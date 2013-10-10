Dunkle con 16 atletas: Campeonato Nacional de Natación Master este fin de semana en el Campus

Dunkle con 16 atletas: Campeonato Nacional de Natación Master este fin de semana en el Campushttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/dunkle3.jpg
Con 426 nadadores inscriptos se realiza este fin de semana la 10ª edición del Campeonato Nacional de Natación Master 2013 en el Campus de Maldonado, actividad organizada por la Liga Nacional de Natación Master.
Las competencias, que contarán con la participación de clubes de todo el país, además de atletas chilenos y argentinos, comienzan el viernes, extendiéndose hasta el domingo 13 de octubre.
En representación de Zona Oeste de Maldonado, estará el equipo Dunkle de la piscina de Pan de Azúcar con 16 atletas en competencia. Por motivos de estudios principalmente, Dunkle no contará con todos sus nadadores .
Lista de inscriptos
|Nº
|Nombre
|Año
|Edad
|Categ.
|Club
|1
|ABARCA, MARIA
|1958
|55
|55-59
|ELTANI-CH
|2
|ABARNO, GUILLERMO
|1981
|32
|30-34
|PCT-UR
|3
|ABENTE, JAVIER
|1978
|35
|35-39
|LIBRE-UR
|4
|ABT, ANDRES
|1973
|40
|40-44
|CBVB-UR
|5
|ACEVEDO, AGUSTíN
|1984
|29
|25-29
|CCM-UR
|6
|ACOSTA, CAIO
|1992
|21
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|7
|ACOSTA, VERONICA
|1969
|44
|40-44
|CCM-UR
|8
|ACUñA, CLAUDIA
|1969
|44
|40-44
|ELTANI-CH
|9
|AGOSTINI BECKER, CRISTIAN
|1988
|25
|25-29
|CRU-AR
|10
|ALBA, GABRIEL
|1961
|52
|50-54
|CBR-UR
|11
|ALVARADO, VERONICA
|1965
|48
|45-49
|ELTANI-CH
|12
|ALVAREZ, JAVIER
|1964
|49
|45-49
|BASIL-UR
|13
|ALVAREZ, KARINA
|1971
|42
|40-44
|CCM-UR
|14
|ALVAREZ, MARTINA
|1983
|30
|30-34
|ACJ-UR
|15
|AMARO, PATRICIA
|1963
|50
|50-54
|CLUNA-UR
|16
|AMOEDO, ISABEL
|1974
|39
|35-39
|CBVB-UR
|17
|ANDRADA, DIEGO
|1994
|19
|JR
|CLUNA-UR
|18
|ANDRADE, SANTIAGO
|1988
|25
|25-29
|CBVB-UR
|19
|ANGELO, CAMPOS
|1985
|28
|25-29
|CRM-UR
|20
|ANGELORO, DANIEL
|1954
|59
|55-54
|ACJ-UR
|21
|ANGELORO, GABRIEL
|1985
|28
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|22
|ANTONIELLO, ARIEL
|1996
|17
|JR
|CLUNA-UR
|23
|ANTUNEZ, ALEJANDRO
|1984
|29
|25-29
|CBVB-UR
|24
|APELLANIZ, CARLOS
|1953
|60
|60-64
|CAO-UR
|25
|APELLáNIZ, DELMIRA
|1989
|24
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|26
|APELLANIZ, FEDERICO
|1978
|35
|35-39
|BOH-UR
|27
|APRILE, MARCELO
|1975
|38
|35-39
|CBVB-UR
|28
|ARANCIO, DANIEL
|1957
|56
|55-59
|CBVB-UR
|29
|ARGON, FLORENCIA
|1996
|17
|JR
|CCM-UR
|30
|ARGUELLO, RENZO
|1997
|16
|JR
|MALVIN-UR
|31
|ASPIAZU, MARIA
|1963
|50
|50-54
|CBVB-UR
|32
|ASPIROZ, CARLOS
|1953
|60
|60-64
|CAO-UR
|33
|BALARDINI, SYLVIA
|1963
|50
|50-54
|CRM-UR
|34
|BARCELó , SEBASTIAN
|1980
|33
|30-34
|PCT-UR
|35
|BARDIER, JUAN
|1989
|24
|PM
|CBVB-UR
|36
|BARLA, MATIAS
|1982
|31
|30-34
|DUNKLE-UR
|37
|BAROFFIO, FEDERICO
|1990
|23
|PM
|CLUNA-UR
|38
|BARRERA, VERONICA
|1978
|35
|35-39
|RECREAR-CH
|39
|BARRETO, ISABEL
|1964
|49
|45-49
|CSLP-UR
|40
|BAUDO, FABIO
|1960
|53
|50-54
|CLUNA-UR
|41
