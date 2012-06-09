Dunkle 3º en Montevideo
Otra destacada actuación le cupo al Dunkle de CEDEMPA, integrado por nadadores de Pirápolis y Pan de Azúcar, en la Liga Nacional de Natación Master, cuando el pasado fin de semana en el club Biguá de Montevideo se realizó la 2 ª fecha del campeonato nacional y el equipo local obtuvo un magnífico 3er. Puesto. entre 28 equipos participantes en la categoría Junior y Pre Master, siendo campeón la ACJ.
En Master, las cosas no anduvieron del todo bien, quedando Dunkle en el 18º lugar (de 23) por lo que los veteranos deberán ponerse las pilas y tratar de imitar lo de sus compañeros mas jóvenes.
Fiorella Sosa, Micaella Domínguez, Tamara Barreto, Ana Llanes, Maximiliano Medina, Martín González, Joaquín Huelmo y Juan García, son algunos de los nadadores de Junior y Premaster, mientras que en los Master alternan Marianna Guedes, Soledad Porfilio, Matías Barla, Martín Montes de Oca, Rafael Branáa y Francisco Domínguez.
Biguá ganó el 2º Circuito Nacional Master
ACJ volvió a reinar en Junior y Pre Master
Fuente: http://www.natacionmaster.org.uy/
Biguá se coronó campeón Master y ACJ mantuvo su reinado en Juniors y Pre Master, tras disputarse el 2º Circuito Nacional en la piscina del club de Villa Biarritz.
Los locales, se impusieron con magnífico puntaje sobre 28 equipos participantes, escoltados en el podio por Poseidón y ACJ.
En Junior y Pre Master, ACJ mantuvo la supremacía y esta vez fue seguido en la puntuación por los dos equipos del Este, Campus de Maldonado y Dunkle de Pan de Azúcar. Fue otra excelente jornada que reunió a más de dos centenas de nadadores, que lograron batir 14 récords nacionales (Ana Szwarc, Nadia Mateo, Raul Muzzio, Daniel Mazas, Daniel Mateo, Sofia Steiner, Walter Ramos (2), Matias Acosta, Alejandra Miloc, Gaston Burgueño, Sheyla Rodríguez, Miguel González y Marcelo Somma) y bajar 2 récords absolutos (Camila Pérez y Paola Cardozo).
Las mejores marcas técnicas las registraron Nadia Mateo (CBVB – 100 Espalda en 25-29 años) y Gastón Burgueño (CBR- 50 Pecho en 35-39 años).
El 3º Circuito Nacional se disputará el 14 de Julio, en la piscina climatizada de la ciudad de Trinidad.
Compitieron 202 Nadadores (149 varones – 53 Damas) representantes de 27 equipos.
Cayeron 14 récords nacionales y dos absolutos.
Se adjudicaron 181 medallas (87 Oro – 51 Plata – 43 Bronce).
El campeón, Biguá, compitió con 40 nadadores (34 varones y 6 damas). Sus escoltas Poseidón con 18 y ACJ con 26.
Lo llamativo fueron las 33 ausencias a la hora de largar… Hubo 12 descalificaciones y dos abandonos.
