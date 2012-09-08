Diego Lemos 2º en Elite
El joven ciclista piriapolense, Diego Lemos, va retomando de a poco su estado físico y ya vuelve a colocarse en los primeros lugares. Fue 2º en la categoría Elite el pasado domingo en un circuito clasico del MTB Uruguayo, realizado en el Parque Ute de la ciudad de Minas.
Esta carrera fue pensada para seleccionar los biker para el Sudamericano que se correra en Balcarce (Republica Argentina) del 5 al 7 de Octubre.
Uruguay tiene un cupo de 10 lugares para esta prueba en la modalidad de CROS COUNTRY OLIMPICO.
Uruguay estará representado por las categorías Juveniles, Sub 23 y Elite.