|BELEN, VALERIA
|1979
|34
|30-34
|CBVB-UR
|42
|BELMAR, DORIS
|1966
|47
|45-49
|MONAR-CH
|43
|BENITEZ, MELISA
|1976
|37
|35-39
|ACJ-UR
|44
|BENTANCOR, LUCIA
|1986
|27
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|45
|BENTANCUR, RICHARD
|1965
|48
|45-49
|NEPT-UR
|46
|BERTERRECHE, IñAKI
|1986
|27
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|47
|BESIO, JOAQUIN
|1995
|18
|JR
|ACJ-UR
|48
|BIANCHI, BRUNO
|1985
|28
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|49
|BIANCHI, MERCEDES
|1961
|52
|50-54
|POS-UR
|50
|BIGLIERI , SEBASTIAN
|1992
|21
|PM
|CRP-UR
|51
|BOLESO, FERNANDO
|1996
|17
|JR
|CSLP-UR
|52
|BOUCHATON, EZEQUIEL
|1979
|34
|30-34
|CBVB-UR
|53
|BRAIDA, DANIA
|1978
|35
|35-39
|CSLP-UR
|54
|BRANCA, DIEGO
|1970
|43
|40-44
|PAAA-UR
|55
|BRAñAS PEREYRA, GUSTAVO
|1984
|29
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|56
|BREGANTE, MERCEDES
|1963
|50
|50-54
|CLUNA-UR
|57
|BROGGI SELIOS, LUIS EMILIO
|1984
|29
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|58
|BROGGI, SANTIAGO
|1995
|18
|JR
|CRM-UR
|59
|BRUZZONE, IVA
|1973
|40
|40-44
|CBVB-UR
|60
|BUCALO, CARLOS
|1965
|48
|45-49
|CDI-UR
|61
|BUSQUETS, XIMENA
|1971
|42
|40-44
|LIBRE-UR
|62
|CABALLERO, NICOLáS
|1984
|29
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|63
|CABRERA, JOSE
|1967
|46
|45-49
|CCM-UR
|64
|CABRERA, PABLO
|1996
|17
|JR
|CRM-UR
|65
|CACERES, VERONICA
|1964
|49
|45-49
|ELTANI-CH
|66
|CAGGIANI, CECILIA
|1977
|36
|35-39
|KEMPII-UR
|67
|CAL LUPI, JULIO SANTIAGO
|1957
|56
|55-59
|CRS-UR
|68
|CANALE, ANA
|1968
|45
|45-49
|CBVB-UR
|69
|CAPOTE, JUAN
|1988
|25
|25-29
|CSLP-UR
|70
|CARDOSO, PAOLA
|1988
|25
|25-29
|CCM-UR
|71
|CARIUS, NATALIE
|1989
|24
|PM
|CRM-UR
|72
|CARLOS, GASTÓN
|1985
|28
|25-29
|DUNKLE-UR
|73
|CARRANZA, ROSSINA
|1991
|22
|PM
|CCM-UR
|74
|CARRASCO, MARIA CRISTINA
|1953
|60
|60-64
|PAAA-UR
|75
|CARRERE, MARGARITA
|1941
|72
|70-74
|CBVB-UR
|76
|CARVAJAL, GILBERTO
|1957
|56
|55-59
|ELTANI-CH
|77
|CASAL, LILLY
|1973
|40
|40-44
|CLUNA-UR
|78
|CASATI, VERONICA NATALIA
|1978
|35
|35-39
|SUTERH-AR
|79
|CASSARINO, DANIEL
|1970
|43
|40-44
|ACJ-UR
|80
|CASTAGNO, LUCIANO
|1963
|50
|50-54
|GNU-BR
|81
|CASTAñO, EMILIANO
|1995
|18
|JR
|ACJ-UR
|82
|CASTILLA, NICOLAS
|1981
|32
|30-34
|CBVB-UR
|83
|CASTRO, FLORENCIA
|1972
|41
|40-44
|ACJ-UR
|84
|CAVALLIERI, JOSE LEONARDO
|1970
|43
|40-44
|CDI-UR
|85
|CEDRES, ROBERTO
|1961
|52
|50-54
|ACJ-UR
|86
|CENTURIóN, IGNACIO
|1985
|28
|25-29
|CCM-UR
|87
|CHAVARRIA, PABLO
|1963
|50
|50-54
|CBVB-UR
|88
|CHIRIONE CHIESA, GIOVANINA
|1983
|30
|30-34
|ACJ-UR
|89
|CIFUENTES, ANDRéS
|1991
|22
|PM
|CCM-UR
|90
|CIGANDA, GUZMáN
|1996
|17
|JR
|CLUNA-UR
|91
|CISCO, MAURO
|1996
|17
|JR
|CSLP-UR
|92
|CLAVIJO, ALEXANDER
|1996
|17
|JR
|CDI-UR
|93
|CLAVIJO, ANIBAL
|1982
|31
|30-34
|CBVB-UR
|94
|COIRO CANTERO, SEBASTIAN
|1988
|25
|25-29
|CRP-UR
|95
|COIRO, FERNANDO
|1992
|21
|PM
|CRP-UR
|96
|COIRO, ISMAEL
|1971
|42
|40-44
|ACJ-UR
|97
|COLINO, ANALíA
|1988
|25
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|98
|CONDE, PABLO EDUARDO
|1978
|35
|35-39
