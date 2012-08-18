Estela Barnes de Carlotto: “Una historia sin final”

“Tengo un nieto que tiene 34 años y no se donde está”

(foto de portada) Estela Barnes de Carlotto; atrás, Susú Pecoraro, quien interpreta a Estela en “Verdades verdaderas”. Fue durante el festival de cine “Piriápolis de Película” 2012 en Piriápolis.

En el marco del festival de cine internacional “Piriápolis de Película”, la organización premió y reconoció a la activista de los Derechos Humanos en Argentina, Estela Barnes de Carlotto, fundadora de la Asociación Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo. Esta mujer da vida al film “Verdades verdaderas”, magníficamente protagonizado por la actriz argentina Susú Pecoraro.

Estela, nacida el 22 de octubre de 1930, era una maestra de escuela primaria y ama de casa sin ninguna actuación pública, casada con Guido Carlotto, con quien tuvo cuatro hijos. “La historia sin final” de Estela comienza en noviembre de 1977 cuando su hija Laura Estela fue secuestrada a manos de la dictadura militar que por esos años gobernaba Argentina y posteriormente asesinada después de dar a luz a un niño a quien llamó Guido, en homenaje a su padre, quien hasta hoy permanece desaparecido.

Al finalizar el acto de premiación, Semanario La Prensa dialogó con la activista, quien manifestó su esperanza siempre viva de encontrar a su nieto: “Faltan todavía 400 nietos por encontrar, hay que seguir trabajando, aun falta mucho por hacer en todos los órdenes, tampoco sabemos donde están las 30.000 personas secuestradas y asesinadas por la dictadura cívico-militar” señaló Estela de Carlotto.

“Mientras tanto vamos abriendo caminos, vamos concienciando a la población, no solo en el ámbito nacional sino también internacional, saber que esto pasó y que le puede pasar a cualquier país del mundo. Tenemos que educar a los jóvenes, hay que comprometerse, siempre hay que estar enseñando, un poco de docencia sigo haciendo a pesar de no ser la misma que hacía antes cuando la vida me cambió por el secuestro y asesinato de mi hija Laura y el robo de su hijito, que es un nieto que todavía estoy buscando, tiene 34 años y no se donde está” reflexionó Estela.

¿Le entregaron el cuerpo de su hija?

Si, a mi me entregaron el cuerpo de mi hija el mismo día que la asesinaron. Ese día nos llamó la policía, porque el ejército había dado orden que me entregaran el cuerpo de Laura.

Fue una cosa insólita, inusitada, única, que lo atribuyo a mi conversación con el último presidente de facto, Reynaldo Bignone, que en ese momento era el secretario de Videla, a quien le pedí por la vida de Laura y el me dijo “que los mataban a todos” y yo creyendo que ya la habían matado le dije “si ya la mataron, devuélvanme el cuerpo, así no me vuelvo loca buscando en las tumbas anónimas.

Creo que el habrá dicho “cuando le toque asesinarla entréguenle el cuerpo a la madre porque ella lo pidió” Yo le había pedido una hija viva, Laura estuvo 9 meses en un campo de concentración, cerca de donde vivía y donde vivo hasta ahora, en La Plata, pero que nos íbamos a imaginar que ahí había semejante lugar. Se llamaba “La Cacha” y estaba en una localidad cercana a La Plata entre dos cárceles legales de hombres y de mujeres.

Toda esta triste, dura e injusta historia se cuenta en la película “Verdades verdaderas”, uno de los puntos altos del festival “Piriápolis de Película”, organizado por el Argentino Hotel de Piriápolis.

Estela de Carlotto, cumple 82 años el próximo 22 de octubre y continua hoy buscando incesantemente a su nieto, pero mientras tanto, “Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo” sigue devolviéndole la identidad a cientos de personas que fueron víctimas del terrorismo de Estado. Pablo Javier Gaona Miranda es el último de los 106 nietos que han recuperado su identidad. Fue secuestrado junto con sus padres el 14 de mayo de 1978 cuando tenía solamente un mes de vida. Sus padres nunca aparecieron, Pablo se encontró con sus tíos y abuela, se encontró con el mismo.

