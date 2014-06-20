Histórica victoria uruguaya ante Inglaterra; Suárez el héroe!!!

Semanario La Prensa con la celeste en el Mundial, Gerardo Debali desde San Pablo.- Tras un emocionante partido la selección uruguaya logró una histórica victoria ante Inglaterra por 2 goles a 1 que permite a los celestes seguir soñando con la Copa del Mundo. Luis Suárez fue el héroe de la jornada convirtiendo dos goles antológicos a los 39′ del primer y segundo tiempo que hicieron explotar de júbilo al Arena Corinthians de San Pablo repleto de gente, con miles de uruguayos en las tribunas mas la “torcida” brasileña que esa tarde fue celeste.

La victoria ante Inglaterra no es una victoria mas, además del ingrediente especial que significó que Suárez, el mejor jugador de la “Premier League” fuera el verdugo de los ingleses, Uruguay termina con una racha de 44 años sin poder ganarle a una selección europea por citas mundialistas; la última victoria celeste ante una selección del viejo continente fue en México 1970 cuando Uruguay venció en el alargue a la URSS por 1 a 0 con gol de Víctor Espárrago logrando en aquel encuentro el pasaje a semifinales.

Desde principio a fin el partido fue vibrante, emocionante, de ida y vuelta. Decíamos en lo previo que no eramos muy optimistas para este partido por un lado por la inclusión de Lodeiro en la oncena titular debido los antecedentes del jugador en la selección al que nunca vimos jugar bien ni aportar al equipo, tanto es así, que en la mayoría de los casos fue sustituido, y además porque el rival que estaba enfrente era nada menos que Inglaterra, siempre poderosa selección. En cuanto a Lodeiro, si bien no tuvo una actuación descollante debemos ser justos y decir que no desentonó. Es mas, el primer gol viene tras un pase suyo a Cavani, librado en el momento justo porque ya estaba por perder el balón ante la marca de tres ingleses. Fue ahí cuando llego la primer emoción del partido, Lodeiro cayendose alcanza a tocarsela a Cavani y este con gran precisión levanta un centro para Suarez que no perdona y de cabeza deja sin asunto al guardameta inglés, Joe Hart. Explotó el estadio con el grito de gol y así se fue el primer tiempo.

El segundo tiempo comenzó con Uruguay proponiendo, generando interesantes chances de gol, hasta que llegó una clara de Cavani, tras otro pase en profundidad de Lodeiro; pero el delantero celeste dispara desviado. Después Suarez tuvo una muy clarita, pero esta vez le pega cruzado, muy desviado. Emocionaba ver como el público se ponía de pie para aplaudir y ovacionar a Suárez cada vez que iba a ejecutar un tiro de esquina, sobre la tribuna que en el Centenario sería la Colombes.

Llegó entonces el momento de los ingleses que se fueron arriba buscando el empate hasta que lo consiguieron por intermedio de Rooney en el minuto 30 del complemento. Ahí la vimos complicada para Uruguay, temiendo que los dirigidos por Roy Hodgson siguieran de largo, como ya nos habia ocurrido contra Costa Rica en el debut. En la zona mixta, consultamos incluso a Egidio Arévalo Ríos sobre si se había recibido alguna indicación desde el banco, asegurando que no: “Nosotros mirábamos de reojo al banco haber si venía alguna indicación, pero no, todo tranquilo, solo nos mantuvimos ordenados como hasta el momento, expresó una de las figuras de la celeste a semanario La Prensa.

Los ingleses continuaron insistiendo sobre el arco de Muslera, pero en el minuto 39 un saque de arco precisamente del guardameta celeste es buscado por Cavani y termina siendo rozado por la cabeza de un ingles hacia atrás dejándosela servida para Suárez que se mete en el área y con potente remate cruzado la mete lejos del alcance de Hart para poner el 2-1 y hacer que el estadio se viniera abajo. Faltaban algunos minutos todavía para terminar el partido, pero reinaba la certeza que el gol de Luisito sellaba la victoria. Había que aguantar, no 6 minutos, sino 11, porque el árbitro español adiciono 5 minutos.

El gol de Suárez fue un momento sublime, se gritó con el corazón, desgarró las gargantas, invadió el alma, se escuchó en cada rincón de San Pablo, retumbó en todos los rincones de Uruguay, en cada casa, en cada bar, en cada esquina, en todo zona oeste, desde Punta Negra a Solís, desde Pan de Azúcar a Aznárez, desde Pueblo Obrero a Nueva Carrara, desde Estación Las Flores a Solís Grande, desde Cerros Azúles a La Capuera, desde el 110 a Bella Vista. Al grito de Uruguay nomá! todos nos estrechamos en un abrazo con el primero que teníamos al lado, con la familia, con los amigos, con la novia, con el vecino. En la tribuna de prensa del estadio no fue la excepción, a un lado las computadoras, los micrófonos, los auriculares para saltar de la butaca y gritar el gol con todos los periodistas uruguayos allí apostados. Semanario La Prensa haciendo que la zona oeste de Maldonado, Piriápolis, Pan de Azúcar y Solís Grande estuvieran presentes, en el lugar de los hechos, en el lugar de la gran victoria celeste!

