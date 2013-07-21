Empresario del hotel “Four Seasons” de Carmelo amenazó de muerte a los empleados: “Con U$S 2.000 en una cuneta queda cualquiera”; el viernes se negó a recibir a la Comisión de Trabajo del Parlamento

Eduardo “Pacha” Cantón, empresario del hotel Four Seasons de Carmelo amenazó de muerte a los trabajadores como consecuencia de las medidas y reclamos que viene realizando el sindicato tras los despidos y rebaja salarial que aplicó en el hotel. “Con US$ 2.000 en una cuneta queda cualquiera” habría expresado el empresario en una de las reuniones mantenidas con los trabajadores. Agrava aun mas la situación de Cantón el negarse a recibir el viernes pasado a la Comisión de Diputados que viajó a Carmelo para interiorizarse de la situación de cien trabajadores que el empresario pretende despedir. Situación similar, aunque sin amenazas, viven los empleados del hotel Mantra de Punta del Este quienes vienen participando en estas reuniones del Sindicato Gastronómico Hotelero del Uruguay.

Amenaza de muerte consta en actas

Según publica semanario “El Eco” de Colonia “la denuncia quedó asentada en el acta y fue realizada por la Secretaria General del Sindicato Gastronómico Hotelero del Uruguay, Fernanda Aguirre, en su declaración ante la Comisión de Legislación del Trabajo de la Cámara de Diputados el pasado miércoles. En ese marco, ante los legisladores que integran la comisión, en este caso presidida por el colorado Fernando Amado, la sindicalista señaló que los trabajadores han recibido amenazas del empresario hotelero, “hay amenazas concretas” dijo y señaló que las mismas fueron también detalladas ante el Ministerio del Interior y contó a los legisladores que “ya dejamos constancia en el Ministerio del Interior de estas amenazas, pero queremos que ustedes también estén al tanto de ellas. Estamos sumamente preocupados por la integridad física de nuestros compañeros, porque hay expresiones como: “Con US$ 2.000 en una cuneta queda cualquiera”. No estamos hablando de cosas leves ni menores. Estas expresiones surgen de este empresario que, además, quiere dejar a cien compañeros sin sus puestos de trabajo; si por las dudas no lo puede conseguir, quiere dejar alguno en la cuneta” señaló la sindicalista.

Cantón se negó a recibir la Comisión de Trabajo del Parlamento

La Comisión y Legislación del Trabajo del Parlamento Nacional integrada por los legisladores Raúl Olivera, Pablo Abdala, Luis Puig, Fernando Amado, Martín Tierno y Carmelo Vidalín, viajó el viernes 19 de julio a Carmelo para mantener una reunión con los trabajadores y con los empresarios dueños del hotel Four Seasons. semanariolaprensa.com pudo saber que la Comisión pudo entrevistarse con los trabajadores pero no así con los responsables del hotel ya que Eduardo “Pacha” Cantón se negó a recibir a los legisladores. Ante esta situación la Comisión ya trabaja en el tema y tomará cartas en el asunto.

Versión taquigráfica de la reunión en la que también estuvieron representantes del hotel Mantra de Punta del Este

www.elecodigital.com.uy publica la versión taquigráfica de la reunión de los trabajadores del hotel Four Season en la que también se encontraban representantes del gremio del hotel Mantra de Punta del Este, quienes afrontan una situación similar a la que viven sus compañeros en Carmelo.



La transcripción de la versión taquigráfica señala lo siguiente:

COMISIÓN DE LEGISLACIÓN DEL TRABAJO

(Sesión del día 3 de julio de 2013)

(Asisten integrantes del Pit-Cnt y del Sindicato Único Gastronómico y Hotelero del Uruguay)

SEÑOR PRESIDENTE (Amado).- Habiendo número, está abierta la sesión.

(Es la hora 10 y 25)

——Para la Comisión de Legislación del Trabajo es un gusto recibir a los señores Carlos Cachón y José Butin, integrantes del Pit-Cnt; al señor Nicolás Cavelli representante del Sindicato Único Gastronómico y Hotelero del Uruguay Sughu ; a la señora Graciela Oliva, de Sughu Carmelo, y a las señoras Margarita Zapata y Fernanda Aguirre y a los señores Oscar Andino, Denis Guichón y César Ferreira, de Sughu Maldonado.

Los hemos invitado porque ustedes remitieron a la Comisión una nota solicitando entrevista habida cuenta de algunos conflictos que están teniendo en los departamentos de Maldonado y en Colonia, especialmente, en Carmelo.

Por otra parte, también agradecemos la presencia del señor Diputado Perrachón, por el departamento de Colonia.

SEÑORA AGUIRRE.- Soy Secretaria General del Sindicato Gastronómico y Hotelero del Uruguay.

Agradecemos la oportunidad de volver a estar en este espacio, donde por suerte ya fuimos recibidos como sindicato y todas las partes involucradas pudieron arribar al puerto deseado. Ante una situación de gravedad como la que tenemos en este momento, apostamos a recurrir a este espacio para agotar todas las instancias a nuestro alcance a fin de que todos, en especial los trabajadores, que son los más vulnerados, podamos terminar en un lugar conveniente.

En la nota en la que les remitimos trasmitimos de forma breve el problema que tenemos.

Lamentablemente, tenemos que volver a denunciar la gravedad de la situación que viven los trabajadores del sector gastronómico y hotelero. En esta ocasión la anécdota se da en el departamento de Colonia, en la localidad de Carmelo, en un hotel cinco estrellas vamos a ver con cuántas estrellas queda después de las reformas que quiere hacer ahora : el Four Seasons.

Nuestra base sindical tiene años de antigüedad y siempre ha mantenido un relacionamiento fluido y cordial, que le ha permitido solucionar situaciones particulares concretas, que no han sido de mayor relevancia.

