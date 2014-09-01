Eliminatorias Dubai 2015 de Fútbol 5: Convocan a equipos del interior interesados en participar
Hay 8 cupos para equipos del interior del paíshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/dubail-mundial-futbol-5-2015.png
Convocan a equipos amateur de fútbol 5 interesados en participar en las Eliminatorias de Uruguay para el Mundial de la especialidad a realizarse el próximo año en Dubai. Las inscripciones están abiertas en todo el país y en el interior pueden informarse directamente con las Secretarías de Deportes de la Intendencia o en el facebook de Coliseo Deportes. La matrícula de inscripción tiene un costo de $U 7.000 (pesos uruguayos siete mil)
Todas las Intendencias del país fueron invitadas a participar en las eliminatorias de Uruguay para el Mundial 2015 de Fútbol 5 en Dubai.
Con fecha 8 de agosto Coliseo Deportes, representante en Uruguay de F5WC, presentó a todas las Secretarías de Deporte de las Intendencias el proyecto de Eliminatorias rumbo al Mundial 2015 de Fútbol 5.
En esa reunión se presentó el esquema de participación mediante el cual hasta 8 equipos del interior tendrán la posibilidad de integrar la Fase Final de las Eliminatorias rumbo a Dubai 2015.
Ésta será la 2ª. Edición de dicho torneo mundial y la primera vez que el interior es invitado a enviar a sus representaciones.
Cada Intendencia tendrá la posibilidad de asegurar uno de los 8 lugares siempre y cuando confirme su participación antes del 19 de setiembre de 2014.
Por su parte, cada Intendencia organizará el sistema interno mediante el cual surgirá el equipo de ese departamento que participará en Montevideo de la Fase Final en la que 32 equipos competirán por ser el representante de Uruguay en Dubai 2015.
El equipo representante de Uruguay viajará a Dubai con gastos pagos, alojamiento en hoteles 6 estrellas y tendrá la oportunidad de participar en un Campeonato Mundial de 48 clubes por el trofeo mayor que además incluirá, para el equipo campeón, viaje y acceso a la final de la UEFA Champions League 2015.
Las inscripciones para las Eliminatorias Dubai 2015 de Fútbol 5 están abiertas en todo el país y en todo el interior pueden informarse directamente con las Secretarías de Deportes de su Intendencia o en el facebook de Coliseo Deportes.
En Montevideo, el contacto lo pueden establecer por correo electrónico a coliseodeportes@gmail.com o de forma telefónica al 093 965 399.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado lunes 1º de setiembre de 2014 hora 19:29
Fuente: Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol
