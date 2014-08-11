Empresa Desem del Liceo de Piriápolis participó en jornada de intercambio

"Rodapets" hace rodar tus sueños: Camas para mascotas

La empresa juvenil Desem del Liceo de Piriápolis participó días atrás de una jornada de intercambio realizada en Montevideo que convocó a mas de 700 jóvenes de todo el país.

desem rodapets“Rodapets” es el nombre de la empresa de los jóvenes piriapolenses que este año promocionan una original cama para mascotas. Los estudiantes utilizan neumáticos de vehículos en desuso transformándolos en novedosas y cómodas  camas para perros y gatos (foto). “Rodapets hace rodar tus sueños” es el slogan de la empresa. Quienes deseen adquirir este producto puede acercarse al Liceo de Piriápolis y preguntar por los chicos de Desem.

Con su producto estrella, el pasado domingo 27 de julio viajaron a Montevideo para participar de la 24ª edición de la Jornada de Intercambio de Empresas Juveniles que se llevó a cabo en las instalaciones del Colegio y Liceo St. Patrick’s de la capital uruguaya.

Desem Empresas Juveniles

Es un programa educativo, implementado por la fundación DESEM jóvenes Emprendedores, cuya visión es “ser un catalizador de cambio en la comunidad uruguaya, desarrollando el espíritu emprendedor y la capacidad de realización de los niños y jóvenes”, está dirigido a jóvenes que tengan entre 15 a 17 años. Durante 17 semanas, los estudiantes deben crear, administrar y dirigir su propia empresa juvenil, acercándose al mundo empresarial.

desem liceo piriapolisJornada de Intercambio

La Jornada de Intercambio, realizada en Montevideo, reunió a más de 700 jóvenes que participan del programa, generando un ambiente dinámico, jovial y enriquecedor, en el cual la interacción entre las distintas empresas juveniles resultó en una experiencia única. El evento, además, intentó motivar el espíritu creativo de los jóvenes.

En esta instancia, los jóvenes se capacitaron en la creación y administración de una empresa. Las capacitaciones consistieron en talleres de Marketing, Recursos humanos, Finanzas, Responsabilidad Social Empresarial, Operaciones, Dirección General, Asistente de Dirección, dictados por referentes de la comunidad empresarial.

En esta oportunidad participaron 42 Empresas Juveniles de todo el país, que presentaron un avance del producto o servicio que están desarrollando, así como su logo y lema. Además de los jóvenes del Liceo de Piriápolis, representaron a Maldonado, estudiantes del colegio Hermanas Capuchinas y del INCAR.

Empresas Juveniles pretende desarrollar el espíritu emprendedor en los jóvenes uruguayos, intentando que la energía que propone el programa, traspase sus 17 semanas de duración y se convierta en un estilo de vida para los jóvenes.

Semanario La Prensa
Publicado lunes 11 de agosto de 2014
Fotos: Desem Empresas Juveniles y archivo personal “Rodapets”
Fuente: Desem