|ACJ-UR
|99
|CONTATORE, ANDRéS
|1983
|30
|30-34
|BOH-UR
|100
|CORREA, TABARé
|1963
|50
|50-54
|POS-UR
|101
|COSTA, DIEGO
|1984
|29
|25-29
|CBR-UR
|102
|COSTABILE, LEANDRO
|1997
|16
|JR
|PMF-UR
|103
|CUADRO, MARIANA JOSELIM
|1995
|18
|JR
|PMF-UR
|104
|CUEVASANTA CASTRO, MAURO
|1969
|44
|40-44
|CRP-UR
|105
|CURBELO, CARLOS MARCELO
|1968
|45
|45-49
|CCM-UR
|106
|DA FONTE, ANDRéS
|1987
|26
|25-29
|CSLP-UR
|107
|DA FONTE, JAVIER
|1989
|24
|PM
|CSLP-UR
|108
|DAMASO, RONE
|1971
|42
|40-44
|GOIAS-BR
|109
|DE LEÓN, ELISA
|1986
|27
|25-59
|DUNKLE-UR
|110
|DE SOUZA CORREA, VICTORIA
|1984
|29
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|111
|DE TORRES, ALVARO
|1962
|51
|50-54
|ACJ-UR
|112
|DELGADO, RUBEN
|1962
|51
|50-54
|KEMPII-UR
|113
|DEMASI, FELIPE
|1994
|19
|JR
|CBVB-UR
|114
|DI LEONE, DIEGO
|1995
|18
|JR
|ACJ-UR
|115
|DIAZ, MARTIN
|1981
|32
|30-34
|CAO-UR
|116
|DíAZ, ROSARIO
|1969
|44
|40-44
|PCT-UR
|117
|DOBROTKA, LETICIA
|1981
|32
|30-34
|CDI-UR
|118
|DOLZ REYNOSO, MARíA PATRICIA
|1964
|49
|45-49
|CRP-UR
|119
|DOMíNGUEZ, DIEGO
|1990
|23
|PM
|CBVB-UR
|120
|DOMíNGUEZ, FRANCISCO
|1970
|43
|40-44
|DUNKLE-UR
|121
|DOMINGUEZ, JAVIER
|1980
|33
|30-34
|CDI-UR
|122
|DOS SANTOS, CLAUDIA
|1967
|46
|45-49
|POS-UR
|123
|DRINFELD, MARTIN
|1987
|26
|25-29
|CBVB-UR
|124
|DUARTE, ALICIA
|1972
|41
|40-44
|PCT-UR
|125
|DUDOY, LUIS
|1953
|60
|60-64
|CRM-UR
|126
|DURáN , LORENA
|1993
|20
|20-24
|ACJ-UR
|127
|DURAN DEL CAMPO, DANIEL
|1930
|83
|80-84
|CRP-UR
|128
|ELGUE, EDUARDO
|1955
|58
|55-59
|POS-UR
|129
|ELLIS, FEDERICO
|1992
|21
|PM
|CSLP-UR
|130
|ENGLER, FEDERICO
|1970
|43
|40-44
|CRP-UR
|131
|ERNST ALOY, PABLO FERNANDO
|1980
|33
|30-34
|FRAT-UR
|132
|ESPINDOLA, DIEGO
|1980
|33
|30-34
|ACJ-UR
|133
|ESPOSTO, GUSTAVO
|1961
|52
|50-54
|ACJ-UR
|134
|ESTELLANO, IGNACIO
|1996
|17
|JR
|ACJ-UR
|135
|ESTELLANO, MARIANA
|1991
|22
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|136
|ESTEVEZ, FEDERICO
|1990
|23
|PM
|CCM-UR
|137
|ESTRADA, CAROLINE
|1972
|41
|40-44
|CLUNA-UR
|138
|FALVO, AGUSTíN
|1994
|17
|JR
|ACJ-UR
|139
|FERNANDEZ , HEBER
|1963
|50
|50-54
|PCT-UR
|140
|FERNáNDEZ , MARíA ROSA
|1969
|44
|40-44
|CCM-UR
|141
|FERNANDEZ CHAVES, EMILIANO
|1991
|22
|PM
|CCM-UR
|142
|FERNANDEZ, DAMIAN
|1987
|26
|25-29
|CBVB-UR
|143
|FERNáNDEZ, EDUARDO
|1958
|55
|55-59
|CLUNA-UR
|144
|FERNANDEZ, GERARDO
|1981
|32
|30-34
|ACJ-UR
|145
|FERNANDEZ, LUCAS
|1995
|18
|JR
|CLUNA-UR
|146
|FERNANDEZ, MARCOS
|1995
|18
|JR
|CDI-UR
|147
|FERNANDEZ, SANTIAGO
|1980
|33
|30-34
|CDI-UR
|148
|FERRARI, FLORENCIA
|1972
|41
|40-44
|CBVB-UR
|149
|FERULLO, SEBASTIAN
|1977
|36
|35-39
|CBVB-UR
|150
|FILARDO, MARIA
|1991
|22
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|151
|FONTENLA, EUGENIA
|1996
|17
|JR
|CLUNA-UR
|152
|GABITO, ROSARIO
|1966
|47
|45-49
|PCT-UR
|153
|GALETTA, MARíA ALEJANDRA
|1989
|24
|PM
|CRP-UR
|154
|GALLARDO, MYRIAM
|1961
|52
|50-54
|ELTANI-CH
|155
|GALLO, MARTIN
|1984
|29
|25-29
|CBVB-UR
|156
|GALVALISI, MARCELO
|1968
|45
|45-49
|CARP-AR
|157
|GARCíA ALZA, VANESSA
|1983
|30
|30-34
|CRP-UR
|158
