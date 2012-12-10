El campeón cierra el Apertura: Peñarol – Liverpool desde las 20:30 hs.; Todos los resultados de la última fecha

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/peñarol2.jpg

Peñarol, campeón del Apertura 2012, cierra el torneo cuando esta noche desde las 20:30 hs. enfrente a Liverpool, en lo que será el último partido del campeonato. Todos los demás se jugaron entre sábado domingo, donde se destacan los triunfos de Nacional, Defensor y el Tanque Sisley y un nuevo empate de Danubio, esta vez 1:1 ante Cerro Largo, en lo que fue tal vez su peor campaña en décadas.

Peñarol campeón!

Peñarol se consagró Campeón del Apertura 2012 y esto fue lo que publicamos en la edición impresa Nº 68 de semanario La Prensa:

Se veía venir… en fútbol todo puede pasar pero esta vez se dio la lógica y Peñarol derrotó a Juventud 2:0 coronándose campeón anticipado del torneo Apertura del fúbol uruguayo. Con goles de Brian de Barros en contra a los 15 iniciales y de Juan Manuel Olivera a los 85 Peñarol cerró una victoria que lo mantiene a 4 puntos de Defensor y Nacional a falta de una fecha para finalizar el campeonato lo que lo hace, aunque pierda contra Liverpool el lunes, inalcanzable en la tabla de posiciones.

De esta forma Peñarol es el dueño del Apertura y se aseguró un lugar en la final del Campeonato Uruguayo 2012/13, logro este que hizo vibrar a mas de 50.000 hinchas que colmaron el estadio Centenario.

Fue una tarde noche de domingo que se pintó toda de amarillo y negro no solo en el Centenario sino en cada rincón del país.

Salud campeones! Salud carbonero!

Avisenle a Olivera

En cuanto a lo deportivo Peñarol ganó bien, con goles anotados por Brian de Barros en contra a los 15 del primer tiempo y por Juan Manuel Olivera a los 85’ de cabeza.

A propósito de Olivera, sería bueno que alguien le avise que sacarse la camiseta en un festejo es sinónimo de tarjeta amarilla. Un profesional que se dice por ahí gana U$S 50.000 dólares al mes, no debería cometer estas niñerías, menos cuando el gol que hizo no fue le de la victoria, ni tampoco en el último segundo del partido en una final de la Libertadores o de la copa del Mundo. Que alguien le avise que esas tonterías, un profesional, no las debe cometer, máxime cuando algunos cybernautas publican en facebook al jugador con la camiseta celeste. Quien podría fijarse en alguien que hace un gol y se gana la amarilla gratis!!!

Última fecha del Apertura

Fuente: www.auf.org.uy

Resultados de la 15ª etapa y tabla de posiciones del Torneo Apertura 2012 de Primera División.

Lunes 10 de diciembre Peñarol – Liverpool Estadio: Centenario Hora: 20.30 (TV) Árbitro: Juan Cardellino Asistentes: Gerseis Gómez y Raúl Hartwig 4° Árbitro: Yimmi Álvarez

Sábado 8 de diciembre

Fénix 2 – 2 River Plate

Estadio: Capurro

Goles: Puglia (F), Carrera (RP), Ortiz (F), Leyes (RP)

Árbitro: Heber Rodríguez

Asistentes: Miguel Nievas y Daniel Olivera

4° Árbitro: Javier Bentancor

Defensor Sporting 2 – 0 Cerro

Estadio: Franzini

Goles: I.Risso (DS), Puppo (DS)

Árbitro: Oscar Rojas

Asistentes: Marcelo Costa y Andrés Pollero

4° Árbitro: Esteban Ostojich

Cerro Largo 1 – 1 Danubio

Estadio: Ubilla, Melo

Goles: Neves (CL), Martínez (D)

Árbitro: Fernando Cabrera

Asistentes: Nicolás Taran y Sergio Freire

4° Árbitro: Adrián Sánchez

Domingo 9 de diciembre

Bella Vista 0 – 1 Central Español

Estadio: Nasazzi

Gol: Otreras (CE)

Árbitro: Leodan González

Asistentes: Mauricio Espinosa y Antonio Fittipaldi

4° Árbitro: Pablo Giménez

Progreso 1 – 2 Racing

Estadio: Parque Saroldi

Goles: Zabala (R), Guarteche (P), Aguilar (R)

Árbitro: Daniel Fedorczuk

Asistentes: Carlos Pastorino y Marcelo De León

4° Árbitro: Daniel Rodríguez

Juventud 0 – 2 El Tanque Sisley

Estadio: Artigas, Las Piedras

Goles: Murillo (ETS), Acuña (ETS)

Árbitro: Gustavo Siegler

Asistentes: Fernando Ríos y Eduardo Aguirre

4° Árbitro: Fredy De Seja

Nacional 1 – 0 Wanderers

Estadio: Parque Central

Gol: Vecino (N)

Árbitro: Christian Ferreyra

Asistentes: Carlos Changala y Richard Trinidad

4° Árbitro: Andrés Martínez