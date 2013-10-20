Desde el mediodía rige advertencia “naranja” para todo el país por tormentas fuertes

Desde el mediodía rige advertencia “naranja” para todo el país por tormentas fuerteshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/lluvias-y-viento.jpg
La Dirección Nacional de Meteorología emitió el sábado una advertencia “naranja” para todo el país por tormentas fuertes que regirá a partir de las 12 de este domingo 20 de octubre de 2013 hasta el lunes a las 06:00.
Se prevén abundantes lluvias, tormentas con intensa actividad eléctrica, probabilidad de granizo y vientos entre 75 y 100 Km/h.
Boletín de Meteorología
FENOMENO: TORMENTAS FUERTES.
NIVEL: NARANJA
ZONA AFECTADA: todo el país.
HORA DE COMIENZO: 12:00 hs. de domingo 20/10/2013.
HORA DE FINALIZACION: 06:00 hs. del lunes 21/08/2013.
PROBABILIDAD: media.
Detalles: se espera la formación de tormentas puntualmente fuertes. Las mismas comenzarán afectando el suroeste y litoral oeste para luego extenderse al resto del territorio nacional.
Se prevén los siguientes fenómenos:
– Precipitaciones abundantes (30-70 mm en 6 hs.)
– Ocasionales rachas de viento (75-100 Km/h.)
– Intensa actividad eléctrica.
– Ocasional caída de granizo.
