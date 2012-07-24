En Chile también quieren legalizar la marihuana: Senador trasandino afirma por experiencia propia que fumarla “no representa ningún peligro”http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/1.png
Un senador chileno afirma por experiencia propia que la marihuana no es ningún peligro Fulvio Rossi pide la legalización de esta droga para mayores de 18 años.
Fuente: actualidad.rt.com
La confesión del senador chileno Fulvio Rossi de que fuma marihuana y su propuesta de despenalizar el cultivo para uso personal han reabierto la controversia sobre las drogas en Chile.
“Una o dos veces al mes, más o menos, fumo. Y nunca he sentido desesperación, ansiedad. Nunca ha interferido en mi rendimiento profesional o intelectual”, confesó el senador socialista en una entrevista publicada por el diario nacional ‘La Tercera’.
“Debemos derrumbar el mito que la persona que consume drogas es un fracasado, un delincuente”, señaló Rossi, médico de profesión. Según este senador, en el caso de la marihuana se deberían aplicar las mismas restricciones que con el tabaco y el alcohol, o sea, limitar su consumo a los mayores de edad.
En las próximas semanas planea presentar un proyecto de ley exclusiva para esta droga, ya que se declara contrario a legalizar otras sustancias como la cocaína, que, según él, tienen consecuencias “devastadoras”.
Estas declaraciones han vuelto a agitar la polémica en el país, donde no está prohibido el consumo de marihuana, pero sí el cultivo de esa planta. Su posesión para uso personal puede ser sancionada con multas menores, la obligación de realizar trabajos comunitarios o someterse a programas de rehabilitación.
