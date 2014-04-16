Destino Piriápolis realiza sorteo del “Peso Piria”; será el sábado 19 de abril a las 11 horas en APROTUR

Taerjeta peso piriaDestino Piriápolis realiza el sorteo de la promoción “Peso Piria duplica tus vacaciones”. El mismo se realizará ante escribana pública el sábado 19 de abril a las 11 hs. en la explanada de APROTUR (Rambla casi Freire -pegado al Paseo del Pasiva). Quien resulte sorteado tendrá como premio el hospedaje gratis en el próximo verano, siendo días y lugar idénticos al que contrató en la pasada temporada.

Comunicado de APROTUR

En el marco del Plan de Promoción interna en nuestro país, Destino Piriápolis ha innovado en el mercado con la creación del Peso Piria, el cual ha brindado beneficios y descuentos a uruguayos de los 19 departamentos.

La pasada temporada de verano 2013 – 2014 Destino Piriápolis redobló su esfuerzo mediante “Peso Piria duplica tus vacaciones”, organizando de este modo un sorteo que ha ofrecido cubrir el costo de hospedaje del turista beneficiario del mismo.

Tras la entrega de casi 1000 tarjetas Peso Piria y sus correspondientes cupones, el próximo sábado 19 de abril, en la sede de APROTUR y ante escribano público, se llevará acabo el sorteo Peso Piria a las 11:00 hs.

En la explanada de APROTUR: el mismo es abierto a todo público y esperamos contactar con la compañía de la prensa local, departamental y nacional.

