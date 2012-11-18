Dos familias en la calle y con lo puesto; las pérdidas son millonarias

Se incendió histórico edificio en Punta del Este – No olvidemos!

El histórico edificio”Biarritz” de Punta del Este, ubicado en la esquina de las calles 20 y 25, se incendió el lunes 12 de noviembre en horas de la tarde, presumiblemente a causa de un error humano cuando operarios colocaban una membrana asfáltica en la azotea. El techo del edificio terminó derrumbándose como consecuencia del fuego.

¡Fuego, fuego! fueron los gritos que escuchó Germán Romero, inquilino del apartamento 207, cuando se encontraba almorzando en su casa mientras disfrutaba de su hora de descanso laboral. Germán salió del apartamento y vio intensas llamaradas a 10 mts. de su apartamento y a los obreros que corrían por las escaleras del edificio. Tomé el extinguidor pero ya no había nada que hacer, el fuego devoraba los pisos de madera que tiene el edificio y tuve que salir, recuerda Germán.

El apartamento 207, que compartía con su madre Cristina Blanco, quedó totalmente destruido por el fuego. “Perdí todo” dijo Germán a semanario La Prensa, a la vez que pedía una bombilla, ya que hasta el mate había sido devorado por las llamas. Su madre se encontraba en Montevideo en el momento del incendio y apenas se enteró viajó de regreso a Punta del Este para ponerse al tanto de la situación.

Esta familia, quienes eran los únicos inquilinos del edificio (los demás eran todos propietarios) junto con los porteros quedaron en la calle y con lo puesto. Si bien el primer piso y la planta baja no se quemaron, los miles y miles de litros de agua que utilizó bomberos para enfriar el edificio terminaron por inutilizar todas las pertenencias de los porteros.

Necesitan de nuestra solidaridad

Germán y Cristina, nuestros amigos, como el resto de los damnificados por el incendio están necesitando la solidaridad de nuestra gente: “Precisan ropa, muebles, colchones, sábanas, frazadas, todo, hasta un enchufe, una silla, manifestó Germán, quien trabaja en un cyber de la zona, “estoy con lo puesto, no tenemos nada” puntualiza Germán.

Para ayudarlos económicamente pueden hacerlo a través de la cuenta Abitab Nº 31750 o al celular 094 663542.

Ausencia de autoridades

Por su parte el alcalde de Punta del Este y las autoridades se han mostrado totalmente ausentes para con los damnificados. En una reunión que mantuvieron con el alcalde Martín Laventure, este les dijo que no podían hacer nada. Germán le preguntó ¿Entonces sigo y seguiré en la calle? Qué querés, que te mienta? contestó el jerarca, agregando, no tenemos nada concreto y no estábamos preparados” sentenció Laventure, según lo que publicado por Germán en su Facebook.

Cuatro procesados

Como consecuencia del incendio, cuatro personas fueron procesadas sin prisión por la Justicia competente, tres eran los operarios que trabajaban en el edificio y el cuarto, el administrador del edificio. Todos fueron encontrados culpables por una acusación de incendio culposo.

Consecuencias

El incendio en el edificio Biarritz disparó la polémica respecto a que tan preparado está el principal balneario uruguayo para enfrentar este tipo de siniestros, teniendo en cuenta los grandes y altos edificios que tiene el balneario. Se acusó a los bomberos de llegar a los 25 minutos de iniciado el incendio y con un vehículo que no era el apropiado para la magnitud del siniestro. Por su parte los bomberos afirman que nunca los llamaron por teléfono, sino que fueron avisados por un móvil policial que llegó al cuartelillo. También han hecho circular via “facebook” el siguiente mensaje:

Ruben Dario G.

A todos los que se dedican a criticar, no escuche que digan en ningún lado que cuando cayó parte del techo habíamos tres Bomberos dentro y casi nos mata aplastado, que un compañero le cayo un caño en la cabeza y lo salvo el casco, que un Bombero terminó esa noche en el sanatorio con un problema en la retina, que otro Bombero se hizo un corte en un dedo. Que un comercio de la esquina realizó una barbacoa de madera en la vereda con mesas y tapó el hidrante y luego de buscarlo por un buen rato se tuvo que romper la barbacoa para poder usarlo. En ningún lado dice que bomberos evitó que se quemara el 1º piso y la planta baja en un edificio de 2 pisos. No escuché decir a nadie que la mayoría de los Bomberos estaban libres y al ir enterándose de lo que estaba pasando se presentaron en el Destacamento y fueron al incendio. No escuche a nadie decir que los Bomberos salvaron un deposito lindero todo de madera……. Puedo seguir pero me di cuenta que la gente que critica y habla sin conocimiento de causa es aquella que jamás seria capáz de hacer eso que tanto critica.. Gracias a todos los que siempre nos dan aliento y para adelante y a todos los compañeros de esta noble profesión. Saludo