Hace dos meses arribamos a un convenio colectivo bipartito en el que nos pusimos de acuerdo en que todos los trabajadores iban al seguro de paro por motivos de reforma y cobraban el complemento para completar el sueldo de esta manera nadie se vería perjudicado por esta remodelación, por esta falta de actividad durante dos meses , que luego de ese plazo se reinstalarían en las mismas condiciones, es decir, en sus puestos y en su horario de trabajo habituales. Nada daba a entender que tuviéramos que ponernos en alerta, ya que todo venía transcurriendo por los carriles lógicos; situaciones similares han sucedido en otros establecimientos cuando, por distintos motivos, es necesario enviar gente al seguro de paro, sobre todo, en esta fecha.

Sin embargo, después de haber firmado un convenio colectivo bipartito con la empresa de estas características un acuerdo más que beneficioso , cuando llegó la fecha de regreso a los puestos de trabajo, comenzó una intimidación a cada trabajador en forma personal, a través de comunicado a su domicilio particular que decía que debía aceptar una rebaja salarial o el despido. Hay una tercera alternativa que es una renuncia incentivada; es más o menos lo mismo, aunque, además, se pierde el seguro de paro.

Esta es una situación sumamente grave por varios motivos. Uno de ellos es que se desconoce a la organización sindical, a pesar de haber firmado un convenio colectivo que establecía de qué manera se iba a dar todo este proceso.

Frente a una nueva situación lo lógico y lo natural, lo que establecen los carriles del convenio colectivo del sector, hubiera sido que llamaran al sindicato para comunicarle que había algún tipo de variable; esto debió haber sido así si esta situación no hubiera sido prevista con antelación y con la mala fe con la que se actuó. Lo concreto es que no se actuó como correspondía sino que se llamó en forma individual a los compañeros, intimidándolos

Cuando el sindicato tomó conocimiento de esta situación, se comunicó con la empresa y le solicitó que dejara de hablar en forma individual con los trabajadores y que no los presionara en forma particular como lo venía haciendo. También se la citó al Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social, a la Dinatra.

No obstante, la empresa siguió enviando comunicados en forma individual, presionando nuevamente a los compañeros para que dieran una respuesta en uno de esos dos sentidos: aceptar el despido total o el despido parcial, que implica una rebaja salarial de aproximadamente la mitad del sueldo.

Llegamos al espacio de la Dinatra y nos encontramos con una negativa absoluta por parte de la empresa de rever algún tipo de situación; ni siquiera aceptaron la solicitud insistente del Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social de establecer una prórroga. Estuvimos en la Dinatra el martes pasado. El viernes íbamos a Colonia a tener audiencias por otras situaciones conflictivas en el departamento, pero la empresa se negó rotundamente a participar en una prórroga para plantear alternativas, cuando ni siquiera tenía que trasladarse, porque esto se hacía en el departamento de Colonia.

Esto nos llevó a comunicarnos con todos los lugares que podían tener incidencia en nuestra problemática. Hablamos con el Subsecretario de Trabajo y Seguridad Social, doctor Loustaunau y nos comunicamos con el Director Romero.

El Ministerio volvió a citar a la empresa. En este momento otra delegación de compañeros está yendo al Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social para pedir explicaciones, las que no se dieron. Simplemente contestaron con la frescura que sí estaban incumpliendo lo que habían dicho, que sí estaban faltando a la palabra de retomar a los compañeros en su puesto de trabajo y que no iba a haber variables al respecto.

Nuestra palabra es un documento; a ustedes les consta. Además, hay documentos firmados. Entonces, no solo está nuestra palabra: hay conversaciones y acuerdos establecidos en el Ministerio.

Lamentablemente, esta problemática se enmarca en una sucesión de situaciones generadas por este sector empresarial, que no sostiene lo que dice ni lo que firma. Se nos hace sumamente difícil mantener paz social como les gusta decir ahora en este sector de actividad. Hemos hecho inmensos esfuerzos para no llegar a un conflicto generalizado a pesar de que se violan de forma permanente los convenios colectivos firmados, y ahora también los convenios bipartitos. Hasta ahora teníamos la fortuna de que cuando firmábamos un compromiso en particular con una empresa, cara a cara, de manera personalizada, se respetaba. Ahora, ni siquiera los convenios bipartitos como el firmado con el Four Seasons son respetados por el sector empresarial

Nosotros citamos al Consejo de Salarios todavía no tenemos fecha para que la Cámara tome posición al respecto. Partimos de la base de que hay una embestida de todo el sector para avasallar los derechos de los trabajadores.

Al igual que el Four Seasons se comporta el hotel Mantra, en Maldonado. Allí también se están violando todas las cláusulas del convenio colectivo de paz, de prevención de conflicto. De un día para el otro, la empresa comunica no cita a reunirse, a rever, a buscar alternativas el envío al seguro de paro de setenta compañeros. Sin embargo, cuando en el día de ayer llegamos a la Dinatra, en el Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social, donde los citamos, nos dijeron que son setenta y cinco. Para estos empresarios, los trabajadores somos números tanto somos setenta como setenta y cinco, como después de una hora de reunión y de presión somos cincuenta y cinco , sin una familia detrás, sin compromisos; somos lo mismo que el cuerito de la cafetera: “Lo tenemos o no, tanto nos da”. Además, nos dan respuestas como la de la contadora del hotel Mantra en el día de ayer, con características de este tenor: “A mí me despreocupa lo que le paguen a los de seguridad; eso no es un asunto mío; me da lo mismo lo que le pague la empresa tercerizada”.

Los compañeros del hotel Mantra aquí presentes van a poder hacer un relato más exhaustivo de cuál es la situación y de lo que el sindicato le planteó a la empresa para llegar a otras alternativas, por otros caminos y por los carriles que corresponde, notificando al sindicato en tiempo y forma, buscando la manera de sostener los puestos de trabajo, lo que no está sucediendo.

Esta es la situación general que tenemos en nuestro sector de actividad. Entendemos que estamos en un momento del año sumamente frágil porque todos sabemos que baja la actividad y es comprensible. Por eso, en principio, cuando se nos planteó frontalmente el envío a seguro de paro no fue algo que nos haya escandalizado. Estamos acostumbrados a lidiar con eso pero entendemos que hay un abuso de la facultad del seguro de paro y que se usa como mecanismo de evasión, de persecución sindical, de disuasión a la organización y no como se debería usar, es decir, para hacer frente a una situación de baja de actividad natural, como puede darse en el invierno. En algunas circunstancias es meritorio hacer uso de este recurso, pero en otras no.

