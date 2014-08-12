Elis Caballero, presidente de Atenas: “Queremos jugar con los grandes en Maldonado”

Por Héctor Martínez.- Semanario La Prensa estuvo presente en el lanzamiento del 111° Campeonato Uruguayo – Temporada 2014/2015 llevado a cabo en las instalaciones de Hípica Rioplatense el pasado domingo, donde además de sortear el fixture para el Torneo Apertura y Clausura, se premió a los ganadores de la temporada anterior. Este año volverán al círculo de privilegio dos equipos del interior, entre ellos, quien será representante de Maldonado en el Campeonato Uruguayo de la Primera División Profesional, Atenas de San Carlos.

Semanario La Prensa único medio del departamento presente en el lanzamiento, dialogó con el presidente carolino Elis Caballero quien nos manifestó la posición de la institución a la hora de jugar de local ante Peñarol y Nacional.

¿Presidente, cuáles son los augurios de Atenas para este arranque de campeonato?

Continuar con el trabajo que veníamos haciendo desde hace un año y medio en la divisional B, tratar de consolidar el proyecto de juveniles que nos permitió llegar a esta situación y por supuesto buscar hacer un poco la historia grande que tuvo Atenas en el interior del país y tratar de empezar a poner las primeras bases en el fútbol profesional.

Jugar en primera es muy lindo pero… ¿Cuánto cuesta llegar y mantenerse?

Cuesta mucho, son muchos años de trabajo, en el fútbol no hay verdades reveladas se puede llegar por distintos caminos, nosotros apostamos a un proyecto a largo plazo con jugadores del club y del departamento, así que bueno de esa forma llegamos, algunos nos decían que los juveniles no logran éxito pero bueno nosotros lo logramos.

Justamente hablando de mantenerse en primera ¿Es muy próximo aventurarse a decir que Atenas va a recibir a los grandes en Maldonado?

No no, no es muy pronto, nosotros queremos jugar con los dos grandes en Maldonado como lo hicimos ya en el campeonato pasado que estuvimos en primera división. Eso es la esencia del fútbol del interior, sumado al profesionalismo, es decir llevar el espectáculo del profesionalismo a nuestra ciudad, a nuestro pueblo y a nuestro departamento.

Atenas debutará el sábado 16 de agosto en el Campus de Maldonado ante River Plate, partido que se jugará desde las 15 horas en el Campus de Maldonado.

Recibirá a Nacional en la 6ª fecha y visitará a Peñarol en la 9ª del torneo Apertura. Será locatario ante Peñarol en la 9ª fecha del torneo Clausura.

Publicado martes 12 de agosto de 2014

TORNEO APERTURA 2014 “100 Años de Rampla Jr. Fútbol Club”

DETALLES:

PRIMERA FECHA

Peñarol-Cerro, Nacional-Defensor Sporting, Danubio-Racing, Wanderers-El Tanque Sisley, Rampla Juniors-Sud América, Rentistas-Tacuarembó, Atenas-River Plate, Fénix-Juventud.

SEGUNDA FECHA

Racing-Cerro, Juventud-Peñarol, Tacuarembó-Fénix, Defensor Sporting-Rentistas, Sud América-Nacional, El Tanque Sisley-Rampla Juniors, River Plate-Wanderers, Danubio-Atenas.

TERCERA FECHA

Atenas-Racing, Wanderers-Danubio, Rampla Juniors-River Plate, Rentistas-Sud América, Fénix-Defensor Sporting, Peñarol-Tacuarembó, Cerro-Juventud, Nacional-El Tanque Sisley.

CUARTA FECHA

Racing-Juventud, Tacuarembó-Cerro, Defensor Sporting-Peñarol, Sud América-Fénix, El Tanque Sisley-Rentistas, River Plate-Nacional, Danubio-Rampla Juniors, Atenas-Wanderers.

QUINTA FECHA

Wanderers-Racing, Rampla Juniors-Atenas, Nacional-Danubio, Rentistas-River Plate, Fénix-El Tanque Sisley, Peñarol-Sud América, Cerro-Defensor Sporting, Juventud-Tacuarembó.

SEXTA FECHA

Racing-Tacuarembó, Defensor Sporting-Juventud, Sud América-Cerro, El Tanque Sisley-Peñarol, River Plate-Fénix, Danubio-Rentistas, Atenas-Nacional, Wanderers-Rampla Juniors.

SEPTIMA FECHA

Rampla Juniors-Racing, Nacional-Wanderers, Rentistas-Atenas, Fénix-Danubio, Peñarol-River Plate, Cerro-El Tanque Sisley, Juventud-Sud América, Tacuarembó-Defensor Sporting.

OCTAVA FECHA

Racing-Defensor Sporting, Sud América-Tacuarembó, El Tanque Sisley-Juventud, River Plate-Cerro, Danubio-Peñarol, Atenas-Fénix, Wanderers-Rentistas, Rampla Juniors-Nacional.

NOVENA FECHA

Nacional-Racing, Rentistas-Rampla Juniors, Fénix-Wanderers, Peñarol-Atenas, Cerro-Danubio, Juventud-River Plate, Tacuarembó-El Tanque Sisley, Defensor Spoting-Sud América.

DECIMA FECHA

Racing-Sud América, El Tanque Sisley-Defensor Sporting, River Plate-Tacuarembó, Danubio-Juventud, Atenas-Cerro, Wanderers-Peñarol, Rampla Juniors-Fénix, Nacional-Rentistas.

UNDECIMA FECHA

Rentistas-Racing, Fénix-Nacional, Peñarol-Rampla Juniors, Cerro-Wanderers, Juventud-Atenas, Tacuarembó-Danubio, Defensor Sporting-River Plate, Sud América-El Tanque Sisley.

DUODECIMA FECHA

Nacional-Peñarol, Rampla Juniors-Cerro, Racing-El Tanque Sisley, River Plate-Sud América, Danubio-Defensor Sporting, Atenas-Tacuarembó, Wanderers-Juventud, Rentistas-Fénix.

DECIMOTERCERA FECHA

Fénix-Racing, Peñarol-Rentistas, Cerro-Nacional, Juventud-Rampla Juniors, Tacuarembó-Wanderers, Defensor Sporting-Atenas, Sud América-Danubio, El Tanque Sisley-River Plate.

DECIMOCUARTA FECHA

Racing-River Plate, Danubio-El Tanque Sisley, Atenas-Sud América, Wanderers-Defensor Sporting, Rampla Juniors-Tacuarembó, Nacional-Juventud, Rentistas-Cerro, Fénix-Peñarol.

DECIMOQUINTA FECHA

Peñarol-Racing, Cerro-Fénix, Juventud-Rentistas, Tacuarembó-Nacional, Defensor Sporting-Rampla Juniors, Sud América-Wanderers, El Tanque Sisley-Atenas, River Plate-Danubio.