“El perro da copa”: De balneario Solís al Mundial caminando; se unió a la aventura de cuatro ingleses

“Negro” ese es su nombre original. El perro de “Nacho” Etchechury de balneario Solís es famoso, recorre los portales en internet y las redes sociales. Ya se lo conoce como el “perro da copa”. Hoy está en Brasil, llegó caminando junto a sus padres adoptivos, cuatro jóvenes y osados ingleses que recorren 1966 Km. para vivir “in situ” la Copa del Mundo. Te contamos la historia…
El “Negro” en balneario Solís; “Jefferson” su nuevo nombre
Al “Negro” siempre lo veíamos en el centro comercial Barreira de balneario Solís recorriendo y vigilando de punta a a punta su territorio, desde la barraca, hasta la farmacia, haciendo base, por razones obvias, en el carro de comidas instalado al frente de su casa. Pero un buen día le dijo adiós al balneario y a su dueño y se fue caminando rumbo al Mundial.
La historia que recorre el mundo cuenta que cuatro amigos ingleses, Adam Burns (27); David Bewick (32); Pete Johnston (30) y Ben Olsen (31), radicados en Australia, hicieron la promesa de llegar a la Copa del Mundo caminando.
Planificaron su odisea para recorrer exactamente 1966 Km. fijando como destino la ciudad de Porto Alegre. La distancia no es casual, sino muy significativa para los ingleses porque 1966 es el año que Inglaterra organizó el Campeonato Mundial de Fútbol.
En la búsqueda de una ciudad de partida que coincidiera con la distancia deseada, dieron con Mendoza, elegida además por sus buenos vinos, afirmaron los aventureros.
En febrero viajaron a Mendoza para ajustar los detalles de la hoja de ruta, iniciando la odisea el 3 de marzo. La partida fue frente al estadio Bautista Gargantini del club Independiente Rivadavia. Pete, David y Adam recorrieron 30 Km. por día hasta llegar a Buenos Aires, ya en el mes de abril, donde se unió el cuarto aventurero, Ben.
Adoptaron y bautizaron al nuevo integrante de la aventura: Jefferson
Los jóvenes aventureros llegaron a Uruguay y en su paso por balneario Solís se les sumó, casi sin quererlo, un nuevo integrante, el “negro”, el perro de Etchechury.
Los siguió y los siguió… hasta que finalmente, los ingleses lo adoptaron y lo bautizaron con el nombre de “Jefferson”. Vestido con la camiseta de Inglaterra, recorrieron mas de 600 Km. juntos hasta llegar al Chuy, ingresando a territorio brasileño el 16 de mayo. El 30 de eses mes partieron rumbo a Arambaré, ciudad ubicada a 150 Km. de Porto Alegre, esperando llegar a la capital gaúcha el próximo domingo, 8 de junio.
Los aventureros irán a ver los partidos de la selección inglesa, ya tienen entradas para los partidos ante Italia y Costa Rica, pero aún buscan localidades para el partido ante Uruguay. Consideran tanto a Italia como Uruguay (incluso sin Suárez) rivales muy difíciles para Inglaterra. Sin embargo, confían en que su selección pasará a la siguiente ronda y sueñan con verla en la final, aunque apuestan a una decisión entre Argentina y Brasil: “Será un juego fantástico, con una atmósfera increíble”, aseguran los aventureros ingleses.
Jefferson con nuevos padres adoptivos o de vuelta a Sidney
Antes de volver a su país de origen, los ingleses tienen una misión que cumplir. Pretenden encontrar alguien que adopte a “Jefferson”, para lo cual ya tienen algunas opciones. Pero si no encuentran un lugar… “estoy pensando en llevarlo de vuelta a Sydney conmigo, pero para eso tenemos que llevarlo a una clínica veterinaria para un chequeo” dice Adam.
Los ingleses cuentan sus hazañas en la red social Facebook Walk to the World Cup
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado: martes 3 de junio de 2014 hora 21:27
Fuente y fotos: Portal da Copa www.copa2014.gov.br