Por todos estos motivos, sobre los cuales podría extenderme en detalles, solicitamos que nos escuchen para tener cabal dimensión de la problemática que estamos viviendo.

Podría seguir con un montón de hechos específicos como, por ejemplo, que cerró “La Pasiva” con veinte trabajadores afuera y tuvimos que perseguir a la patronal durante un mes para que pagaran los despidos. Ahora van a cerrar el local de “La Pasiva” de la plaza conocida como Matriz, por reformas, entonces, ¿qué garantías nos dan ahora de que cuando dicen que cierran un mes por reformas vamos a retornar a nuestros puestos de trabajo? En estos momentos hay una embestida general del sector patronal que acuerda una cosa, lo firma el Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social y cuando vas a retornar te dicen: “Me arrepentí. La verdad que ahora no te quiero más”. Y uno ya está afuera, sin mecanismos siquiera de desarrollar la correlación de fuerzas desde el puesto de trabajo para poder sostener y defender sus derechos. Necesitamos desarrollar otro tipo de garantías para que todos los trabajadores hagan ejercicio de sus derechos constitucionales que son el de organizarse, el de sindicalizarse, el de defenderse y el de vivir de su trabajo dignamente, como pretendemos todos los trabajadores.

SEÑORA OLIVA.- Yo trabajaba como terapeuta en el sector del spa del Hotel Four Seasons y la verdad es que nos preocupa mucho la situación que estamos viviendo. Nos referimos al hecho de que este tipo de empresas ahora no tenemos la documentación pero pronto la vamos a conseguir haya venido al país, que el Gobierno en su momento le haya hecho concesiones de tierra, de agua y de beneficios en los impuestos con la promesa de fuentes de trabajo y de salarios dignos, y que esto no se haya cumplido. No hablo solo del hotel Four Seasons; hay compañeros que están en empresas de otros rubros, no exactamente de la parte gastronómica hotelera, que están pasando por la misma situación. A nosotros se nos dio la palabra de que el empleado no se vería afectado. En su momento, el señor Cantón dueño o representante del dueño; no sabemos qué es porque en un momento firma como una cosa y en otro momento como la otra tuvo una buena actitud con nosotros. De todas maneras, dadas algunas situaciones anteriores, decidimos tener la seguridad de ir a la Dinatra y firmar un convenio para que el empleado tuviera la tranquilidad se nos había reunido en la empresa y tres días después se nos dijo que todo el personal iba a seguro de paro; en aquel entonces éramos ciento diez o ciento veinte de que volvería a su puesto de trabajo, lo que no se cumplió. A pocos días esto sucedió el 17 de junio se reunieron el Gerente de la parte de manejo del hotel Four Seasons una cadena hotelera canadiense , el dueño, señor Cantón, y los delegados en representación de los compañeros y se nos expuso nosotros creíamos que sería un proyecto para ver ambas partes de la situación algo completamente diferente: se nos dijo que no y que los puntos eran los siguientes: una rebaja salarial, una renuncia con despido legal o una renuncia con incentivo. Nos dijeron: “Lo tomas o lo dejas; es esto”. Allí nosotros planteamos que no lo íbamos a aceptar y que íbamos a tener una asamblea con los compañeros, pero no hubo vuelta. Tuvimos la reunión en la Dinatra y la empresa siguió con esa tesitura. Hoy en día los trabajadores estamos con movilización pacífica en las puertas del hotel en reclamos de no a la rebaja salarial y no a los despidos. Por ejemplo, en mi salario es algo que significa más de un 50%. Si vamos a un laudo mínimo, hoy en día en un hotel, un empleado estaría ganando $ 9.000 nominales, y en la mano algo más de $ 7.000. ¿Piensan que para una persona con familia, con hijos teniendo en cuenta el traslado, porque el hotel está a seis kilómetros de la ciudad, combustible y gasto de vehículo , es razonable llevar a su casa $ 7.000 para darles de comer? Estamos defendiendo un salario digno. Ellos entraron al país con capitales y con la promesa de fuentes de trabajo y de salario digno y hoy nos encontramos con que no cumplieron con eso y ni siquiera con un convenio o con un acuerdo firmado, pero la firma no vale de nada porque hoy estamos atravesando por esta situación.

SEÑOR PRESIDENTE.- La Comisión de Legislación del Trabajo da la bienvenida al señor Diputado Bianchi, del departamento de Colonia.

SEÑOR CACHÓN.- Vengo en representación del Secretariado Ejecutivo del Pit-Cnt. Además de los compañeros del Sughu, también están los de la Federación Láctea, quienes obviamente por solidaridad nos están acompañando, lo que nos parece realmente importante.

Nosotros visitamos esta Comisión a fin de año. La idea era plantear a los Representantes Nacionales la preocupación que teníamos y la situación que se estaba dando en lo que es una asociación público-privada como es el hotel Mantra-Nogaró. En ese momento ya visualizábamos cuáles eran las desprolijidades desde el punto de vista de la gestión y consolidamos una persecución sindical permanente. Lo de generar una reestructura en el sector de lavandería en el mes de diciembre teniendo en cuenta que es una inversión millonaria en dólares , no se lo cree nadie; lisa y llanamente fue una persecución sindical que terminó con el despido de una compañera. Nosotros íbamos mucho más allá de la situación porque nos preocupaba el hecho de lo que significa Maldonado desde el punto de vista económico, de las inversiones. Hay que tener en cuenta las excepcionalidades que se dan desde el punto de vista fiscal y todo lo demás; el movimiento sindical varios de los que están acá pasaron por él y nos conocemos bien está de acuerdo con las inversiones que vienen, pero hay que respetar la negociación colectiva, los Consejos de Salarios y no ensuciar la cancha.

Es inadmisible que en Carmelo o en Maldonado avisen que van a ir setenta compañeros al seguro de paro, no respetando ni entendiendo que la negociación colectiva un instrumento muy válido para el movimiento sindical; en Ginebra volvieron a perder las patronales luego de toda la movida que se hizo para ponernos en la lista con países que no respetan los derechos humanos y matan a los dirigentes sindicales; nosotros somos abanderados de la negociación colectiva y del diálogo social llegó para quedarse.

Lo que hay acá es un forcejeo duro hacia el movimiento sindical, hacia lo que significa Maldonado en su conjunto y el Sughu a nivel nacional, porque son los más vulnerables, porque hay listas negras, porque hemos denunciado en Delitos Complejos que existen compañeros que pasan por diferentes restoranes y que después no los toman en ningún lado. En ese sentido, la función que debe tener la Dinacoin como Policía del trabajo, es controlar, pero tenemos muchas dificultades. Reconocemos que en el interior y en este período ha habido avances en las leyes laborales, lo que es muy importante y que llegaron para quedarse, como el Consejo de Salarios, la Negociación Colectiva; en fin, la justa distribución de la justicia. Pero creo que algunos empresarios no lo entienden, o más bien es un tema de clases.

Queremos ser muy claros, porque con el Mantra-Nogaró hemos demostrado disposición al diálogo para discutir con los propios angoleños, darles el proceso de reestructura, la sapiencia de los trabajadores. Pero no aceptamos el despido de una compañera quien luego de haber llegado a un acuerdo con el propio Ministerio la empresa dice que no fue un acuerdo de despido, que era una cuestión individual. Como políticamente seguimos reivindicando el puesto que hasta el 19 de agosto tiene la compañera, la empresa decide enfrentar a setenta trabajadores diciendo: “los que mandamos somos nosotros”, vulnerando al movimiento sindical. Pero se equivocan, porque lo que hacen es fortificarnos aún más.

Imaginen la situación, porque en diez años de Vidaplan nunca se había previsto el envío a seguros de paro; suponemos que habrán previsto la baja temporada.

Por ejemplo, el dato del día de ayer fue que hay un problema financiero, económico, que fue denunciado por ser una sociedad público-privado. Pero nosotros verificamos la situación y también tuvimos una reunión con la Dirección General de Casinos y el movimiento sindical que en esto es serio y responsable; no nos vamos a comer versos y a enchastrar a una administración cuando no es cierto. Lo que ocurre es que Vidaplan no ha presentado los debidos controles y el Tribunal de Cuentas expresó que iba a comenzar a revisar quince años hacia atrás. Como no entienden y no presentaron en tiempo y forma la documentación, se genera un proceso dificultoso, pero no es la burocracia del Estado uruguayo, que a veces nos genera problemas. Debemos ser conscientes. Ya está verificado por parte del Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas el pago para esta semana de US$ 1:800.000 que se le deben. Pero lo fundamental nos parece bien y lo saludamos es que los controles se hagan de esa manera, porque es la sociedad en su conjunto, el pueblo uruguayo, el que en definitiva vierte recursos para que el casino, las salas y demás.

Es inadmisible manejar el tema del seguro de paro que lo pagamos todos, así como que no haya complemento.

Además, respecto a los negocios de tercerizadas podemos demostrar desprolijidades. Los trabajadores obtenemos información; olvidan que el mayor capital del trabajador es el conocimiento del lugar en el que se desempeña, generándose mucho conocimiento. Por ejemplo, están pagando US$ 50.000 a la empresa “Securitas” y cuando le expresamos que si no reintegraban a la compañera el 1º de mayo íbamos a hacer un acto frente al Hotel Mantra, entonces, gastaron la módica suma de US$ 12.000 para poner vallas y contener a los “sacados”, a los “antidemocráticos”, es decir, a los trabajadores. Pero resulta que ese trabajo se puede hacer por la mitad de ese valor con trabajadores del Mantra.

Otro análisis de los compañeros, sin ajustar números, es cuando ellos dicen que con el envío al seguro de paro de setenta trabajadores, se van a ahorrar US$ 250.000. Es una barbaridad. Si cobran US$ 1:800.000 quiere decir que ahora mandan setenta al seguro, pero luego van a tomar a cien, porque falta personal. El problema de fondo es que quieren vender, están buscando a algún inversor y quieren reducir el paquete demostrando lo mejor de la empresa. Siempre se corta por el lado más fino, porque no se expresó que los gerentes fueran al seguro de paro; siempre se afecta el lado más fino, a quien tiene familia, a quien tiene chiquilines, a quien tiene que pagar alquiler o a quien compró terreno. Es como decía la compañera de Carmelo.

Me quedó grabada una intervención del compañero Puig porque creo que es justa. Por ejemplo, expresó que la locomotora del crecimiento no debe ser pagada con el costo social de los trabajadores. Es muy claro. Y lo valoro porque venimos trabajando en esa línea.

Siempre hemos hecho propuestas. Por ejemplo, hoy, a la hora 13 tenemos una reunión en la Dinatra.

En el Mantra-Nogaró hubo una asamblea muy numerosa, de cien personas en el Mantra y de treinta o cuarenta en el Nogaró. Reitero, mis compañeros del Mantra-Nogaró y del Sughu podrán ahondar en algunos otros elementos más sobre la gestión que me parecen importantes, pero no escuchar barbaridades como las que dijo la compañera Aguirre cuando le planteamos a la contadora si le importaba que los compañeros de seguridad fueran los menos pagos, que el que se lleva la mayor cantidad de dinero es el dueño y que cuando se va a los Consejos de Salarios son los clásicos diez mil pesistas que nosotros decimos existen que a veces nos persiguen.

Tenemos los números, no andamos bolaceando. Se puede generar algún tipo de exoneraciones, porque nos parece que cuando existe una estabilidad laboral y una fuente laboral se debe mirar en perspectiva; debe promoverse el turismo interno, etcétera. Hay muchas situaciones que los compañeros tienen claras.