|GARCIA PEREIRA, LUCIANO
|1994
|19
|JR
|DUNKLE-UR
|159
|GARCIA, CARLOS
|1941
|72
|70-74
|ELTANI-CH
|160
|GARCIA, EDUARDO
|1982
|31
|30-34
|CRM-UR
|161
|GARCíA, ESTEBAN
|1956
|57
|55-59
|CLUNA-UR
|162
|GARCíA, FLORENCIA
|1993
|20
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|163
|GARCIA, GABRIEL
|1964
|49
|45-49
|CBVB-UR
|164
|GARCIA, LEONARDO
|1971
|42
|40-44
|ACJ-UR
|165
|GARESE, ANDRES
|1970
|43
|40-44
|CBVB-UR
|166
|GARESE, DANIELA
|1964
|49
|45-49
|CBVB-UR
|167
|GAZZARA, GUILLERMO
|1971
|42
|40-44
|ACJ-UR
|168
|GéREZ, AGUSTíN
|1993
|20
|PM
|CSLP-UR
|169
|GERMIL, MARIANA
|1995
|18
|JR
|ACJ-UR
|170
|GIACOMETTI, GIANCARLO
|1982
|31
|30-34
|CBVB-UR
|171
|GIORDANO, DANIELA
|1975
|38
|35-39
|ACJ-UR
|172
|GIOVAGNOLI, FERNANDA
|1981
|32
|30-34
|ELTANI-CH
|173
|GIRARD, RUBEN
|1945
|68
|65-69
|CRP-UR
|174
|GIRART, NELLY
|1932
|81
|80-84
|POS-UR
|175
|GOLDMAN, MAURO
|1974
|39
|35-39
|CRP-UR
|176
|GóMEZ, FERNANDO DANIEL
|1966
|47
|45-49
|ACJ-UR
|177
|GóMEZ, SERGIO
|1974
|39
|34-39
|POS-UR
|178
|GONZALEZ , MIGUEL
|1976
|37
|35-39
|PCT-UR
|179
|GONZáLEZ ESTéVEZ, MARIANA
|1971
|42
|40-44
|CRP-UR
|180
|GONZáLEZ VILLAMAYOR, MIGUEL ANGEL
|1976
|37
|35-39
|CRP-UR
|181
|GONZALEZ, MARíA DEL HUERTO
|1955
|58
|55-59
|CRM-UR
|182
|GONZáLEZ, MARTíN
|1991
|22
|PM
|DUNKLE-UR
|183
|GONZALEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
|1942
|71
|70-74
|POS-UR
|184
|GONZALEZ, NILMA
|1943
|70
|70-74
|POS-UR
|185
|GONZALEZ, SYLVIA
|1956
|57
|55-59
|POS-UR
|186
|GOÑI, JOSE
|1984
|29
|25-29
|PAAA-UR
|187
|GORGA, EMILIANO
|1989
|24
|PM
|CBVB-UR
|188
|GRAÑA , ROBERTO
|1953
|60
|60-64
|CBVB-UR
|189
|GROIS, EDUARDO
|1951
|62
|60-64
|POS-UR
|190
|GROLERO, DIEGO
|1969
|44
|40-44
|ARGON-UR
|191
|GROLERO, RODOLFO
|1939
|74
|70-74
|LIBRE-UR
|192
|GRONROS, ALFREDO
|1984
|29
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|193
|GRUñEIRO, MARIA PAULA
|1978
|35
|35-39
|CCC-UR
|194
|GUANIMIAN, RODRIGO
|1989
|24
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|195
|GUASTAVINO, JULIO
|1952
|61
|60-64
|CRM-UR
|196
|GUEDES, MARIANNA
|1980
|33
|30-34
|DUNKLE-UR
|197
|GUILLERMO NUñEZ, MARTíN ELIAN
|1975
|38
|35-39
|CCM-UR
|198
|GUTIERREZ, ELENA
|1970
|43
|40-44
|CCM-UR
|199
|HANDERSON, HERNANDO
|1965
|48
|45-49
|CBVB-UR
|200
|HERNANDEZ MILLAN, SOL
|1996
|17
|JR
|PMF-UR
|201
|HERNANDEZ, LUIS MARCELO
|1972
|41
|40-44
|LIBRE-AR
|202
|HERNáNDEZ, PABLO
|1978
|35
|35-39
|CBR-UR
|203
|HERNANDEZ, RODRIGO
|1989
|24
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|204
|HERRERA, TAMARA
|1988
|25
|25-29
|ELTANI-CH
|205
|HOURCADE, JULIA
|1968
|45
|45-49
|CRM-UR
|206
|IRIGOYEN, ROBERTO
|1958
|55
|55-59
|POS-UR
|207
|ISCHIA, ENRIQUE DANIEL
|1958
|55
|55-59
|PADUA-AR
|208
|ITURRARTE, DANIEL
|1971
|42
|40-44
|ACJ-UR
|209
|JACHMANIAN, IVAN
|1966
|47
|45-49
|ACJ-UR
|210
|JASIDAKIS, ALEJANDRO
|1967
|46
|45-49
|CNPG-UR
|211
|JASIDAKIS, GUILLERMO
|1969
|44
|40-44
|LIBRE-UR
|212
|JASIDAKIS, NICOLáS
|1982
|31
|30-34
|CBR-UR
|213
|JASIDAKIS, ROMAN
|1972
|41
|40-44
|LIBRE-UR
|214
|JIMENES, ANDRES
|1965
|48
|45-49
