En Chile repudiaron “tuit” de una marca de jeans tras el terremoto; en Venezuela anunciaron tsunami en Bolivia

En Chile repudiaron “tuit” de una marca de jeans tras el terremoto; en Venezuela anunciaron tsunami en Boliviahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/americanino.jpg
Los chilenos repudiaron un “tuit” publicado por una conocida marca de jeans promocionando su marca tras el terremoto, mientras que en Venezuela, una cadena de Televisión incluyó a Bolivia con alerta de Tsunami.
Promocionando jeans en plena emergencia
Minutos después de ocurrido el terremoto en Chile la marca Americanino publicó en su cuenta Twitter una promoción que generó malestar y repudio en toda la red social.
El tuit expresaba: “Mejor prenda en caso de emergencia: Jeans Skinny para ellos, High para ellas”, incluyendo además los hashtag #FuerzaNorteChile, #FuerzaArica y #FuerzaIquique.
Según consigna el portal www.lasegunda.com “la publicación molestó a los usuarios de Twitter, quienes de inmediato repudiaron el mensaje.
Finalmente la marca decidió borrar el polémico tuit y ofreció disculpas a través de la misma red social, escribiendo: “Sentimos si nuestro comentario no fue el más adecuado! Disculpa a quienes se sintieron ofendidos, solo quisimos estar presentes”, publicó Americanino.
Tsunami en Bolivia
Por su parte la cadena informativa Telesur de Venezuela incluyó a Bolivia en la lista de países involucrados en la alerta de tsunami, tras el terremoto de 8,2 grados registrado al norte de Chile.
Cabe recordar que Bolivia no tiene mar desde 1879, cuando perdió su acceso al Océano Pacífico en la guerra que la enfrentó, conjuntamente con Perú, contra Chile. El error generó críticas en las redes sociales, informa Perú.com
El Centro Nacional de Sismología de la Universidad de Chile precisó que el fenómeno telúrico se sintió a las 20:47 hora local (23.47 GMT) y su epicentro se sintió a 89 kilómetros al suroeste de Cuya.