Pero para conocer mas detalles de la historia de Estela de Carlotto, consideramos oportuno publicar a continuación este trabajo periodístico de Martín Granovsky, publicado en el periódico Página 12 de Argentina hace ya unos veinte años, cuando surgía una posibilidad de encontrarse con su nieto.

El caso de Laura Carlotto está relacionado con La Noche de los Lápices

Por Martín Granovsky/Página 12

Claudia Carlotto, otra hija de Estela, estaba casada con Jorge Falcone. En 1977 desapareció la hermana de Jorge, María Laura Falcone, una de las estudiantes secuestradas por su militancia secundaria. Fue entonces cuando los Carlotto decidieron tomar precauciones especiales. La Plata había sido una de las ciudades más castigadas por la represión inorgánica de las Tres A y la Concentración Nacional Universitaria, y era a principios de la dictadura uno de los blancos preferidos de la represión científica de las Fuerzas Armadas.

¿Por qué no te vas de acá y del país? cuenta Estela Carlotto que le preguntaba a su hija.

No me voy a ir de este país, y además no soy tan importante para que me busquen contestaba Laura.

Pero te van a matar.

No quiero morir. Una de las cosas más lindas que hay es vivir. Yo quiero vivir, vivir bien y hacer que los demás puedan vivir bien. Pero si me llegara a pasar algo, mi muerte y las muertes de todos no serán en vano.

Que Dios te proteja pedía Estela.

El 1 de agosto de 1977 Laura, que militaba en la Juventud Universitaria Peronista, resolvió mudarse a la casa de unos amigos y Guido, el marido de Estela, le prestó la camioneta de su fábrica de pinturas para llevar las cosas. Guido y Estela comenzaron a sospechar cuando los chicos no devolvieron la camioneta a la hora programada. Guido fue hasta la casa de los amigos de Laura. Tampoco volvió. Entonces fue también Estela. Sólo encontró un grupo saqueando una casa que alguien había dejado abierta. Estela dejó su casa antes de que el Ejército fuera a buscarla.

Una amiga le ofreció un contacto. Alguien de la vieja represión, un fascista vecino de La Plata que podía hacer de nexo con la nueva cacería de opositores: Patricio Errecalde Pueyrredón. Estela puso cuarenta millones de pesos de 1977 (unos 30.000 dólares) y, 25 días después, Guido apareció. Lo habían mantenido secuestrado en la División Cuatrerismo de la Policía Bonaerense, en las calles 55 y 14 de La Plata, lo habían torturado y le habían negado los remedios que necesita un diabético. Estela supo entonces que un grupo de chicos colaboró con la represión entregando a otros chicos y, en este caso, a un padre, y supo también que esos chicos fueron asesinados.

Durante el secuestro de su esposo, Estela apeló a todos sus contactos para encontrar a Guido y a Laura. Incluso se entrevistó con el general Reinaldo Benito Antonio Bignone, que después sería el último presidente de la dictadura y en ese momento integraba el staff íntimo del presidente Jorge Videla. Estela vio dos veces a Bignone. La segunda, cuando su esposo ya había aparecido.

En Botín de guerra, el libro sobre los secuestros de chicos escrito por Julio Nosiglia que Página/12 acaba de reeditar junto con Abuelas y las Universidades de Quilmes y La Plata, figura la conversación de Estela Carlotto y Bignone cuando ella le planteó que, por lo menos, pusieran a su hija a disposición del Poder Ejecutivo.

Pero señora, eso es imposible le dijo Bignone. Hace poco estuve en el Uruguay y visité las cárceles donde están los Tupamaros, y allí los Tupamaros se han fortificado aún más en sus ideas y hasta han convencido a algunos guardiacárceles, a tal punto que hay que estar rotándolos periódicamente, para que sus contactos con los presos no sean prolongados. Nosotros acá, en la Argentina, no queremos que nos pase esto. Y entonces hay que hacerlo.