|RECREAR-CH
|215
|KEMAYD, MARGARITA
|1939
|74
|70-74
|CRS-UR
|216
|KONIK, SERGIO
|1971
|42
|40-44
|CBVB-UR
|217
|LAGRECA, ROMINA
|1981
|32
|30-34
|ACJ-UR
|218
|LANDERA, ROQUE
|1986
|27
|25-29
|CDI-UR
|219
|LAPIDO, HECTOR
|1955
|58
|55-59
|CBVB-UR
|220
|LASCALLA SAINZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
|1947
|66
|65-69
|CRM-UR
|221
|LATORRE, ALEJANDRO
|1988
|25
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|222
|LAURINO, PABLO
|1969
|44
|40-44
|ACJ-UR
|223
|LAURO, LUIS
|1986
|27
|25-29
|DUNKLE-UR
|224
|LE PERA, CELESTE
|1957
|56
|55-59
|CCM-UR
|225
|LECOT, CECILIA
|1964
|49
|45-49
|CBPLP-AR
|226
|LEITE, ANA
|1967
|46
|45-49
|ACJ-UR
|227
|LEIVAS, SERGIO
|1953
|60
|60-64
|POS-UR
|228
|LEVY, SALOMON
|1942
|71
|70-74
|CBVB-UR
|229
|LICANDRO, MAXIMILIANO
|1987
|26
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|230
|LISSASOAIN, MATHIAS
|1983
|30
|30-34
|ACJ-UR
|231
|LLANES, JUAN MANUEL
|1982
|31
|30-34
|ACJ-UR
|232
|LOAYZA, ALEJANDRA
|1965
|48
|45-49
|ELTANI-CH
|233
|LOMIENTO, RUBEN
|1978
|35
|35-39
|CBVB-UR
|234
|LOPEZ GARCIA, GONZALO
|1966
|47
|45-49
|CAO-UR
|235
|LOPEZ, ANDREA
|1979
|34
|30-34
|CDI-UR
|236
|LOPEZ, LUCIA
|1996
|17
|JR
|ACJ-UR
|237
|LóPEZ, MAURICIO
|1962
|51
|50-54
|ACJ-UR
|238
|LóPEZ, RODRIGO
|1986
|27
|25-29
|CSLP-UR
|239
|LOPEZ, VIRGINIA
|1980
|33
|30-34
|CCM-UR
|240
|LUZARDO, ISABEL
|1972
|41
|40-44
|PCT-UR
|241
|MACHINES, VALERIA
|1989
|24
|PM
|CRP-UR
|242
|MAGLIONI, CRISTINA
|1958
|55
|55-59
|POS-UR
|243
|MAISONNEUVE, MARíA LUCíA
|1982
|31
|30-34
|ACJ-UR
|244
|MALLO, LEONARDO
|1958
|55
|55-59
|POS-UR
|245
|MANZUR, HAZAEL
|1982
|31
|30-34
|ACJ-UR
|246
|MAREGA, NICOLáS
|1995
|18
|JR
|CLUNA-UR
|247
|MARIANI, ANGEL
|1957
|56
|55-59
|CRM-UR
|248
|MARICHAL, MATILDE
|1963
|50
|50-54
|CBVB-UR
|249
|MÁRQUEZ, GUILLERMO
|1957
|56
|55-59
|ACJ-UR
|250
|MARTÍNEZ ALFONZO, MARÍA BELÉN
|1996
|17
|JR
|DUNKLE-UR
|251
|MARTINEZ, ADRIANA
|1968
|45
|45-49
|CRM-UR
|252
|MARTINEZ, FEDERICO
|1985
|28
|25-29
|CLUNA-UR
|253
|MARTINEZ, GERARDO
|1982
|31
|30-34
|CBVB-UR
|254
|MASKAVIZAN, RICARDO
|1956
|57
|55-59
|CRU-AR
|255
|MASSEILOT, JOAQUIN
|1979
|34
|30-34
|CRP-UR
|256
|MASSEILOT, JUAN ESTEBAN
|1973
|40
|40-44
|CRP-UR
|257
|MATTOS, ERNESTO
|1971
|42
|40-44
|ACJ-UR
|258
|MAYR, CRISTINA
|1965
|48
|45-49
|ACJ-UR
|259
|MAZAS, DANIEL
|1961
|52
|50-54
|CBR-UR
|260
|MAZZILLI, ALVARO
|1984
|29
|25-29
|CRM-UR
|261
|MELCONIAN, GABRIEL
|1987
|26
|25-29
|CLUNA-UR
|262
|MENDEZ, GUSTAVO
|1969
|44
|40-44
|CCM-UR
|263
|MENDEZ, NICOLAS
|1972
|41
|40-44
|CCM-UR
|264
|MERELLO CARDOZO, AGUSTIN
|1985
|28
|25-29
|CRP-UR
|265
|MERIALDO, DAMIAN
|1976
|37
|35-39
|MALVIN-UR
|266
|MERLO, SANTIAGO
|1981
|32
|30-34
|ACJ-UR
|267
|MEZA, NINO
|1980
|33
|30-34
|ELTANI-CH
|268
|MICHELINO, OSCAR JOSé
|1950
|63
|60-64
|CARC-AR
|269
|MIGUELES, MARCELO
|1973
|40
|40-44
|CCM-UR
|270
|MOLINA, JAZMIN
|1991
|22
|PM
|DUNKLE-UR
|271
|MOLINA, SILVANA
|1970
|43
|40-44
|CSLP-UR
|272
|MONARDES, AMANCIO
|1943
|70
|70-74
|MONAR-CH
|273
|MONTENEGRO, LELIS
|1973
|40
|40-44
|CCM-UR
|274
|MONTESDEOCA, MARTIN
