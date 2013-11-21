Emotivo homenaje a Alcides Ghiggia: 50.000 gargantas gritaron el gol del “maracanazo”; mirá el video

Emotivo homenaje a Alcides Ghiggia: 50.000 gargantas gritaron el gol del “maracanazo”; mirá el videohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/100_3739.jpg
Mas 50.000 gargantas gritaron en el Centenario el histórico gol de Alcides Ghiggia, que a la postre, fue el único que se gritó en el estadio tras del empate a cero entre Uruguay y Jordania, que le dio a la celeste la clasificación para el Mundial Brasil 2014. El partido se jugó este miércoles 20 de noviembre de 2013.
Un emotivo como merecido homenaje se le realizó a Alcides Edgardo Ghiggia, único sobreviviente de la hazaña del Maracaná y autor además, del gol de la victoria 2:1 sobre Brasil en el Mundial de 1950.
Semanario La Prensa presente en el Centenario, fue testigo del arribo del Campeón del Mundo al estadio, hecho que se produjo cerca de las 19 hs. , cuando una camioneta con chapa oficial se acercaba al estacionamiento ubicado frente a la tribuna América. En el asiento delantero, como acompañante, venía Don Alcides, detrás su señora esposa junto a otros familiares.
Al bajar del vehículo y luego de tomarse algunas fotos con los fanáticos que lo vitoreaban, caminando y ayudándose con un bastón canadiense (recordamos que Ghiggia se recupera de un accidente automovilístico) las primeras palabras del Campeón fueron para semanario La Prensa. Alcides reconoció estar muy emocionado “esperaba este homenaje en algún momento” dijo el Campeón del Mundo, sin embargo, lamentó que fuera el único sobreviviente de aquella hazaña del fútbol uruguayo.
Como estaba previsto, sobre las 20 hs., uno de los gestores del homenaje, el periodista Atilio Garrido, presentó al Campeón del Mundo, quien ingresó a la cancha en uno de los vehículos utilizados para llevar a los jugadores lastimados.
Luego de breves palabras de Garrido y del propio Ghiggia contando su gol, llegó la cuenta regresiva para que mas de 50.000 almas rememoran y gritarán el gol que 63 años atrás provocó el mayor silencio en un estadio de fútbol.
Alcides Ghiggia, a los 34 minutos del segundo tiempo, convertía el segundo gol de Uruguay para vencer a Brasil en la final 2:1 y coronarse como Campeones del Mundo por cuarta vez. Un doloroso silencio inundó el mítico estadio Maracaná para ver como un puñado de leones celestes lograban lo que nadie imaginaba: Ganarle a Brasil la final del Campeonato del Mundo en su propia casa.
Estaba todo armado para que Brasil fuera el Campeón, habían comprado miles de litros de pintura amarilla y verde porque la consigna era pintar el estadio, inaugurado para el Mundial, con los colores del Campeón del Mundo. Demás está decir que el Maracaná fue pintado de celeste.
Luego de esta breve reseña y volviendo al Centenario, en la pantalla gigante de la tribuna Colombes, aparecieron las imágenes del tanto de Alcides Ghiggia… Un rugiente y extendido grito de Gooooooollllllll brotó desde las 4 tribunas para que el Campeón del Mundo recibiera un merecido y emotivo homenaje.
Salud Alcides… Salud Campeón del Mundo!!!
Gerardo Debali – semanario La Prensa
Publicado 21 de noviembre de 2013 hora 18:21
Fotos Gerardo Debali semanario La Prensa
La llegada de Alcides Ghiggia al estadio
