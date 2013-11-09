Esta noche eligen Miss y Mister UTU Pan de Azúcar; desde las 19:30 en el centro educativo

Esta noche eligen Miss y Mister UTU Pan de Azúcar; desde las 19:30 en el centro educativohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/utu-pan-de-azucar.jpg
Este sábado 9 de noviembre se realiza el festival y exposición de cierre de cursos de UTU Pan de Azúcar. En ese marco se estará desarrollando la elección de MISS y MISTER UTU 2013, en una jornada que contará además con la actuación de destacados artistas locales, entre ellos, Los Charabones, cuerda de tambores Jacinto Vera, Kebra Samba, Maximiliano González, el sonido de Sensación Tropical y Corte Rocho y Valentina Orsi & Cía.
La fiesta contará con plaza de comidas donde se podrán degustar los productos elaborados por los alumnos de curso de Cocina Familiar.
Imperdible cierre de cursos de UTU, este sábado 9 de noviembre desde las 19:30 hs. en el local educativo ubicado en Félix de Lizarza y Carlos Silva.
