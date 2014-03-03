Programación escenarios de Carnaval: Lunes 3 en Bella Vista; en Aznárez viernes 7 y sábado 8 de marzo

Programación escenarios de Carnaval: Lunes 3 en Bella Vista; en Aznárez viernes 7 y sábado 8 de marzohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/carnaval-hosteria-bellavista.jpg
Continúa el carnaval en Zona Oeste, este lunes es el turno de Bella Vista con dos fiestas de Carnaval; una en la sede del club social y deportivo Bella Vista con entrada libre y la otra en la hostería Bella Vista con una entrada de $ 100. En Aznárez habrá escenario del Carnaval el próximo viernes 7 y sábado 8 de marzo.
Lunes 3 de marzo de 2014 – Programación escenarios de Carnaval Bella Vista:
Balneario Bella Vista- Escenario del club Social y Deportivo Bella Vista
Desde las 21:30 horas con entrada libre
Murga La Requerida
Murga La Caprichosa
Dúo Ricardo y Nacho
Escola do samba Renovación 2001
Fiesta de Carnaval en Hostería Bella Vista desde las 21 horas
Ruta 10 Km. 87
Actuará murga La Caprichosa, habrá Karaoke y gran baile de Carnaval. Informes y consultas 4438 – 0414 – Celular: 098 875955
San Carlos – Escenario de Carnaval
Lunes 3/3 – desde las 21:30 horas
21:00 – Renovación 2001 – (escola Samba)
22:00 – Entrega de premios de los Concursos Departamental y Regional
23:00 – Murga Ganadora 1er.- Premio Concurso Departamental
00:00 – Parodistas Momosapiens (Montevideo)
01:00 – “Sin remitente” Alejandro Balbis y su banda –
Publicamos a continuación la programación de los distintos escenarios de Carnaval de Piriápolis, Pan de Azúcar y Solís Grande, además de la programación de San Carlos. Recordamos que el desfile de Llamadas previsto para este jueves en Piriápolis fue suspendido y cancelado por DAECPU. Esto no altera para nada el desfile Oficial de Carnaval en Piriápolis que se realizará el martes 4 de marzo por calle Tucumán como estaba previsto. Cabe destacar que los espectáculos se suspenden en caso de mal tiempo.
Encuentro de Tambores en Punta del Este será el viernes 28 de febrero
El XII Encuentro de Tambores de Punta del Este, que fuera suspendido por las condiciones del tiempo la semana pasada, se realizará este viernes 28 de febrero por la Av. Gorlero desde las 22 horas.
Bella Vista tendrá escenario y fiesta de Carnaval
Aunque aun no está la programación confirmada, se supo que el balneario Bella Vista tendrá su escenario como todos los años, el cual se instalará frente a la sede del Club Social y Deportivo Bella Vista. La fecha prevista es el lunes 3 de marzo.
Fiesta en Hostería Bella Vista
También la Hostería Bella Vista prepara su fiesta de Carnaval para el lunes 3 de marzo a las 21 horas, que va a contar con la actuación de una agrupación carnavalera y finalizará con gran baile.
Programación Solís Grande
Viernes 28 de febrero desde 21 horas
– Murga Cara a Cara
– Grupo Samba 2000
– Murga Que la Parió (murga mujeres)
– Murga Ataja la Gata
Programación Cerros Azules
Sábado 1º de marzo desde 21 horas
– Murga Momolandia (Montevideo)
– Murga Los Fantasmas se Divierten
– Herederos Show (Humoristas)
– Grupo Bem Brasil (Samba)
Domingo 2 de marzo desde 21 horas
– Murga Que la Parió (murga mujeres)
– Murga La Requerida
– Murga La Clave
– Los Charabones (Samba)
Programación Pan de Azúcar, Plaza 19 de Abril.
Miércoles 26 de febrero 21 horas
Humoristas Sociedad Anónima (San José)
Murga Los Fantasmas se Divierten
Murga Cara a Cara
Grupo Bem Brasil (Samba)
Jueves 27 de febrero 21 horas
Murga La Trasnochada (Montevideo)
Herederos Show
Escola Los Charabones
Murga La Requerida
Viernes 28 de febrero 21 horas
Murga Que la Parió
Murga Falta y Resto (Montevideo)
Grupo Samba Picante –
Escola Samba Renovación 2001
Programación escenario Pueblo Obrero
Elección de la Reina de Carnaval Pueblo Obrero 2014
Pueblo Obrero se prepara con todo para vivir el Carnaval 2014 programando varias actividades. Desde el 28 de febrero al 2 de marzo habrá tablado con escenario montado frente al Centro Comunal.
