8 bandas tocarán en Piriápolis: Vela Puerca, Trotsky Vengarán, Abuela Coca, Tribu dy Rasta y grupos locales; Será el sábado 14 de diciembre en CEDEMPIR

8 bandas tocarán en Piriápolis: Vela Puerca, Trotsky Vengarán, Abuela Coca, Tribu dy Rasta y grupos locales; Será el sábado 14 de diciembre en CEDEMPIRhttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/la-vela-puerca.jpg
La Vela Puerca, Trotsky Vengarán, Abuela Coca, Tribu dy Rasta, Gnomo, The Curriers, Marasafu y Tributo, son las bandas que tocarán en Piriápolis el 14 diciembre en el Centro de deportes del balneario desde las 18:30 hs.
Así lo confirmó Alberto Miranda a semanario La Prensa, comunicando además que la entrada será un bono colaboración de $ 100, los que ya se pueden adquirir en la red de locales Abitab, a través del 4432 3336 o en la puerta del festival desde las 16 hs.
Miranda, integrante de la Mesa Ejecutiva, organizadora del espectáculo, explicó que el bono colaboración se debe a que el concierto tiene un fin totalmente solidario, beneficiando a la Policlínica de Piriápolis.
El espectáculo se realizará en la plaza de deportes CEDEMPIR (Dr. Héctor Barrios casi Simón del Pino) y constará de dos escenarios, A y B, que estarán instalados dentro del predio, comenzando el festival a las 18:30 hs. extendiéndose hasta la madrugada del domingo.
Recordamos que el municipio de Piriápolis participa en calidad de auspiciante, destinando U$S 20.000 (dólares americanos veinte mil) para colaborar con el espectáculo.
Dos escenarios
Habrá un escenario mayor y otro menor instalados en la plaza de deportes lo que le dará celeridad al espectáculo, ya que al terminar de tocar una banda, comenzará a sonar la otra.
PROGRAMA DE PIRIAMUSIC 2013
Sábado 14 de diciembre – 18:30 hs. Cedempir (Tucumán y Simón del Pino) detrás de la Terminal de ómnibus
ESCENARIO “A”
La Vela Puerca – Hora 24:00
Trotsky Vengarán – Hora 22:30
La Abuela Coca – Hora 21:00
Tribu dy Rasta – Hora 19:30
ESCENARIO “B”
TRIBUTO (Piriápolis) – Hora 18.30
THE CURRIERS (Piriápolis) – Hora 20.00
MARASAFU (Pan de Azúcar) – Hora 22.00
GNOMO (MinasS) Hora 23.30
El espectáculo inicia a la hora 18.30 del sábado 14 de diciembre de 2013,
con una duración estimada de siete horas. Los escenarios se presentan juntos intercalando cada banda sin interrupción.
Comienza “B” seguido de “A” Sucesivamente
Foto: La Vela Puerca
Gente le pifiaron mal en la misma noticia dice programacion piria music 2013
Y NO TE VA A GUSTAR???
Muchachos: 4 y 5 de diciembre. Lean todo que hay un enlace. “No te va gustar” cierra el festival.