|1981
|32
|30-34
|DUNKLE-UR
|275
|MORENO LLEDESMA, ALEJANDRO
|1982
|31
|30-34
|ACJ-UR
|276
|MORETTI, FABIANA
|1965
|48
|45-49
|ARG-UR
|277
|MOTTA, LAURA
|1986
|27
|25-29
|ARGON-UR
|278
|MOTTA, RUBéN
|1946
|67
|65-69
|PCT-UR
|279
|MUñOZ, GUILLERMO
|1957
|56
|55-59
|ELTANI-CH
|280
|NARIO, RODOLFO
|1945
|68
|65-69
|CRS-UR
|281
|NICOLA, GERARDO
|1970
|43
|40-44
|ACJ-UR
|282
|NOCETI, JUAN JOSE
|1949
|64
|60-64
|POS-UR
|283
|OHOLEGUY , ANDREA
|1974
|39
|35-39
|PCT-UR
|284
|OJEDA, DANIELA
|1967
|46
|45-49
|ACJ-UR
|285
|OJEDA, GABRIELA
|1967
|46
|45-49
|ACJ-UR
|286
|OLARTE, JULIA
|1975
|38
|35-39
|PCT-UR
|287
|OLIVERA, HECTOR
|1968
|45
|45-49
|BOH-UR
|288
|OLIVERA, MARCELA
|1984
|29
|25-29
|CSLP-UR
|289
|OLIVERA, PABLO
|1986
|27
|25-29
|CCM-UR
|290
|OLIVERA, RAQUEL
|1965
|48
|45-49
|CDI-UR
|291
|OSORIO, CESAR
|1961
|52
|50-54
|ELTANI-CH
|292
|PACHECO, MAGDALENA
|1987
|26
|25-29
|CCM-UR
|293
|PAGANO, EMANUEL
|1981
|32
|30-34
|CBPLP-AR
|294
|PAGES, YALY
|1990
|23
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|295
|PALADINO, JUAN CARLOS
|1967
|46
|45-49
|CBVB-UR
|296
|PALOMBO, AXEL
|1997
|16
|JR
|CLUNA-UR
|297
|PANICERES, ELISA
|1991
|22
|PM
|FRAT-UR
|298
|PAREDES, GERMAN
|1994
|19
|JR
|ACJ-UR
|299
|PARIS, MATIAS
|1997
|16
|JR
|MALVIN-UR
|300
|PARODI, DANIEL
|1963
|50
|50-54
|POS-UR
|301
|PASCUAL TOMáS, JOAN
|1972
|41
|40-44
|POS-UR
|302
|PAULO, MAURICIO
|1969
|44
|40-44
|CBVB-UR
|303
|PEDRAGOSA, MARIA
|1978
|35
|35-39
|ACJ-UR
|304
|PELUFFO, MATEO
|1975
|38
|35-39
|CBVB-UR
|305
|PERDOMO, JOSEFINA
|1996
|17
|JR
|CRM-UR
|306
|PEREDA, PABLO
|1962
|51
|50-54
|QUILMES-AR
|307
|PEREIRA TRAVIESO, THOMAZ
|1951
|62
|60-64
|ACJ-UR
|308
|PEREIRA, AGUSTíN
|1992
|21
|PM
|CCM-UR
|309
|PEREIRA, SILVIO
|1980
|33
|30-34
|DUNKLE-UR
|310
|PEREYRA, DANIEL RIMMUS
|1962
|51
|50-54
|LIBRE-UR
|311
|PEREYRA, GONZALO
|1965
|48
|45-49
|CRM-UR
|312
|PéREZ CARRERA, ALEJANDRO
|1969
|44
|40-44
|AIGUA-UR
|313
|PEREZ, CAMILA
|1988
|25
|25-29
|JUV-UR
|314
|PÉREZ, CARINA
|1985
|28
|25-29
|CCM-UR
|315
|PEREZ, JOAQUIN
|1984
|29
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|316
|PEREZ, LUCIA
|1994
|19
|JR
|CSLP-UR
|317
|PEREZ, MARIA
|1957
|56
|55-59
|ELTANI-CH
|318
|PICERNO, ALEJANDRO
|1972
|31
|30-34
|CBVB-UR
|319
|PIITTA, LUCIA
|1995
|18
|JR
|ACJ-UR
|320
|PINEDA, OMAR ALFREDO
|1952
|61
|60-64
|QUILMES-AR
|321
|PINTOS, IRENE
|1975
|38
|35-39
|CCM-UR
|322
|PINTOS, JUSTINO
|1989
|24
|PM
|PCT-UR
|323
|PIÑERO, CHRISTIAN
|1997
|16
|JR
|CDI-UR
|324
|PIOLI, SANTIAGO
|1996
|17
|JR
|ACJ-UR
|325
|PIPPO, FRANCO
|1995
|18
|JR
|CSLP-UR
|326
|PIRIZ, GABRIEL
|1994
|19
|JR
|CCM-UR
|327
|PISANO, MARCELO
|1986
|27
|25-29
|CSLP-UR
|328
|PIZARRO, EDUARDO
|1956
|57
|55-59
|ELTANI-CH
|329
|PIZZORNO, ALEJANDRA
|1962
|51
|50-54
|CRP-UR
|330
|PORFILIO, SOLEDAD
|1981
|32
|30-34
|DUNKLE-UR
|331
|PORLEY, JUAN
|1988
|25
|25-29
|CRP-UR
|332
|POSTIGLIONI, CAMILO
|1990
|23
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|333
|QUINTANILLA, JOSE
|1975
|38
|35-39
|SAMIX-BO
|334
|QUINTERO, MARIA LAURA
|1970
|43
|40-44
|CBPLP-AR
|335