Como PIT-CNT estamos preocupados ante esta situación. Y reitero el tema del interior porque como ha habido cambios en la matriz productiva que se ha trasladado hacia el interior, generándose puestos de trabajo , hay muchas patronales no digo todas que opinan que el mejor sindicato es el que no existe. Pero nosotros vamos a dar batalla. Estamos en un proceso de descentralización importante a nivel del PIT-CNT, generando cuestiones porque nos parece importante el crecimiento económico que tiene el país que es sostenido y que va a seguir así, pero ese crecimiento no puede ser a costa de los trabajadores.

Hay un avance importante, la sociedad valora el crecimiento económico de nuestro país, la integración regional y demás cuestiones que se van generando, pero el impacto social no debe ser a nuestra costa.

Todos nos conocemos; vengo de una industria láctea que en la década del noventa todos los efectos como el Tequila, el Samba, los pagaron los trabajadores con seguros de paros y reestructuras, pero no queremos llegar a eso. El sector hotelero ha tenido un crecimiento importante, siendo la segunda economía más importante del país.

Simplemente quería alertar a la Comisión de la preocupación de la Central, si bien sabemos que hay otras cuestiones centrales como la Rendición de Cuentas, etcétera, pero este es un tema que ha generado mucha disparidad y ocurre que a veces no tiene la difusión que quisiéramos.

SEÑOR ANDINO.- Soy trabajador del Mantra y pertenezco a la Dirección General de Casinos.

Agradecemos este ámbito de denuncia que tenemos los trabajadores, en momentos, como decían los compañeros, en que los trabajadores del Mantra estamos viviendo situaciones cada vez más sorprendentes, comenzando el año pasado, el 13 de diciembre, despidiendo a una compañera por cuestiones de reestructura, planteándonos en una convocatoria bipartita que enviarán a setenta compañeros al seguro de paro. La empresa estaba totalmente convencida de que los trabajadores íbamos a avalar esta situación e íbamos a participar del sorteo de los compañeros que fueran al seguro de paro. En aquel momento decidimos que no íbamos a discutirlo porque no era el ámbito, que lo haríamos en la Dinatra. No es creíble para trabajadores con diez años tiempo que lleva la empresa en Uruguay el pretexto de la baja ocupación de mayo, junio y julio, porque la hemos tenido por diez años y nunca enviaron a nadie al seguro de paro.

Ocurre que hay un problema de organización y de gestión de la empresa que, lamentablemente y como siempre, quieren que lo asumamos los trabajadores. Es una mala gestión porque por ejemplo, en febrero o marzo tomaron gerentes cuyos sueldos son superiores a los $80.000. Además, personal de confianza en la sala vip del Casino Mantra no entra ni uno por día; no sé si desde marzo a hoy entraron cinco , con todos los beneficios: apartamento, casa, teléfono ilimitado. Con esta gestión, acompañada de un viejo reclamo del sindicato en el sector, con el despido de una compañera y con aumentos salariales para cuatro tintoreros de $7.000, calculamos para el supervisor, $10.000 y para el resto de los trabajadores $2.000. A la semana siguiente nos encontramos con el tupé de la empresa de decirnos que va a mandar a setenta y cinco trabajadores al seguro de paro. Esta situación no concuerda con las declaraciones del propio Gerente General, Marcelo Chiappino en la revista “El Empresario” del diario “El País”, acerca de que por primera vez el Hotel Mantra vendía US$ 12:000.000 en la temporada. En la bipartita expresamos que no creíamos la iliquidez o la falta de financiación y que había un proceso de mala gestión. Entonces, en la Dinatra planteamos que había otras perspectivas, por ejemplo, una propuesta formulada por los trabajadores que se llevaron y que hoy vamos a terminar de discutir , intentando ver los números. Dicen que la mentira tiene patas cortas: nos expresaron que la Dirección General de Casinos debe US$ 1:800.000 porque no se había puesto al día, pero resulta que los que no habían puesto los avales que precisa el Tribunal de lo Contencioso Administrativo era la empresa; sin embargo, la culpa siempre es de los otros y no se asume la mala gestión. Los trabajadores del Mantra hicimos un planteo de iniciativa que desarrollará el señor Guichón.

Agradezco la participación que nos brindaron.

SEÑOR GUICHÓN.- Soy trabajador del Mantra y delegado sindical.

Ya se ha hablado acerca de la situación; hemos visto que en la empresa suceden muchas cosas. Es importante destacar que no desconocemos que durante esta época la ocupación es baja, siempre ha sido la misma y no se registró otra condición distinta a la de años anteriores; por el contrario, por primera vez la empresa declara que viene en un proceso de crecimiento continúo tenemos las declaraciones públicas , con proyectos de inversión fabulosos presentados el año pasado. Por otro lado, la empresa ha tercerizado muchos servicios. Además, hay sectores de la empresa que hasta el día de ayer estaban haciendo horas extra y después de todo esto nos comunican que van a mandar a setenta y cinco trabajadores al seguro de paro.

Queremos representarles lo que esta decisión implica, porque no solamente está la cuestión del envío al seguro de paro sino también la carga emocional que se generará en las personas que quedarán trabajando y la inseguridad, porque nunca ocurrió esta circunstancia. Vemos que se invierte en un montón de cosas. Por ejemplo, tenemos un Gerente que vive quince días en Australia y quince días aquí y la empresa le paga todos los viajes, el departamento, etcétera. Es decir, un despliegue de capital, de inversión y de un día para otro nos comunican esto. En el día de ayer, en la Dinatra, la empresa manifestó ante el Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social que por motivos de liquidez necesita mandar Me quedó grabada una intervención del compañero Puig porque creo que es justa. Por ejemplo, expresó que la locomotora del crecimiento no debe ser pagada con el costo social de los trabajadores. Es muy claro. Y lo valoro porque venimos trabajando en esa línea.

Siempre hemos hecho propuestas. Por ejemplo, hoy, a la hora 13 tenemos una reunión en la Dinatra.

