El Papa Francisco recibió a Mujica: “Si lo dejan se va a poner a hacer una revolución en el seno de la Iglesia, hacia la sencillez” dijo el mandatario uruguayo

La biblioteca del Vaticano fue el lugar en el que, por 45 minutos, dialogaron el Presidente Mujica y el Papa Francisco. La delegación gubernamental uruguaya arribó a la máxima sede de la Iglesia católica minutos antes de la hora prevista, lo que permitió que los anfitriones condujeran un breve paseo previo por los jardines del lugar.

Luego de los saludos protocolares, Mujica y su comitiva se trasladaron al despacho del Secretario de Estado del Vaticano, Cardenal Tarcisio Bertone, que estaba acompañado por el Secretario para las Relaciones con los Estados, Dominique Mamberti.

A la salida de la reunión, el Presidente Mujica hizo una evaluación positiva del encuentro. Reiteró su convicción sobre la importancia de esa institución religiosa en América Latina y la vinculó con otro de los legados de España. Más allá de las propias convicciones, es fundamental tener relaciones fluidas con la Iglesia Católica, sobre todo por su influencia en la región.

Mujica sostuvo que le planteó al Papa su preocupación por la situación de Colombia así como su convicción de que la Iglesia podría jugar un papel relevante para la solución de esos conflictos. “Le pedí al Papa, no en términos de rogativa, sino en términos de humanidad, que, teniendo en cuenta el peso social de la Iglesia Católica, hagan todo lo que puedan para que el proceso continúe y llegue a buen puerto, por lo que significa para Colombia y toda América”.

Valoró la presencia de sacerdotes católicos que actuaron en la época de la revolución artiguista. Asimismo, recordó especialmente la figura de “Lucho” Methol Ferré, un intelectual americanista de reconocidas convicciones católicas.

Referente a nuestro país, Mujica sostuvo que en cuanto a su prioridad de continuar combatiendo los núcleos duros de pobreza, ésta no se resuelve solo con dinero, ya que el Estado puede contratar funcionarios pero no asegurar amor, por lo que se requiere el compromiso de muchos actores. “Yo le pido a esta Iglesia, y a todas, que traten de echar una mano militante, no solo en cuestión de recursos económicos, que no se arregla solo con recursos económicos. Hay que poner otros tipos de recursos”, dijo el Presidente.

Finalmente, Mujica sostuvo que el Papa expresó una especial consideración al gobierno uruguayo por el esfuerzo de establecer un clima de diálogo y de colaboración.

Mujica finalizó afirmando que hablar con el papa Francisco “es como hablar con un amigo del barrio. Es un Papa que yo creo que, si lo dejan, se va a poner a hacer una revolución en el seno de la Iglesia, hacia la sencillez”.

Minutos después del encuentro, la delegación partió nuevamente a España para continuar con la la gira que comenzó el pasado 22 de mayo.

Fuente: presidencia.gub.uy