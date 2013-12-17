Espectacular vuelco tras chocar dos vehículos en Av. de Mayo; Los 6 involucrados resultaron ilesos

Espectacular vuelco tras chocar dos vehículos en Av. de Mayo; Los 6 involucrados resultaron ilesoshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/100_7658.jpg
Se puede decir que fue una desgracia con suerte. Seis personas resultaron ilesas tras protagonizar un choque con espectacular vuelco en Piriápolis.
El siniestro ocurrió sobre las 13:10 de este martes 17 de diciembre en Av. de Mayo y Salta. Una camioneta marca Renault Kangoo, conducida por Ana María Piriz, que circulaba por calle Salta rumbo al este, cruzó la avenida sin percatarse que por su derecha venía un vehículo marca Fiat Premio, conducido por David Vignoly, no pudiendo evitar colisionarlo. Un toque y el Fiat se dio un par de vueltas sobre si mismo quedando con las ruedas para arriba como se aprecia en las fotos.
Los ocupantes del Fiat, trabajadores de la construcción, resultaron ilesos aunque alguno tuvo algún raspón y cortes de menor entidad. Se trata de Fredy González, Christian Fariña, Oscar Torena, Sergio Suárez y el conductor, David Vignoly; todos mayores de edad.
“No los ví” declaró una angustiada conductora quien aseguró ser este el primer accidente en años de manejo. Mientras tanto, Sergio, uno de los ocupantes del Fiat, trató de advertir al conductor “mirá que no nos vio”, pero cuando lo terminó de decir ya era tarde, se produjo el choque y posterior vuelco.
Tomó intervención en el siniestro efectivos de Seccional 11ª de Piriápolis y Cuerpo inspectivo municipal.