En el Mantra-Nogen forma urgente a setenta trabajadores al seguro de paro para sustentar el trabajo de los que queden trabajando. Supuestamente va a ser por dos meses y ellos piensan que van a ser reintegrados.

Nosotros preguntamos cuánto implicaba económicamente ese supuesto ahorro que iban a hacer. Nos respondieron que esa cifra es de aproximadamente US$ 200.000. Nosotros propusimos muchas otras alternativas para ahorrar dinero sin tener que sacar a los trabajadores.

La contadora de la empresa estaba presente y le pregunté cuánto invertían en sueldos mensuales y nos dijo que en ese momento no nos podía dar esa cifra. Sí nos dijo que el año pasado se invirtió en sueldos aproximadamente US$ 10:000.000 u US$ 11:000.000. Si esta cifra la dividimos entre doce nos da el sueldo mensual. Estamos hablando de alrededor de US$ 800.000 por mes que la empresa gasta en sueldos. Con el proceso que ellos piensan hacer, enviando a estos trabajadores al seguro de paro, ahorrarían US$ 210.000. Entonces, como para ponerlos en jaque, les propusimos qué pasaría si todos los trabajadores aceptábamos trabajar cuarenta horas semanales en vez de cuarenta y cuatro, lo que implica mensualmente un 9% menos de salario. Nosotros les dijimos que estamos dispuestos a invertir en la empresa porque la vamos a financiar con la plata de nosotros. Preferimos trabajar un 10% menos para que todos sigamos trabajando. Ante esta propuesta, la empresa quedó descolocada y no supieron que responder porque se les cayó la única excusa que tenían que era el dinero. Inmediatamente, llamaron a un intermedio y nosotros salimos de la reunión. Ellos quedaron negociando y cuando volvimos a entrar nos dijeron que no habían considerado esa idea que aparentemente les parecía buena , que iban a formar una Comisión técnica para evaluarla. Propusieron aceptar esa idea y enviar solo a cincuenta y cinco. Esto nos pareció una tomadura de pelo porque si la razón de la empresa era la falta de dinero, nosotros se lo estábamos proponiendo.

Trabajar cuarenta horas semanales implica que todas las semanas todos los trabajadores vamos a tener dos días libres de acuerdo con el régimen de trabajo. Una semana tenemos un día libre, a la siguiente tenemos dos, a la siguiente, un día y a la siguiente tenemos dos. De esta manera, todas las semanas tendríamos dos días libres. En la empresa hay un sistema de comedor de personal que brinda una comida diaria a los trabajadores. Con este proceso, en el que todos los trabajadores vamos a tener dos días libres en la semana, hablamos con el chef encargado y nos dijo que si se hiciera eso, el ahorro en comida para el personal sería de US$ 10.000 mensuales. Quiere decir que seguimos sumando ahorro a la empresa y proponiéndole cosas que le sirven, que nos van a tener a todos contentos y no se va a generar un ámbito de conflicto.

Ante la propuesta de la empresa nosotros le dijimos que descarten el tema del seguro de paro y que no vamos a aceptar que ningún trabajador pase al seguro de paro. El BPS no tiene por qué pagar la mala administración de la empresa. Es cierto que es una herramienta válida para las empresas, pero en la que trabajamos vemos desorden de capital y no justifica un envío al seguro de paro. Solo basta con organizar determinados puntos como empresas subcontratadas que sabemos que están cobrando más que si se tratara de empleados propios. Este tema quedó para hoy y vamos a analizar en la Dinatra la respuesta de la empresa a la propuesta de no enviar a ningún trabajador al seguro de paro.

SEÑOR BUTIN.- Como plenario del PIT-CNT estoy acompañando a los compañeros de Four Seasons, de la ciudad de Carmelo.

Vale la pena resaltar una serie de puntos. En Carmelo dejar casi doscientas personas sin trabajo no es poca cosa.

Los trabajadores conocemos el medio donde trabajamos y si se da el debate con la empresa siempre estamos dispuestos a dialogar. Ante la posibilidad de riesgo de trabajo, aunque sea para un grupo de nuestros compañeros, siempre estamos dispuestos a generar propuestas como la que señaló el compañero.

Cuestiono a este tipo de empresarios porque a mí me cuestionan como referente, no porque sea muy lúcido. Los trabajadores en general preguntan cómo el Estado permite que vengan estas empresas a usar plata de todo el pueblo y hacen lo que quieren. Después cuando nos citan al Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social no pasa nada y si quieren no asisten. Después, aparecen públicamente, como el señor Cantón por Radio “Carmelo” que la escuchan veinte mil personas , quejándose por lo que tenía que pagar por complemento por lo convenido con los compañeros en el Ministerio. Decía que esa cifra era mucha porque lo que pagaba el BPS era una miseria. Es una persona que tiene el tupé de manejarse de esta manera y en sus actividades económicas y personales siempre está reñido con la moral y con la ley. Para nosotros es complicado transmitir a nuestros compañeros y al pueblo en general cómo permitimos que pase esto en nuestro país. También a nivel internacional las actividades que ha desarrollado lo han ensuciado. Habrán podido ver los informes del periodista Lanata serán ciertos o no donde se rozaba a Carmelo y al departamento de Maldonado. A veces cuesta transmitir esto y por ello acudimos a este tipo de ámbito.

Si a los trabajadores nos dan la posibilidad de debatir lo aceptamos, pero del otro lado tiene que haber buena fe. Las soluciones siempre aparecen porque los trabajadores necesitamos trabajar y no queremos vivir del BPS y del bolsillo de todos, como pretende esta gente.

SEÑOR PUIG.- Esta Comisión ha recibido varias veces a los compañeros del Sughu y hemos sabido de la seriedad de los planteos. Del año 2010 al 2011 analizamos un proyecto de ley sobre el descanso gastronómico y somos conscientes que como Parlamento demoramos bastante en aprobar ese proyecto, que estuvo un año y medio en el Senado. Los trabajadores siempre actuaron con propuestas y con seriedad, y hoy lo vuelven a demostrar. Lo hacen cuando los compañeros reseñaban el planteamiento en relación a la propuesta del Mantra.