|QUINTEROS, FREDDY
|1956
|57
|55-59
|ELTANI-CH
|336
|QUIÑONES, PAULINA
|1985
|28
|25-29
|DUNKLE-UR
|337
|RAMOS, CAMILA
|1985
|28
|25-29
|CBVB-UR
|338
|RAMOS, EDUARDO
|1970
|43
|40-44
|CBVB-UR
|339
|RAMOS, LUJAN
|1961
|52
|50-54
|PCT-UR
|340
|RAMOS, WALTER
|1957
|56
|55-59
|POS-UR
|341
|RECAGNO, LUIS
|1966
|47
|45-49
|POS-UR
|342
|RIEPPI, JULIO
|1960
|53
|50-54
|CBR-UR
|343
|RIJO, VALENTINA
|1989
|24
|PM
|CSLP-UR
|344
|RIO, VANESA
|1997
|16
|JR
|CDI-UR
|345
|RíOS, JULIáN
|1993
|20
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|346
|RIVERO, GUILLERMO
|1980
|33
|30-34
|CRP-UR
|347
|ROCHA, MAXIMILIANO
|1990
|23
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|348
|RODRIGUEZ, EDUARDO
|1970
|43
|40-44
|CDI-UR
|349
|RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA
|1972
|41
|40-44
|CDI-UR
|350
|RODRIGUEZ, SANTIAGO
|1984
|29
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|351
|RODRìGUEZ, SANTIAGO
|1984
|29
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|352
|RODRIGUEZ, SHEYLA
|1975
|38
|35-39
|CCM-UR
|353
|RODRIGUEZ, WASHINGTON
|1966
|47
|45-49
|ACJ-UR
|354
|ROJAS, SANTIAGO
|1994
|19
|JR
|CSLP-UR
|355
|ROMAN, ANDRES
|1980
|33
|30-34
|PCT-UR
|356
|ROMERO, LAUREANO
|1977
|36
|35-39
|CRM-UR
|357
|RONDAN, CRISTIAN
|1994
|19
|JR
|CLUNA-UR
|358
|ROSALES, MARTINA
|1993
|20
|PM
|CBPLP-AR
|359
|ROSANO, FACUNDO
|1994
|19
|JR
|CSLP-UR
|360
|ROSAS, FIORELLA
|1993
|20
|PM
|CCM-UR
|361
|ROSAS, MARCELO
|1984
|29
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|362
|RUIZ, RICARDO
|1982
|31
|30-34
|DUNKLE-UR
|363
|SACCO, PATRICIO
|1971
|42
|40-44
|ELTANI-CH
|364
|SAIZAR, CONRADO
|1969
|44
|40-44
|CRM-UR
|365
|SALOM, JAVIER
|1965
|48
|45-49
|CBVB-UR
|366
|SAMANDU, SEBASTIAN
|1992
|21
|PM
|CLUNA-UR
|367
|SAN MARTIN, ESTEBALIS
|1986
|27
|25-29
|ARGON-UR
|368
|SáNCHEZ, ALEJANDRO
|1989
|24
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|369
|SANCHEZ, EDGAR
|1982
|31
|30-34
|CDI-UR
|370
|SANTOS, ALICIA
|1957
|56
|55-59
|CRM-UR
|371
|SBARBARO, GRACIELA
|1967
|46
|45-49
|CDI-UR
|372
|SCANAVINO, CARLOS
|1964
|49
|45-49
|CCM-UR
|373
|SCARONE, MARIA EUGENIA
|1996
|17
|JR
|PMF-UR
|374
|SCHIOPPI, CAROLINA
|1985
|28
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|375
|SCHIOPPI, DANILO
|1989
|24
|PM
|CSLP-UR
|376
|SCHKOLNIK, MAURICIO
|1965
|48
|45-49
|CBVB-UR
|377
|SCHMIDT STOSSL, DIEGO
|1994
|19
|JR
|ACJ-UR
|378
|SCHNECK, MARTIN
|1993
|20
|PM
|U.ORT-UR
|379
|SCROLLINI, DARWIN
|1971
|42
|40-44
|CCM-UR
|380
|SCROLLINI, ELIANA
|1979
|34
|30-34
|CCM-UR
|381
|SELIOS, SUSANA
|1960
|53
|50-54
|CRM-UR
|382
|SICARDI, FERNANDO
|1977
|36
|35-39
|ACJ-UR
|383
|SIENRA, DANIEL
|1966
|47
|45-49
|CBR-UR
|384
|SILVA, LEONARDO
|1981
|32
|30-34
|CRM-UR
|385
|SILVA, MAURICIO
|1969
|44
|40-44
|CRM-UR
|386
|SIVIERO, CAROLINA
|1987
|26
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|387
|SOLIVELLAS, JUAN PABLO
|1984
|29
|25-29
|ACJ-UR
|388
|SOSA, CRISTIAN
|1990
|23
|PM
|CRM-UR
|389
|SOSA, DAMIÁN
|1976
|37
|35-39
|CSLP-UR
|390
|SOSA, FIORELLA
|1995
|18
|JR
|DUNKLE-UR
|391
|STAIANO, DANIEL
