Dolor e indignación por asesinato de un niño en Maldonado: Justicia envío a menor homicida 60 días al INAU y dejó a la madrastra en libertad

Actualizado jueves 31 de octubre 2013 hora 14:55.- Indignación y dolor provocó la decisión de la Justicia respecto al homicidio a machetazos perpetrado por dos menores de edad en contra el niño Jonhatan Estela de 11 años, que dejó en libertad a la madre de uno de los homicidas, que declaraba por encubrimiento.

El informe policial indica que “luego de finalizada las instancias Judiciales la Sra. Juez Ltdo de 10mo Turno dispuso el Inicio de Procedimiento Infraccional del adolescente de 14 años de edad, por la presunta comisión en calidad de autor de una infracción gravísima en la Ley Penal calificada como Un Delito de Homicidio, imponiéndosele como medida cautelar su internación en dependencias de INAU, en un Hogar acorde a su perfil por el lapso de 60 días.-

Habiendo quedado el restante menor de 12 años de edad a disposición del Juzgado de Familia.- Por otra parte, la madrastra del primero, quien estuvo en calidad de deteneida realizando declaraciones, quedó en libertad, no encontrándose culpable de encubrimiento.

Según informa FM Gente, la familia del niño asesinado quedó indignada por la decisión de la magistrada de dejar en libertad a la madrastra del homicida, quien, afirman, sabía todo lo ocurrido y encubrió el homicidio.

Ricardo Estela, padre de Johnatan, desmintió la versión que su hijo se había tirado al aljibe para salvarse, asegurando que el forense les dijo que ” lo mataron del primer machetazo, y después le dieron ocho puñaladas”, a la vez que cuestionó la decisión de la Justicia que dejó en libertad a la madrastra del homicida, convencido que la mujer sabía claramente lo que había ocurrido y los dejó buscar durante horas a Johnattan, que había sido atacado y arrojado al pozo de una tapera cercana. Por su parte, la tía, acotó: “Fuimos a preguntarle de noche y le pedimos por favor al niño si sabía algo y ella no lo dejaba hablar, lo callaba.

Niño querido en el barrio

La madre, la tía y el padre de Jhonatan coincidieron que era un niño querido en el barrio, que iba a la escuela y no tenía problemas con nadie, salvo con el adolescente de 14 años que finalmente lo mató en forma premeditada.

La mamá recordó que los niños asesinos, después de haber consumado el homicidio, fueron a la casa a preguntar por Jhonatan: “Hallé raro que el grande que no se da con mi hijo lo vino a buscar también, eso fue después de las dos de la tarde. Él nunca tuvo trato con él, y a las tres de la tarde volvió a preguntar y yo les dije que había salido con él”.

“Como vi que eran las cuatro y Jhonattan no aparecía salí a buscarlo pero tuve miedo de perderme y volví a preguntarles a ellos, que estaban jugando al fútbol. Me tomaron el pelo y me preguntaban si lo había encontrado. Se reían en mi cara”, señaló la mujer.

La madre no se explica como el otro menor dejó que mataran al amigo, cuando se llevaban “divino” con Jhonatan, dijo, el chico iba a la casa, a jugar a la bolita, a tomar mate, comían juntos, incluso ella les daba dinero para que fueran al ciber. “No sé por qué él permitió que mataran al amigo”.

La familia de Jhonatan, adelantó a FM Gente que pondrán un abogado para enjuiciar a la madre, de la cual están seguros que sabía lo que había sucedido y encubrió el asesinato.

Actualizado miércoles 30 de octubre hora 22:00

Informe de Jefatura de Maldonado

En la víspera a la hora 20:10 a solicitud de la Mesa Central de Operaciones, personal del Cuerpo de Radio Patrulla concurrió al Asentamiento Mario Benedetti; jurisdicción de Seccional Sexta, a los efectos de entrevistarse con una femenina mayor de edad, la que puso en conocimiento a esta policía; que desde la hora 13:00 su hijo menor de 11 años de edad, se encontraba faltando de su domicilio.

Ante esta situación los policías actuantes conjuntamente con vecinos de la zona, realizaron un intenso rastrillaje pie a tierra por toda la zona, en procura de la ubicación del menor en cuestión.

De acuerdo a las averiguaciones realizadas, se pudo establecer que dicho menor se encontraba en compañía de dos menores amigos suyos, de 12 y 14 años respectivamente.-

Próximo a la hora 23:40, cuando se continuaba aun buscando al mencionado menor desaparecido fue hallado el mismo en el interior de un aljibe, encontrándose sin signos vitales.

Una vez individualizados los amigos del fallecido e indagados en presencia de sus padres, se determino la autoría del hecho por parte de los menores.-

En el lugar de los hechos se hicieron presentes representantes del comando jefaturial, el titular de la Seccional Sexta, personal de Policía Técnica, contando además con el apoyo de personal de Bomberos.

Fue enterada la Justicia Competente, la que en las próximas horas llevara adelante las instancias correspondientes, donde ampliaremos la información.-

Dos niños, de 11 y 14 años, atacaron con un machete a otro niño de 10 años, quien terminó perdiendo la vida en una chachimba del asentamiento Benedetti en el barrio Cerro Pelado de Maldonado.

Según declaraciones de los agresores a la Seccional 6ª de Maldonado, que fueron identificados en la misma noche del hallazgo del cadáver, fue la víctima quien se lanzó a la cachimba para evitar que lo siguieran golpeando, de acuerdo a lo informado esta mañana por FM Gente, agregando que “los menores le dieron una golpiza porque estaban enfrentados desde hacía un tiempo, aunque nunca tuvieron la intención de matarlo. Según informó la policía, el niño murió tras recibir un machetazo en la cabeza.

El cuerpo del pequeño fue encontrado la pasada medianoche dentro de una cachimba de un metro de ancho por tres metros de profundidad, ubicada en una tapera del asentamiento Benedetti en el barrio Cerro Pelado de Maldonado. El niño había desaparecido pasado el mediodía de ayer, y a las 22:30 los familiares radicaron la denuncia correspondiente.

Efectivos de la Seccional 6ª se hicieron presentes en el lugar comenzando la búsqueda del niño, que habría sido visto por vecinos en la tarde en compañía de otro menor por esa zona. La policía finalmente llegó a esta cachimba, donde fue encontrado el cuerpo sin vida del pequeño.

Fuente FM Gente