Cuando plantean el seguro de paro de setenta trabajadores aportan una alternativa que reduce las horas de trabajo semanales para posibilitar que el déficit que plantea la empresa pueda resolverse con el aporte de los trabajadores. Lo hacen para que ningún trabajador vaya al seguro de paro, en una actitud de solidaridad que caracteriza al movimiento sindical uruguayo. Frente a esto la empresa dice que lo acepta, que venga la reducción horaria, menos salario para los trabajadores pero que cincuenta y cinco vayan al seguro de paro. Digo esto porque, permanentemente, en nuestro país vemos las diferentes actitudes entre los trabajadores y entre los empresarios.

Con relación a la situación en Carmelo, del Four Seasons es inaceptable. Hay un convenio que plantea determinada situación y el retorno de los trabajadores en las mismas condiciones. Hoy se plantea desconocer ese convenio y dejar sin trabajo a un conjunto de trabajadores. Eso es profundamente negativo para los trabajadores y también para la economía de Carmelo.

Me parece que, conjuntamente con el esfuerzo que hagan los Diputados del departamento, tal vez la Comisión debiera adoptar dos medidas. La primera sería convocar a las empresas a esta Comisión para que explique por qué se plantean desconocer los derechos de los trabajadores. Al mismo tiempo, creo que sería importante el traslado de la Comisión a estos dos departamentos para realizar reuniones con los trabajadores, reafirmar la existencia de derechos de los trabajadores por ley y alertar sobre la actitud de empresas que intentan desconocer esos derechos. Creo que a la brevedad deberíamos intentar ir como Comisión, y al mismo tiempo, contar con la presencia de los legisladores del departamento y otros que pudieran ocuparse del tema. Esto podría ayudar, junto a la actitud del Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social, a resolver esta situación. Aquí, lisa y llanamente, se está proponiendo desconocer los derechos de los trabajadores.

SEÑOR OLIVERA.- Creemos que ante esta situación es imprescindible que concurramos a la localidad porque esto no debe ser solo preocupación de los trabajadores sino de la sociedad en su conjunto. Esto afecta a la economía global de la localidad y debe ser una preocupación de los pequeños comerciantes quienes son los receptores de las bondades de los emprendimientos productivos en estos procesos donde se vuelcan los recursos que terminan contribuyendo al desarrollo de la localidad.

Como Representantes nacionales debemos procurar acompañar el desafío de brindar todos los elementos de seriedad y cristalinidad a todos los procesos de negociación. Creo que en esto todos debemos estar embarcados, y me parece muy buena la propuesta del señor Diputado Puig para dar estado público a esta situación y que no solo quede como un debate entre los trabajadores y los empresarios. Reitero: debe ser una preocupación de todos los actores locales, sociales y comerciales y las Juntas departamentales y los Municipios también deben estar muy preocupados porque se trata de afectaciones económicas muy importantes.

Somos conscientes de lo que significa cualquier trastoque económico en localidades muy vulnerables frente a esta fluctuación. Nos parece muy importante que el Parlamento, como representante de la sociedad, haga sentir su voz.

SEÑOR TIERNO.- Coincido con lo que han dicho los señores Diputados Puig y Olivera.

Todos sabemos que se están venciendo muchos de los convenios salariales por rama de actividad, y otros ya vencieron el 30 de junio.

Entonces, quisiera saber en qué situación están ustedes en estos dos hoteles: ¿tienen convenios vencidos a nivel salarial y de condiciones de trabajo?

Por el relato que hacen, es bastante preocupante la situación que están viviendo, sobre todo, con relación a la postura de los empresarios del hotel Four Seasons, de Carmelo. Como muy bien dijeron los trabajadores, el pueblo y el Estado uruguayo han hecho una inversión más que importante para que emprendimientos como este, el Mantra, y muchos otros que han llegado y siguen llegando al interior de nuestro país, se puedan afincar y generar fuentes de trabajo, con condiciones laborales y salarios dignos, reactivando el mercado interno de esas localidades. Algunas de estas localidades no son tan pequeñas, como Carmelo, que tiene veinte mil habitantes, tal como señaló el compañero del Pit-Cnt. Es más que importante que no se pierda una sola fuente laboral. En este caso, doscientos puestos de trabajo son más que significativos

Entonces, coincido con la propuesta que hicieron los señores Diputados y pregunto si tienen convenios vencidos o no.

Por otra parte, creo que, además de invitar a las empresas a la Comisión, hay dos actores que deben jugar su partido: el Ministerio de Turismo y Deporte y la Dirección Nacional de Casinos, en el caso del Mantra; también deberíamos invitarlos para que nos den su punto de vista con relación a estos dos conflictos.

SEÑORA AGUIRRE.- En este momento tenemos convenio vigente en el sector de la hotelería. Este mes vencen los de rotisería, catering artesanal son los que brindan los servicios de fiesta y catering industrial, que son básicamente los que elaboran las bandejas para los aviones, las escuelas y los supermercados.

De todas las Cámaras con las que negociamos, la del sector hotelero es, sin duda, la que más viola los acuerdos.

Según el convenio colectivo vigente este mes empieza a disminuir, nada más y nada menos que la territorialidad; inclusive, pactamos eliminarla del convenio. Actualmente, los trabajadores del interior del país es decir, los del 80% del territorio nacional cobran un 15% menos. Nosotros pactamos que gradualmente ese 15% se iba a ir eliminando de manera tal que al fin del convenio todos los trabajadores gastronómicos y hoteleros del país cobraran el mismo laudo.

El mes pasado fuimos a Mercedes y a Colonia a hablar con las Cámaras locales para refrescarles las cláusulas del acuerdo que implican el cumplimiento general y que este mes se empezaba a eliminar gradualmente la territorialidad del 15%. En Colonia la Cámara no se mostró conforme con esta cláusula del convenio

Además, debemos tener en cuenta todas estas situaciones particulares, que son una violación clara por parte de las empresas del convenio colectivo vigente, en particular, con relación a la cláusula de prevención de conflictos, que marca todo un protocolo.

