
Fuente: Diario Clarín Buenos Aires
a lot lately with my father so hopefully this will get him to see my point of view. Fingers crossed! mortgage banker new york
Thank you, I’ve recently been searching for information approximately this topic for a long time and yours is the best I have discovered so far. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you certain about the source?
