Sin resultados positivos: No fue encontrado el cuerpo sin vida en el Río de La Plata; por tierra y mar Sub prefectura de La Floresta continúa hoy la búsqueda

Sin resultados positivos: No fue encontrado el cuerpo sin vida en el Río de La Plata; por tierra y mar Sub prefectura de La Floresta continúa hoy la búsquedahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/la-floresta.jpg
Actualizado lunes 30 de diciembre 2013 – hora 08:43.- Luis Piñeyro, Sub Prefecto del balneario La Floresta, acaba de informar a semanario La Prensa que ayer no arrojó resultados positivos la búsqueda de un cuerpo sin vida que fuera avistado por el patrón de un yate el sábado a últimas horas de la tarde.
La búsqueda continúa hoy por mar y tierra; además de la lancha que recorre las aguas del río de La Plata, desde hoy, efectivos de Sub Prefectura de La Floresta realizarán la búsqueda también por tierra, rastrillando la costa del balneario y aledaños.
Piñeyro señaló a semanario La Prensa que el patrón del barco avistó el cuerpo, comunicó la ubicación a las autoridades y prosiguió su marcha.
El navegante habría manifestado que el cuerpo podría ser de una femenina, sin embargo – dijo el jerarca de Prefectura- “no tenemos la certeza que realmente lo que estemos buscando sea un cuerpo”
Ampliaremos
_____________________________________________________________
Sub Prefectura de La Floresta busca a estas horas un cuerpo sin vida en aguas del Río de La Plata. Según informó hace instantes a semanario La Prensa, el Sub Prefecto de La Floresta, Luis Piñeyro, y de acuerdo a los datos aportados por el crucerista que lo avistó, podría tratarse de una femenina.
Según pudo saber semanario La Prensa, un turista argentino que navegaba en su yate rumbo a Punta del Este avistó un cuerpo sin vida que flotaba en aguas del Río de la Plata.
El yate había partido desde San Isidro hacia Punta del Este, y a unas 12 millas de la costa, frente al balneario La Floresta, se encontró con el cuerpo sin vida flotando en el agua.
Inmediatamente dio aviso a la autoridades uruguayas, disponiendo Prefectura el envío de barcos desde Montevideo y La Floresta para el rescate del cuerpo.
Al llegar al lugar, ya entrada la noche, el crucerista había perdido el rastro del cuerpo, obligando a Prefectura a volver a puerto y reiniciar la búsqueda este domingo en horas de la mañana.
A estas horas continúa la búsqueda del cuerpo con una lancha enviada desde Montevideo.
El Sub Prefecto de La Floresta, Luis Piñeyro, en comunicación con semanario La Prensa, recalcó que si bien el crucerista manifestó que podría tratarse de una femenina, esta versión no está para nada confirmada.
Desaparición de Gabriel Pena el martes 10 de diciembre
Si bien la versión del dueño del yate habla de un cuerpo femenino, no se puede descartar que el cuerpo avistado sea el del joven desaparecido el martes 10 de diciembre en Solymar.
Gabriel Pena, de 30 años, fue denunciado como desaparecido al no regresar a su hogar después de salir a correr en Lomas de Solymar.
Efectivos de prefectura que buscaron sin éxito al joven en aquellos días, pudieron hallar, sin embargo, prendas del desaparecido en un médano de la parada 29 del balneario Solymar.
En consecuencia se maneja la hipótesis que Gabriel Pena Pollero pudo haber muerto ahogado en aguas del Río de la Plata.
“Mide 1.75 m, atlético, tez blanca, ojos celestes, rapado con mechón más largo de pelo en el centro de la cabeza. Tiene tatuaje en brazo derecho de calendario maya, cordón marrón de macramé en el cuello y tobillera. Salió a correr acá en Lomas de Solymar y no ha regresado. Por favor cualquier dato comunicarse al 099 459 987