Además, organizado por el club Rampla Jr., el 28 de febrero se elegirá la Reina del Carnaval y también habrá concurso de disfraces para niños y mayores, finalizando con gran baile!
Para participar en el concurso se cobrará una módica inscripcion de $ 20 a los niños y $ 50 a los mayores. Los interesados se pueden inscribir en la sede del club.
La Reina del Carnaval se elegirá entre las aspirantes que tengan entre 10 y 18 años, las que deberán abonar una inscripción de $ 30.
Programación escenario Pueblo Obrero
Viernes 28/2 – desde las 21 horas
– Murga Falta y Resto (Montevideo)
– Escola samba Los Charabones
– Murga Ataja la Gata
– Grupo Samba 2000
Sábado 1º de marzo- desde las 21 horas
– Humoristas Cyranos – (Montevideo)
– Grupo Bem Brasil (Samba)
– Murga Los Fantasmas se Divierten
– Herederos Show – (Humoristas)
Domingo 2/3 – desde las 21 horas
– Murga La Margarita (Montevideo)
– Murga La Clave
– Murga Que la Parió
-Murga la Requerida
Programación Piriápolis – Plazoleta Porto Alegre.
Miércoles 26 de febrero 21 horas –
Murga Ataja la Gata, Humoristas Sociedad Anónima (San José), Grupo Bem Brasil (Samba), Murga Los Fantasmas se Divierten
Jueves 27 – Llamadas de Piriápolis ( SUSPENDIDO)
Martes 4 de Marzo Desfile Oficial de Piriápolis desde las 21:30 hs por calle Tucumán
Escenario de Carnaval de La Capuera
Desde el viernes 28 de febrero hasta el 2 de marzo se realizará el Escenario de Carnaval de La Capuera, pegado a la Policlínica de la misma, donde participarán murgas, escolas de samba y humoristas. La grilla de artistas se divide de la siguiente forma:
Viernes 28 de febrero
– 19:30: Carnaval de la Integración
21 horas –
Murga Cayó La Cabra (Montevideo)
Murga Ataja la Gata
Murga Cara a Cara
Murga La Clave
Sábado 1º de marzo desde 21:30 horas
Murga Ataja la Gata
Murga Momolandia (Montevideo)
Murga La Requerida
Murga Los Fantasmas se Divierten
Domingo 2 – 21:30 horas
Herederos Show (Humoristas)
Murga La Margarita (Montevideo)
Grupo Samba 2000
Murga Araca la Cana (Montevideo)
Programación San Carlos
Miércoles 26/ 2- desde las 21:30
– Murga Jardín del Pueblo de Paysandú – (por Concurso Regional)
– Murga La del Estribo de Lomas de Solymar -(por Concurso Regional)
– Murga Mi Vieja Mula de Solymar -(por Concurso Regional)
– Humoristas Sociedad Anónima – (San José)
Jueves 27/2 – desde las 21:30 horas
– Murga de Frente y Mano de San José – ((por Concurso Regional)
– Murga La Trasnochada (Montevideo)
– Murga Blástica de Florida – (por Concurso Regional)
– Murga La Clave – San Carlos – (por Concurso Regional)
Viernes 28/2 – desde las 21:30 horas
– Murga Palo Murga de La Paloma – (por Concurso Regional)
– Murga La Requerida – San Carlos – (por Concurso Regional)
– Murga Falta y Resto – (Montevideo)
– Murga Cayó la Cabra – (Montevideo)
Sábado 1º/3 – desde las 21:30 horas
21:30 – Murga La Triple Apilada de Canelones – (por Concurso Regional)
22:30 – Murga La Caprichosa – San Carlos – (por Concurso Regional)
23:30 – Murga Momolandia – (Montevideo)
00:30 – Humoristas Cyranos – (Cyranos)
Domingo 2/3 – desde las 21:30 horas
21:00 – Murga Los del Baldío de Paysandú – (por Concurso Regional)
22:00 – Murga La Reina del Fogón de Melo – (por Concurso Regional)
23:00 – La Tota González – Dolores (por concurso Regional)
00:00 – Murga La Margarita – (Montevideo)
01:00 – Emiliano Muñoz y Freddy “El Zurdo” Bessio
Lunes 3/3 – desde las 21:30 horas
21:00 – Renovación 2001 – (escola Samba)
22:00 – Entrega de premios de los Concursos Departamental y Regional
23:00 – Murga Ganadora 1er.- Premio Concurso Departamental
00:00 – Parodistas Momosapiens (Montevideo)
01:00 – “Sin remitente” Alejandro Balbis y su banda –
Se suspenden espectáculos en caso de mal tiempo.
