En ANCAP de Rossevelt y Michelini devuelven importes de entradas Uruguay – Chile hasta este lunes
Para quienes no pudieron ver Uruguay-Chile
El reintegro de los $100 por entrada del partido entre Uruguay y Chile disputado el pasado miércoles en el Campus, se extenderá hasta este lunes 16 de julio.
Las personas deberán dirigirse a la ANCAP de avenida Roosevelt (frente al sanatorio Mautone) hasta este lunes (sábado y domingo incluidos) de 9.00 A 13.00hs.