Llegó el pitazo final, la tranquilidad, el disfrute, el gozo multiplicado por todo lo que significaba la victoria. Por un lado la recuperación después del magro debut ante Costa Rica; mantenerse vivos en el Mundial con chances ciertas de clasificar; volver a ganarle a un equipo europeo por un Mundial después de 44 años, y nada menos que a la siempre poderosa Inglaterra, incluso sentenciando prácticamente su eliminación, aunque aun tiene remotas, pero chances al fin. Eso en cuanto a la selección concierne, pero la victoria es mucho mas disfrutable por todo el entorno que rodea a Suárez. Significaba el regreso del goleador a las canchas después de la lesión, significaba jugar ante Inglaterra, justamente el país donde milita en filas del Liverpool inglés y todo lo que allí le ha tocado vivir, de las buenas, pero también de las otras. Ganar con dos goles suyos y ser adenás del jugador del partido, el héroe de la jornada. Congrtulationsy thank you sir Suárez!

También hay que destacar en Uruguay el trabajo de varios jugadores, Fernando Muslera en el arco con tapadas decisivas, Álvaro “palito” Pereira, jugó un partidazo, sufrió un rodillazo en la cabeza que lo tuvo algunos segundos inconsciente; se levantó a los tumbos pero a pesar de la recomendación del médico, el jugador volvió a la cancha: “Fue una locura” reconoció Pereira, pidiéndole disculpas al cuerpo médico. Cristian Rodríguez, el cebolla, metiendo siempre, dejando el alma en la cancha, tuvo un disparo a portería que se fue por centímetros arriba del travesaño; “Tata” González anduvo muy bien el medio campo, Cavani un trotamundos, tanto ataca, tanto colabora en la marca, tanto defiende, además de una asistencia perfecta para el primer gol de Suárez y molestar para que la pelota llegara a Luis en el segundo. La defensa, con Godín, José María Giménez, Martín Cáceres, y el mencionado “palito”, además de Coates, que entró al final, todos muy bien, organizada y solidaria.

La victoria ante Inglaterra será inolvidable para los uruguayos, aunque también para los ingleses por todo lo antes mencionado, sin embargo, aun no se ha logrado el objetivo que es pasar a la siguiente ronda. No dependemos de si mismos, al menos hasta que se conozca el resultado de Italia -Costa Rica, pero ayudaría mucho ganarle a Italia el 24 de junio en Natal, donde Uruguay estaría con serias posibilidades de conseguir un lugar entre los 16 mejores del mundo.

Mas allá de eso, existen otras opciones para pasar, aunque todo depende de lo que pase este viernes entre “tanos” y “ticos”. A Uruguay le sirve un triunfo de Italia ante Costa Rica y si es por varios goles mejor. Si gana Italia llegará a 6 puntos, estará clasificado y dejará a Costa Rica con 3 unidades igual que Uruguay. En la última fecha de la fase de grupos se enfrentarán ingleses y ticos, ahí un triunfo de Inglaterra estaría bárbaro y dependiendo de la diferencia de goles, Uruguay podría clasificar hasta perdiendo con Italia.

Publicado viernes 20 de junio de 2014 hora 00:30

Fotos: Fifa.com

Jueves 19 de junio

Estadio: Arena Corinthians, San Pablo

Hora: 16.00h

Árbitro: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Esp)

Asistentes: Roberto Alonso y Juan Yuste (Esp)

4° árbitro: Alireza Faghani (Irn)

Goles: Luis Suárez 39′, 82′ (URU) y 77′ Wayle Rooney (ENG)

Amarillas: 9′ Diego Godín (URU) y 68′ Gerard (ENG)

Equipo titular de Uruguay

1) Fernando Muslera

22) Martín Cáceres

13) José María Giménez

3) Diego Godín (Cap.)

6) Álvaro Pereira

20) Álvaro González (79′ Jorge Fucile)

17) Egidio Arévalo Ríos

14) Nicolás Lodeiro (67′ Cristhian Stuani)

7) Cristian Rodríguez

21) Edinson Cavani

9) Luis Suárez (88′ Sebastián Coates)

Suplentes

23) MartÍn Silva

12) Rodrigo Muñoz

19) Sebastián Coates

4) Jorge Fucile

5) Walter Gargano

15) Diego Pérez

18) Gastón Ramírez

11) Cristhian Stuani

10) Diego Forlán

8) Abel Hernández

DT: Oscar Tabárez

Equipo titular de Inglaterra

1) Joe Hart

2) Glen Johnson

5) Gary Cahill

6) Phil Jagielka

3) Leighton Baines

4) Steven Gerrard

14) Jordan Henderson (87′ Lambert)

19) Raheem Sterling

10) Wayne Rooney

11) Danny Welbeck (77′ Lallana)

9) Daniel Sturridge (64′ Barkley)

DT: Roy Hodgson.

Fuente: auf.org.uy