Elinger presentó Proyecto Modificativo de Decreto 3862 que regula Creación de los Municipios ante las nuevas sub series creadas recientemente

Maldonado, 12 de Junio de 2012

Sr. Presidente, Compañeras Edilas, Sres. Ediles:

En la noche de hoy en estos minutos pertenecientes a nuestra Bancada, nos vamos a referir a un excelente trabajo que ha realizado la Oficina Departamental Electoral conjuntamente con la Junta Electoral y la colaboración de la Intendencia Departamental en cuanto a facilitar el mapeo correspondiente que permitirá que los ciudadanos puedan votar lo más próximo que puedan a su domicilio.

Es decir se han abocado a la creación de una subdivisión en las series tradicionales. Todos somos conscientes que la permanente radicación de familias en nuestro departamento aumenta notoriamente el padrón electoral, tan es así que el pasado año la serie “DAA” correspondiente a la ciudad de Maldonado fue la más importante del país en cuanto a habilitados para votar con 60.000 inscriptos. Algo similar sucede con las series “DBA” (San Carlos), “DED” (Rincón de José Ignacio) o “DEC” (Garzón Abajo) por citar ejemplos.

Pero vayamos a lo concreto: en Maldonado la serie “DAA” original, que comprende en la actualidad el centro de la ciudad fue subdividida en 8 series más, de acuerdo a la población de cada zona. Actualmente la ciudad de Maldonado ha quedado de la siguiente forma, de acuerdo a las nuevas series electorales aprobadas por la Corte Electoral:

DAA – CENTRO DE MALDONADO

DAD – PUNTA BALLENA

DAE – PINARES

DAF – CERRO PELADO

DAG – HIPODROMO

DAH – MALDONADO NUEVO

DAI – JAGUEL

DAJ – LAS DELICIAS

DAK – CANTEGRIL

San Carlos, fue dividida en 4 sub series nuevas, quedando actualmente con 5 series, que son:

DAB – SAN CARLOS CENTRO

DBD – LAVAGNA

DBE – LA CUCHILLA

DBF – RODRIGUEZ BARRIOS

DBG – ASTURIAS

La zona “DED” Rincón de José Ignacio también fue subdividida, quedando de la siguiente manera:

DED – LA BARRA QUE PASÓ A SER UNA SERIE RURAL AURBANA

DEH – PAGO DE LA PAJA QUE ES RURAL

La zona de Garzón Abajo, quedó de la siguiente forma:

DEC – IZCUA RURAL

DEG – FARO DE JOSE IGNACIO RURAL

Esta subdivisión se realizó a pedido de algunos ciudadanos para facilitar a la población la cercanía a los circuitos a donde ellos residen. Al haberse realizado este trabajo, las nuevas inscripciones cívicas se incorporarán en la serie que les corresponda según su domicilio.

Pero la preocupación surge con las personas que tienen vigentes sus credenciales en las series originales (DAA – DBA – DED – DEC) que tendrían que realizar el traslado para donde ellos están radicados actualmente.

El problema de toda esta reformulación es que a pesar de toda la difusión que se ha realizado, la concurrencia a tramitar traslados es muy escasa; incluso siendo éste –para esos ciudadanos que hacen el traslado por primera vez- desde una serie original (DAA – DBA – DED – DEC) es GRATUITO.

Además y lo más importante por ser competencia de esta Junta Departamental es que tenemos que trabajar en la reformulación del Decreto N° 3862 del 11 de febrero del 2010, por el cual se establecen los 8 Municipios de nuestro Departamento y sus distritos electorales que como lo señalamos anteriormente han sufrido en algunos casos modificaciones en sub series y de no proceder a dicha modificación legislativa los vecinos no podrán votar a las autoridades de su Municipio.

También es necesario en dicha instancia incluir a la serie DEB que en las pasadas Elecciones Departamentales no fueron contemplados en ningún Municipio.

Por lo expuesto adjuntamos el presente Proyecto de Decreto a la Comisión de Legislación a los efectos de introducir las modificaciones respectivas que permitan acompañar el trabajo realizado por la Oficina Electoral de nuestro Departamento.

Destinos palabras: Corte Electoral,

Junta Electoral Maldonado,

Oficina Departamental Maldonado,

A los 8 Municipios del Departamento,

Al Sr. Intendente Departamental,

A las Direcciones Políticas de los tres Partidos

Políticos representados en esta Junta y al

Partido Independiente,

Y a toda la prensa del Departamento.

Proyecto de Modificaciones a introducir en el Decreto 3862

(Creación de Municipios en Maldonado)

Artículo 1° – Créase el Municipio de SAN CARLOS. Los límites de su jurisdicción electoral serán los establecidos en la ley 16.569 que corresponden a la 2da. 4ta. y 6ta. Secciones Judiciales del Departamento de Maldonado.

Distritos Electorales: DAC, DBA (San Carlos Centro), DBB, DDA, DDB, DDC, DED, DEE, DEF, DBD (Lavagna), DBE (La Cuchilla), DBF (Rodríguez Barrios), DBG (Asturias), DEH (Pago de la Paja –Rural) y DED (La Barra que pasó de serie rural a urbana).

Artículo 2° – Créase el Municipio de PIRIAPOLIS el que tendrá la siguiente jurisdicción territorial:

Al Oeste: Arroyo Las Tarariras,

Al Sur: el Río de la Plata,

Al Norte: Ruta Interbalnearia, borde del Lago de los Cisnes y Laguna del Sauce hasta el arroyo El Potrero.

Al Este: Arroyo El Potrero.

Distrito electoral: DCB.

Artículo 3° – Créase el Municipio de PAN DE AZUCAR la que tendrá la siguiente jurisdicción territorial.

Al Norte: Limite con el Departamento de Lavalleja.

Al Sur: Ruta 93, y al Este Arroyo El Sauce, Sierra del Sauce y borde de las Lagunas del Potrero, de los Cisnes y del Sauce,

Al Oeste: Sierra de las Ánimas y Arroyo Las Flores hasta ruta 93.

Distritos electorales: DCA, DCC, DCE y DEA.

Artículo 4° – Créase el Municipio de PUNTA DEL ESTE el que tendrá la siguiente jurisdicción territorial.

Este: desde la Parada 16 de Rambla Claudio William, Avda. Repca. Argentina, Avda. Martiniano Chiossi, calle Mar Negro, calle Simón Bolívar, calle Salvador Allende, calle Tailandia, calle de la Virgen, Boulevard Artigas, Avda. Cachimba del Rey y Avda. Aparicio Saravia hasta la desembocadura del Arroyo Maldonado, incluyendo las manzanas N° 456, 1802 y 1589 de Punta del Este.

La Isla de Gorritti está comprendida dentro de la jurisdicción que se le asigna a la Junta Local de Punta del Este.

Distrito electoral: DAB.

Artículo 5° – Créase el Municipio de AIGUA el que tendrá la siguiente jurisdicción territorial:

Al Este: Arroyo del Alférez, Arroyo de Rocha, Cuchilla Falsa y Cuchilla de los Cerrillos, Camino Vecinal y Arroyo José Ignacio,

Al Sur: Caminos Vecinales,

Al Oeste y Norte: por parte del Arroyo de los Caracoles y Arroyo del Aiguá.

Distritos electorales: DFA Y DFB.

Artículo 6°: Créase el Municipio de GARZON el que tendrá la siguiente jurisdicción territorial:

Al Oeste: Arroyo y Laguna José Ignacio,

Al Norte: Camino Vecinal que va por Sierra de Garzón y Cuchilla de los Cerrillos,

Al Este: Arroyo Garzón,

Al Sur: Océano Atlántico.

Distritos electorales: DEA, DEC (Izcua Rural) y DEG (Faro José Ignacio Rural).

Artículo 7° – Créase el Municipio SOLIS GRANDE el que tendrá la siguiente jurisdicción territorial:

Al Oeste: Arroyo Solís Grande,

Al Norte: Arroyo Sauce y Sierra de las Animas,

Al Este: Arroyo Las Flores, Ruta 9 y Arroyo de las Tarariras,

Al Sur: Río de la Plata.

Distritos electorales: DCD, DCE, DCF

Artículo 8° – Créase el Municipio de la ciudad de MALDONADO (capital departamental) el que tendrá la siguiente jurisdicción territorial:

Al Oeste: Arroyo El Potrero y borde de la Laguna del Sauce hasta límite Norte con Jurisdicción del Municipio de San Carlos,

Al Norte y Este: el inicio de la jurisdicción del Municipio de San Carlos,

Al Noroeste: el inicio de la jurisdicción territorial del Municipio de Piriápolis,

Al Sur: Río de la Plata hasta Parada 16 Rambla Claudio William (donde limita al Este y Sureste con jurisdicción del Municipio de Punta del Este).

Distrito electoral: DAA (Centro Maldonado), DAD (Punta Ballena), DAE (Pinares), DAF (Cerro Pelado), DAG (Hipódromo), DAH (Maldonado Nuevo), DAI (Jagüel), DAJ (Las Delicias), DAK (Cantegril).

Artículo 9° – Pase a la Intendencia Municipal a sus efectos. Declárase urgente.