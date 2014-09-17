Emma Watson en Uruguay
La embajadora de Buena Voluntad de ONU resaltó la necesidad de lograr la participación política y el liderazgo de las mujeres a todos los niveleshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/emma-watson-en-parlamento1.jpg
Emma Watson, actriz británica popularmente conocida por su papel de Hermione Granger en la saga “Harry Potter, se encuentra en Uruguay – en su calidad de embajadora de buena voluntad de ONU Mujeres – en apoyo a la campaña “Poné tu cuota” impulsada por la organización Cotidiano Mujer que hoy presentó 5.500 firmas al parlamento para que se elabore y apruebe una ley que asegure la equidad de género en la representación política del país.
La aclamada actriz británica llegó por primera vez a Uruguay, siendo también su primera visita oficial a un país como embajadora de ONU, donde se reunión con parlamentarios y con el presidente interino de la República, Cr. Danilo Astori.
Watson resaltó la necesidad de lograr la participación política y el liderazgo de las mujeres a todos los niveles. Su visita a Uruguay ocurre en un momento oportuno ya que el país se está preparando para las elecciones nacionales y será la primera vez en la que se aplica una ley sin precedentes que incluye una cuota para garantizar el 30 por ciento de representación política de las mujeres.
En un encuentro celebrado por la organización Cotidiano Mujer, una beneficiaria del Fondo para la Igualdad de Género de ONU Mujeres, junto con las organizaciones asociadas CIRE (Ciudadanías en Red) y CNS Mujeres, la Sra. Watson se reunió con activistas a favor de los derechos de las mujeres de todo el país y escuchó sus estrategias para aumentar la voz y la defensa de las mujeres en todas las plataformas políticas.
“Los derechos de las mujeres me interesan personalmente, especialmente en lo relativo a la participación y el liderazgo político. Me complace estar aquí hoy como Embajadora de buena voluntad de ONU Mujeres y conocer el trabajo que se realiza sobre el terreno, oír lo que dicen las personas que trabajan en primera línea y entender qué es lo que funciona o no funciona. He venido para apoyar y dar mayor proyección a estas opiniones y compartir este trabajo con un público mundial”, afirmó la actriz.
“La opinión de Emma repercute mucho en las y los jóvenes de todo el mundo. Su compromiso con las cuestiones que nos ocupan en ONU Mujeres multiplica nuestra capacidad de llegar e implicar a más personas jóvenes, que son la clave para promover la igualdad de género. Esta visita llama la atención sobre la importancia que tiene la participación plena y equitativa de las mujeres en las decisiones que afectan a sus vidas”, afirmó la Directora Ejecutiva de ONU Mujeres, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.
En todo el mundo, la participación política de las mujeres sigue siendo baja; de hecho, solamente una de cada cinco parlamentarias/os es mujer. A pesar de los esfuerzos realizados, la representación de las mujeres en el parlamento uruguayo es del 13,1 por ciento, situando al país en el lugar 103 de la clasificación mundial en cuanto a mujeres en el parlamento de la Unión Interparlamentaria y ONU Mujeres, por debajo del promedio mundial (21,8 por ciento).
Con el objetivo de lograr un cambio histórico, los grupos de mujeres están recabando apoyo mediante la ley de cuotas y reforzando alianzas entre distintos movimientos sociales y partidos políticos de mujeres en los 19 departamentos del país.
“Las mujeres deben tener la posibilidad de expresarse en cuestiones que afectan a sus países, comunidades y familias. Después de todo, constituyen la mitad de la población, por lo que la participación equitativa de las mujeres en la toma de decisiones es un tema de justicia y democracia”, afirmó Emma Watson.
“He aprendido que también es una cuestión de prioridades, puesto que hay más probabilidad de que las mujeres se centren en temas como la educación, la salud, la economía del cuidado no remunerado y el medio ambiente. Se trata de temas importantes que nos afectan a todas y todos”.
Durante su visita, la actriz se reunirá con ministros y altos responsables gubernamentales y participará en un diálogo entre jóvenes con mujeres políticas y activistas jóvenes. Asimismo, colaborará en un evento con parlamentarias, en el que activistas a favor de los derechos de las mujeres presentarán firmas para que se amplíe la ley de cuotas nacional y la paridad de género en las listas electorales de los partidos políticos. Este evento es la culminación de una campaña de alto perfil que lleva por nombre “Poné tu cuota”, presentada el pasado julio.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado miércoles 17 de setiembre de 2014 hora 20:30
Fuente: www.unwomen.org
Fotos: Facebook Cotidiano Mujer
