Clima: Servicio Meteorológico de Estados Unidos pronostica nevadas para el sur de Uruguay

El servicio de Metorología de Estados Unidos emitió un pronóstico que señala que en las próximas 72 a 96 horas podrá caer entre 5 y 10 centímetros de nieve en el sur de nuestro país. Publicado por la empresa Metsul en su cuenta de Twitter, el servicio meteorológico NOAA (por sus sigla en inglés) pronostica nevadas fuertes a moderadas para el sur de Uruguay y que el fenómeno se puede desplazar a Río Grande del Sur.

Por su parte el informe meteorológico de la empresa brasileña Metsul anuncia temperaturas extremadamente bajas para nuestro país generando heladas negras y hasta nieve aislada durante el fin de semana.

Las temperaturas serán tan bajas que producirán la denominada “helada negra” congelando directamente la savia y los tejidos de la planta, quemando las hojas y frutos, dejándolos color marrón oscuro o negro.

Pero lo peor llegará el domingo, cuando ingrese a la región una nueva ola de aire polar, con una sensación térmica extremadamente baja, nuevamente helada negra y lluvia que puede convertirse en agua nieve o nieve aislada en la costa y partes del interior al Sur del Rio Negro.

Resumen de Metsul para Uruguay:

Viernes

El viernes, soleado y parcial nubosidad. Muy frío. Mínimas bajo cero en el interior del país. Helada negra. Máximas todavía bajas. Aun ventoso, pero menos arrachado.

Sábado

Sábado sigue muy frío con nubosidad variable (sol y periodos de nublado). Aun ventoso. Mínimas cerca de cero o bajo cero en la mayoría de los departamentos. Máximas siguen bajas.

Domingo

Domingo, aumento de la nubosidad con intervalos de cubierto y mejoras temporarias. Más ventoso con ráfagas fuertes. Extremadamente baja sensación térmica. Helada negra. Lluvia que puede convertirse en agua nieve o nieve aislada en la costa y partes del interior al Sur del Rio Negro. Chaparrones de graupel y sleet. Temperatura abajo de los 10ºC durante todo el día en casi todo el país. (Colaborou Alexandre Aguiar)

Precauciones ante la ola de frío

El Sistema Nacional de Emergencias (SINAE) publicó en su sitio de internet un conjunto de precauciones que la población debe tener presente ante la ola de frío que se anuncia para el fin de semana. En dicho comunicado se detalla cuáles son las personas más vulnerables, así como recomendaciones sobre los sistemas de calefacción, alimentación, vestimenta, etc.

El comunicado del SINAE sostiene que de acuerdo a los pronósticos vigentes se esperan bajas temperaturas en todo el país desde la madrugada del jueves. Agrega que “si bien todos debemos protegernos, es necesario brindar especial atención a la población más vulnerable: personas adultas mayores, niños, personas en situación de calle y personas con ciertas enfermedades asociadas a problemas respiratorios, circulatorios, cardíacos, etc”.

“También son vulnerables quienes se encuentren bajo los efectos de alguna droga (inclusive el alcohol, porque altera el sistema de regulación de la temperatura corporal y disminuye la conciencia) y quienes desarrollen tareas al aire libre, en particular, en horas de la noche y la madrugada”.

Recomendaciones

El informe recomienda:

• Mantenerse informado sobre pronósticos, estado del tiempo y advertencias de las autoridades.

• Cubrir las áreas de la vivienda por donde se pueda disipar el calor (cerrar cortinas y postigos de ventanas y puertas, colocar burletes, etc.).

• Extremar cuidados con las estufas:

Mantenerlas a más de un metro y medio de material combustible (cortinas, papeles, colchones, etc.).

Si se emplean estufas eléctricas, asegurarse del buen estado de los cables y enchufes, y que se adapten perfectamente al tomacorriente.

No utilizar adaptadores intermedios. Procurar utilizar solo un artefacto por tomacorriente.

Tomar especiales precauciones para evitar la intoxicación por braseros o estufas de carbón, leña o gas. Recordar que nunca deben encenderse en lugares cerrados sin renovación de aire.

• Consumir comidas y bebidas calientes (guisos, sopas, té, mate, etc.).

• Evitar ingerir alcohol, ya que disipa el calor corporal.

• Evitar permanecer al aire libre.

• Si es necesario salir, procurar llevar varias prendas ligeras y cálidas superpuestas en lugar de una sola prenda de tejido grueso. Protegerse el rostro y la cabeza y en la medida de lo posible, usar calzado impermeable.

• Recordar que se encuentra disponible la línea telefónica gratuita 0800 87 98 del Ministerio de Desarrollo Social (MIDES) para notificar sobre personas en situación de calle.