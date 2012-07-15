En ANCAP de Rossevelt y Michelini devuelven importes de entradas Uruguay – Chile hasta este lunes

Para quienes no pudieron ver Uruguay-Chile
El reintegro de los $100 por entrada del partido entre Uruguay y Chile disputado el pasado miércoles en el Campus, se extenderá hasta este lunes 16 de julio.

Las personas deberán dirigirse a la  ANCAP de avenida Roosevelt (frente al sanatorio Mautone) hasta este lunes (sábado y domingo incluidos) de  9.00 A 13.00hs.

 