|1987
|26
|25-29
|CBPLP-AR
|392
|STAIANO, ERICA
|1990
|23
|PM
|CBPLP-AR
|393
|STANTERO, ARNOLDO SEGUNDO
|1953
|60
|60-64
|LIBER-AR
|394
|STEBNIKI, GUILLERMO
|1991
|22
|PM
|ACJ-UR
|395
|STEINER, SOFIA
|1978
|35
|35-39
|CBVB-UR
|396
|STOIAN, NICOLAS
|1960
|53
|50-54
|ARGON-UR
|397
|SUáREZ, SOFíA
|1985
|28
|25-29
|KEMPII-UR
|398
|SUCUNZA, OSCAR
|1959
|54
|50-54
|CLUNA-UR
|399
|SUKNO, JOSEFINA
|1978
|35
|35-39
|CELP-AR
|400
|SZWARC, ANA
|1952
|61
|60-64
|POS-UR
|401
|TABOADA, SERGIO MARCELO
|1963
|50
|50-54
|CELP-AR
|402
|TAMURA, SHIGENAO
|1972
|41
|40-44
|CCM-UR
|403
|TEMER, JAVIER
|1981
|32
|30-34
|CSLP-UR
|404
|TEMESIO, SEBASTIAN
|1972
|41
|40-44
|CBVB-UR
|405
|TENZER, URI
|1983
|30
|30-34
|CBVB-UR
|406
|TORQUATTI, PAULA
|1979
|34
|30-34
|CBVB-UR
|407
|TOSONOTTE, ANTONIO
|1931
|82
|80-84
|ACJ-UR
|408
|URIOSTE, JAVIER
|1981
|32
|30-34
|CBVB-UR
|409
|VALDEZ, FACUNDO
|1992
|21
|PM
|CCM-UR
|410
|VARELA, GASTON
|1997
|16
|JR
|ACJ-UR
|411
|VAZQUEZ, SOFIA
|1995
|18
|JR
|CLUNA-UR
|412
|VELáZQUEZ , CARLOS
|1990
|23
|PM
|NAUT-UR
|413
|VELAZQUEZ, DIEGO
|1986
|27
|25-29
|CCM-UR
|414
|VERDIER, FEDERICO
|1991
|22
|PM
|CLUNA-UR
|415
|VERGARA, FREDDY
|1940
|73
|70-74
|MONAR-CH
|416
|VERZI, ARIEL
|1975
|38
|35-39
|ACJ-UR
|417
|VIERA, JORGE
|1953
|60
|60-64
|CBVB-UR
|418
|VIEYTES, DIEGO
|1965
|48
|45-49
|KEMPII-UR
|419
|VILLAGRáN, CAMILA
|1994
|19
|JR
|CLUNA-UR
|420
|VILLAR, NICOLAS
|1994
|19
|JR
|CLUNA-UR
|421
|VIñOLY, FERNANDO
|1975
|38
|35-39
|CSLP-UR
|422
|VIOLA, MARIANA
|1968
|45
|40-45
|KEMPII-UR
|423
|VITACCA, JUAN
|1979
|34
|30-34
|ACJ-UR
|424
|YANG, VICTORIA
|1994
|19
|JR
|CLUNA-UR
|425
|ZEPEDA, JENNY
|1955
|58
|55-59
|ELTANI-CH
|426
|ZUASNABAR, MAURICIO
|1978
|35
|35-39
|CBVB-UR
I simply want to say I am just new to blogging and seriously enjoyed this web-site. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You actually come with perfect article content. Many thanks for revealing your website page.
http://www.oldwatchstories.com
Thank you for every one of your work on this website. Betty enjoys doing investigations and it's really easy to understand why. A lot of people notice all relating to the dynamic way you provide informative tricks through your web site and as well as recommend response from people on this concept so our own girl is becoming educated a lot. Enjoy the rest of the year. You are carrying out a great job.
kredyt bez bik
stosunek przerywany pajacu
find out about network marketing ottawa
find out about network marketing ottawa
find out about network marketing ottawa
http://hymenshop.tumblr.com/
Pingback: URL
I just couldn’t depart your site before suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual info an individual supply on your visitors? Is going to be again incessantly to check out new posts
I simply want to tell you that I am just beginner to blogs and absolutely savored you’re web-site. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You amazingly have exceptional well written articles. Thank you for sharing with us your website page.
