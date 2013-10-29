Mundial Sub 17: Uruguay goleó a Eslovaquia y se metió entre los 8 mejores del mundo; Nigeria será el rival del sábado

La selección sub 17 superó 4 – 2 a Eslovaquia en octavos de final. En el estadio Emirates de Ras Al Khaimah, Uruguay comenzó ganando a los 4 minutos con gol de Leandro Otormín. Luego también en el primer tiempo aumentaron Kevin Méndez y Franco Acosta. En el segundo tiempo, Otormín convirtió el cuarto gol y luego descontó Eslovaquia en dos oportunidades.
Ante Nigeria el sábado por un lugar en las semifinales
Con este resultado Uruguay se mete entre las ocho mejores selecciones. En cuartos de final se cruzará con Nigeria, que derrotó a Irán 4 a 1. El partido se jugará el sábado a las 14.00 hs. en Sharjah. El técnico Fabián Coito podrá contar con todo el plantel al no tener ningún jugador sancionado.
Detalles del partido
Octavos de final
Uruguay 4 – 2 Eslovaquia
Estadio: Emirates Club, Ras Al Khaimah
Hora: 11.00
Árbitro: Marco Rodríguez (México).
Asistentes: Marvin Torrentera y Marcos Quintero (México)
4° Árbitro: Elmer Bonilla (El Salvador)
Goles: 4′ Leandro Otormín (U), 34′ Kevin Méndez (U), 41′ Franco Acosta (U), 58′ Leandro Otormín (U), 63′ Vestenicky (E), 85′ Siplak (E).
Amarillas: 34′ Junas (E), 44′ Spalek (E), 48′ Mathías Suárez (U)
Equipo titular de Uruguay
1) Thiago Cardozo
14) Enrique Etcheverry
2) Joel Bregonis
3) Frabizio Buschiazzo
20) Mathías Suárez
8) Franco Pizzichillo
15) Gastón Faber
18) Marcio Benítez (83′ Elías González)
17) Leandro Otormín (75′ Francis D’Albenás)
11) Franco Acosta
10) Kevin Méndez (68′ Facundo Ospitaleche)
Suplentes
4) Darwin Avila
5) Facundo Ospitaleche
6) Aldo Martilotta
7) Gonzalo Latorre
9) Francis D’Albenás
12) Facundo Silva
13) Jhon Pintos
16) Elías González
19) Emmanuel González
21) Kevín Larrea
Director Técnico: Fabián Coito
Fuente: auf.org.uy
_____________________________________________________________
Martes 29 de octubre 2013.- Desde las 11 hs. de hoy la selección sub 17 enfrentará a Eslovaquia por octavos de final del Mundial de Emiratos Árabes. El encuentro será a las 11.00 hs. en el estadio Emirates de Ras Al Khaimah, ciudad donde la selección uruguaya disputó sus tres partidos en el certamen. El arbitraje estará a cargo de los mexicanos Marco Rodríguez, Marvin Torrentera y Marcos Quintero.
La selección que dirige Fabián Coito formará de la siguiente forma: Thiago Cardozo, Enrique Etcheverry, Joel Bregonis, Fabricio Buschiazzo, Mathías Suárez, Franco Pizzichillo, Gastón Faber, Marcio Benítez, Leandro Otormín, Kevin Méndez y Franco Acosta.
El vencedor del cruce Uruguay – Eslovaquia jugará ante el ganador de Nigeria – Irán, selecciones que se enfrentarán también el martes, a las 14.00 hs. en Al Ain City. El duelo de cuartos de final será el sábado 2 de noviembre a las 14.00 hs. en la ciudad de Sharjah.
Recordamos que acumulan tarjeta amarilla los siguientes futbolistas: Franco Pizzichillo, Kevin Méndez, Enrique Etcheverry, Joel Bregonis, Frabrizio Buschiazzo, Gastón Faber y Franco Acosta. Este último es el máximo goleador celeste con tres goles. La selección de Fabián Coito es la tercera más goleadora del certamen, por detrás de Brasil y Nigeria.
Dos cruces de Cuartos confirmados
El lunes comenzaron a jugarse los octavos de final del Mundial de Emiratos Árabes Sub 17. A primera hora en Abu Dhabi México le ganó a Italia. En la misma ciudad a posteriori Brasil venció a Rusia 3 – 1 y será el rival de los mexicanos en cuartos de final. Jugarán el viernes a las 14.00 hs. en Dubai.
En Sharjah a primera hora Suecia eliminó a Japón tras ganarle 2-1 y luego Honduras superó a Uzbekistán. Los dos ganadores se enfrentarán el viernes a primera hora en Al Ain City.
El martes se conocerán las otras cuatro selecciones que avanzarán a la próxima ronda. Jugarán Uruguay – Eslovaquia, Marruecos – Costa de Marfil, Argentina – Túnez y Nigeria – Irán.
Octavos de Final
Lunes 28 de octubre
Italia 0 – 2 México
Ciudad: Abu Dhabi
Goles: 26’ Díaz (M), 92’ Ochoa (M)
Japón 1 – 2 Suecia
Ciudad: Sharjah
Goles: 11’ Berisha (S), 36’ Engvall (S), 56’ Walhqvist e/c (J)
Brasil 3 – 1 Rusia
Ciudad: Abu Dhabi
Goles: 72’ Mosquito (B), 80’ Boschilia (B), 91’ Makarov (R), 93’ Boschilia (B)
Honduras 1 – 0 Uzbekistán
Ciudad: Sharjah
Gol: Bodden (H)
Martes 29 de octubre
Uruguay – Eslovaquia
Ciudad: Ras Al Khaimah
Hora: 11.00
Marruecos – Costa de Marfil
Ciudad: Fujairah
Hora: 11.00
Argentina – Túnez
Ciudad: Dubai
Hora: 14.00
Nigeria – Irán
Ciudad: Al Ain City
Hora: 14.00
Foto: fifa.com