Por lo tanto, en este momento la vigencia del convenio depende de las Cámaras. Esperamos que no lo sigan violando de la manera en que lo están haciendo, porque nos van a obligar a entrar en un conflicto generalizado. No quisiéramos que esto sucediera, porque sabemos lo importante que son las divisas que entran al país por el sector turismo, hotelería y gastronomía, pero esto no puede seguir siendo a caballo de que a los trabajadores, que somos los que generamos esas riquezas, nos avasallen los derechos.

SEÑOR PRESIDENTE.- Agradecemos la presencia y la información que nos han brindado, en particular, el Sindicato Único Gastronómico y Hotelero del Uruguay.

La situación planteada nos genera preocupación. Seguramente, vamos a seguir los caminos propuestos por el señor Diputado Puig en cuanto a tratar de tener alguna reunión en las localidades que se han mencionado, es decir, en Carmelo y en Maldonado.

También queremos agradecer la presencia de los señores Diputados Bianchi y Perrachón, Representantes por el departamento de Colonia. Su presencia demuestra el compromiso que tienen con la problemática que está sucediendo en Carmelo.

Además, será importante la presencia de otros actores en esta Comisión, para que nos den su relato de los hechos.

Por lo tanto, quédense con la tranquilidad de que esta Comisión va a seguir trabajando en el tema y va a tomar las acciones que mencioné.

SEÑOR AGUIRRE.- No hice hincapié en un asunto que nos preocupa sobremanera: la seguridad y la integridad física de nuestros compañeros. Esta ha sido una omisión realmente imperdonable, porque este es un tema que no podemos dejar pasar.

Si bien en el Mantra hace años fuimos amenazados a punta de pistola por los jerarcas, logramos solucionar esa situación. Esas cosas ya no nos pasan más; nos pasan estas otras que hemos relatado.

Sin embargo, en Carmelo, con este señor seguimos estando bajo la amenaza de la integridad física de los compañeros. Se sabe que esta persona, el “Pacha” Cantón, es un empresario que públicamente tiene expresiones de violencia con periodistas; hasta muertes encima tiene, pero evade su responsabilidad. Lo cierto es que hay amenazas concretas. La intimidación a la que hacía referencia al principio de mi intervención no la detallé, y realmente nos preocupa. Ya dejamos constancia en el Ministerio del Interior de estas amenazas, pero queremos que ustedes también estén al tanto de ellas. Estamos sumamente preocupados por la integridad física de nuestros compañeros, porque hay expresiones como: “Con US$ 2.000 en una cuneta queda cualquiera”. No estamos hablando de cosas leves ni menores. Estas expresiones surgen de este empresario que, además, quiere dejar a cien compañeros sin sus puestos de trabajo; si por las dudas no lo puede conseguir, quiere dejar alguno en la cuneta.

Les pido disculpas por hacer uso de la palabra nuevamente, pero no había mencionado este tema, y es de suma gravedad. No solo debemos ocuparnos de los derechos de los trabajadores en sus puestos de trabajo sino también de su integridad física al querer ejercer sus derechos, que este señor quiere cuestionar.

SEÑOR PRESIDENTE.- Lo que señala no solo es preocupante; es dramático.

SEÑOR CACHÓN.- El Pit-Cnt ve con muy buenos ojos las propuestas que han hecho los señores Diputados. Es característico de los diferentes actores sociales dar esa impronta, tanto en el departamento de Maldonado como en el de Colonia. El hecho de que el Pit-Cnt, los trabajadores, las Cámaras empresariales y los diferentes actores participen, la jerarquiza. Sabemos cuáles son los espacios de discusión y hasta dónde puede llegar cada uno en su intervención. De todos modos, nos gustaría que ante esta situación, y con la madurez que tiene el movimiento sindical y los diferentes actores, existiera un seguimiento no sé si permanente , de la situación. Si bien hacemos una correcta caracterización de lo que sucede y es muy buena la intervención de los diferentes actores, a veces tenemos la costumbre de solucionar un problema y no ocuparnos más de él. A raíz de la importancia que tiene el turismo y de las divisas que genera, merece que hagamos un seguimiento. En este sentido, como representante del Pit-Cnt quiero dejar sentado que queremos que se nos convoque. Los plenarios van a participar, como dijeron los compañeros de Maldonado y de Colonia. También deben ser convocadas las Cámaras hoteleras, a pesar de las situaciones adversas y de los enfrentamientos que existan.

Estamos de acuerdo con lo que planteó el señor Diputado Tierno, de Durazno, con respecto a invitar a la Dirección General de Casinos y al Ministerio de Turismo y Deporte, porque son actores importantes todos nosotros velamos por los intereses de la sociedad, tanto los Diputados como el movimiento sindical , que deben tener su visión al respecto.

Esto es cuanto quería decir como representante del Pit-Cnt.

SEÑOR PUIG.- A partir de la última intervención de la Secretaria General del Sughu, señora Aguirre, la situación reviste una gravedad a destacar. Que se hable de amenazas a la integridad física de trabajadores para imponer los despidos, es sumamente grave

En consecuencia, además de remitir la versión taquigráfica de esta reunión al Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social como hacemos habitualmente , sugiero que sea remitida al Ministerio del Interior. Una denuncia de estas características presentada ante una Comisión del Parlamento, merece que la versión taquigráfica sea enviada al Ministerio del Interior y que manifestemos nuestra preocupación. Inclusive, sería conveniente que el Presidente de la Comisión hiciera saber al Ministerio del Interior la preocupación que tenemos por esta situación, que nos parece sumamente grave.

Entonces, propongo remitir la versión taquigráfica al Ministerio del Interior y que el Presidente haga una gestión directa con sus autoridades, para analizar la situación.

SEÑOR PRESIDENTE.- Así se procederá, señor Diputado.

Agradecemos la presencia de la delegación.

(Se retiran de Sala integrantes del Pit-Cnt y del Sindicato Único Gastronómico y Hotelero del Uruguay)