Estela sabía, por el relato de su marido, que mataban a los prisioneros. Se convenció de que Bignone le estaba diciendo que su hija estaba muerta.

Si ya la mataron, lo que quiero es que me devuelvan el cuerpo, porque quiero enterrarla cristianamente, no quiero volverme loca como esas madres que buscan en las tumbas NN a sus hijos desaparecidos.

Una vecina, que había sido secuestrada, contó a Estela que había visto a su hija embarazada de seis meses y medio.

Después, el 25 de agosto, avisaron de la comisaría de Isidro Casanova que Laura había muerto. La enterraron. Después, otra mujer les confirmó que había tenido un hijo, y que le había puesto Guido de nombre.

Durante años de reconstrucción, Estela Carlotto fue armando la verdad sobre la historia del secuestro de su hija y el destino de su nieto Guido. Supo que el parto había sido en el Hospital Militar (de Buenos Aires)

Que un militar trasladó a su hija del campo de concentración de La Cacha al hospital. Que un conscripto podía ser útil para esclarecer el caso. Que el soldado sabía que un militar de alto rango ya había inscripto al chico como propio. Que su hija dio a luz esposada.

Que Laura pudo estar sólo cinco horas con su hijito. Que después la adormecieron y la llevaron de regreso al campo de concentración, antes de asesinarla, disfrazar la muerte como un enfrentamiento con un retén militar y devolver el cuerpo. Que el soldado vio, y lo declaró luego a la Justicia, cómo un oficial entraba a la habitación y se llevaba al bebé. Un capítulo de la historia que, quizás, esté por terminar.

En otros medios de prensa, Estela, relata como se enteró de la existencia de su nieto.

…buscando información sobre otros chiquitos en el año 80 me encuentro con gente en San Pablo, Brasil, cuando venía el Papa, y ahí una chica me empezó a hablar de una chica liberada llamada Rita que había tenido un nene varón, a quien habían liberado el 24 de agosto en las últimas horas de la noche para que se encontrase con su familia y su hijito. Cuando me contaba que esa chica Rita tenía un papá con negocio de pinturas me di cuenta de que estaba hablando de Laura.

“Mirá, vos estás hablando de Laura, mi hija, pero mi hija no fue liberada; mi hija fue asesinada”, le dije. “No, a Rita la liberaron”, contestó. “Si la hicieron bañar, cambiar… Yo le ofrecí un corpiño de encaje negro para que se llevara de recuerdo… A esa chica la liberaron. La sacaron con Carlitos, un compañero”. Y yo dije: “Sí, justamente hubo dos muertos. Me la entregaron muerta”.

En 1985, ya en democracia, hice exhumar el cuerpo y el equipo de antropología forense lo examinó a fondo para determinar con exactitud todo lo que los militares habían negado. El deterioro de su dentadura probaba su largo secuestro; por la pelvis supimos que había tenido un bebé y por las balas que tenía alojadas en el cráneo, que había sido ejecutada por una Itaka disparada a 30 cm, por la espalda…

Así reuní elementos de prueba para la justicia y para demostrar al exterior, donde teníamos causas abiertas, qué era lo que había pasado. Esta vez sí quise verla… Vi sus huesitos, su pelo, la vi a ella, la vi. Y cerré el duelo y nunca más necesité ir al cementerio. Voy sólo de vez en cuando.

Laura en el cautiverio dijo: “Mi mamá no les va a perdonar a los milicos lo que me están haciendo. Y los va a perseguir mientras tenga vida”. Lo cual significaba que me conocía más que yo misma porque yo no era mujer heroica. Nunca había participado en nada. Era una mujer de un origen de clase media baja, criada en épocas dulces si se quiere; nunca me iba a imaginar que iba a seguir toda mi vida a esto.