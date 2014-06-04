Dio en el blanco! Un apostador ganó $U 302.307 en el Casino de Piriápolis; jugó en la máquina Robin Hood and the Golden Arrow

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/robin-hood-casino-de-piriapolis.jpg

Un apostador del Casino de Piriápolis “dio en el blanco” y se llevó mas de 300.000 pesos de premio jugando en la máquina “Robin Hood and the Golden Arrow”. El feliz ganador, un hombre humilde y de trabajo, no lo podía creer. Fue a las 17 horas del lunes 26 de mayo en la sala de Piriápolis, instalada en el Argentino Hotel.

El gerente del Casino de Piriápolis, Miguel Castelnoble, comunicó la feliz noticia a semanario La Prensa comentando que el lunes 26 de mayo sobre las 17 horas, un apostador no podía creer lo que indicaba su máquina, 302307 créditos, lo que significaba exactamente la suma de $ 302.307 (trescientos dos mil trescientos siete pesos uruguayos)!

Castelnoble no oculto su felicidad por tan importante premio otorgado en la sala del balneario: “Nos alegramos muchísimo porque además el ganador es un hombre humilde y de trabajo” sostuvo el jerarca.

Para los cabalistas, el feliz ganador de cerca de 15.000 dólares utilizó la máquina 7022 del juego ROBIN HOOD and the Golden Arrow. La boleta de pago es la Nº 2986246 , fue el día 26 del mes 05 a las 17 horas y el premio $302.307.

“Esperamos mas premios como este” manifestó Castelnoble.

Semanario La Prensa

Publicado miércoles 4 de junio de 2014 hora 16:18