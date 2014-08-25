En Zona Oeste “sigue el baile”: No hubo accidentes de tránsito en la “Noche de la Nostalgia” ni espirometrías positivas
En Maldonado se reportaron tres accidentes de tránsito; en Canelones controles de marihuana dieron positivohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/que-siga-el-baile-depende-de-vos.jpg
“Que siga el baile depende de vos” se denominó la campaña de la UNASEV para la “Noche de la Nostalgia” sugiriendo que si consumís alcohol u otras drogas no manejes y al menos en Zona Oeste, dio óptimos resultados, no así en Maldonado que se reportaron tres siniestros de tránsito. A nivel nacional, no hubo siniestros de tránsitos fatales, siendo este el sexto año consecutivo sin muertes en las rutas por los festejos de la Noche de la Nostalgia.
Zona Oeste: “Siga el baile”
“El baile sigue” en Zona Oeste ya que la noche de los recuerdos se desarrolló sin ningún tipo de inconvenientes en los municipios de Piriápolis, Pan de Azúcar y Solís Grande, donde no se reportaron siniestros de tránsito durante la madrugada de hoy de acuerdo a lo informado a semanario La Prensa por las respectivas Seccionales de policía.
Asimismo policía Caminera informó a semanario La Prensa que se realizaron mas de 100 controles en las Rutas Nacionales del departamento con sus respectivas espirometrías y en ninguno de los casos dio positivo. No se realizaron, sin embargo, controles por consumo de marihuana u otras sustancias.
Tres accidentes de tránsito
En Maldonado, en cambio, según informa Jefatura de Policía, fueron tres los accidentes de tránsito reportados y de 8 espirometrías realizadas, 3 dieron positivo.
La “Noche de la Nostalgia” es una fiesta uruguaya donde se recuerdan viejas épocas, modas y música. Pub’s, clubes, discotecas, instituciones deportivas y sociales, etc. organizan fiestas en todo el país, llegando a contarse por cientos, que comienzan en la noche del 24 y culminan en la madrugada del 25 de agosto, feriado nacional por la Declaratoria de la Independencia. Durante la madrugada miles de uruguayos regresan a sus hogares después de “nostalgiar” y felizmente en esta edición no se registraron siniestros de tránsito en Zona Oeste.
Casos de marihuana en Canelones
Según informó Pablo Inthamoussou, secretario general de la Unidad Nacional de Seguridad Vial (Unasev) en radio Rural y publica diario El País digital, en Canelones hubo algunos resultados positivos de conductores manejando bajo los efectos de la marihuana, no así en rutas Nacionales, según dijo Ruben Fernández de Policía Caminera.
Informe de Jefatura de Maldonado
RESULTADOS DEL OPERATIVO “NOCHE DE LA NOSTALGIA”
La Jefatura de Policía de Maldonado, presenta los resultados obtenidos del Operativo que se llevó a cabo en la tradicional “Noche de la Nostalgia”.
Personas detenidas ……………………..08
Hurtos ………………………………… …04
Hurtos de Motos………………………….00
Accidentes de transito…………………..03
Espirometrías realizadas………………..08
Espirometrías negativas…………………05
Espirometrías positivas………………….03
Vehículos incautados por infracción …..05
Además el Personal de la Comisaría de Transito realizo actividades de apoyo al Cuerpo Inspectivo de la Intendencia Departamental de Maldonado en 4 puestos de control en la ciudad de Maldonado, así como 2 puestos en conjunto con el personal del Municipio de San Carlos y 1 puesto de control en apoyo al Cuerpo Inspectivo del Municipio de Punta del Este.-
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado lunes 25 de agosto de 2014 hora 12:00
