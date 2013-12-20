Desde ayer el nacionalista Alejandro Bonilla pertenece al Partido Colorado; se mueve el tablero político en el concejo de Piriápolis

Desde ayer el nacionalista Alejandro Bonilla pertenece al Partido Colorado; se mueve el tablero político en el concejo de Piriápolishttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/alejandro-bonilla-vamos-maldonado.jpg
Alejandro Bonilla, concejal del municipio de Piriápolis, le dijo adiós al Partido Nacional para incorporarse desde ayer al sector “Vamos Uruguay – Vamos Maldonado” del Partido Colorado.
De esta forma se mueve el tablero político en el balneario ya que “Vamos Maldonado” tendrá ahora 2 lugares de representación en el concejo municipal; uno encabezado por el concejal César Díaz del grupo de Jorge Schusman y el otro por el disidente blanco recientemente incorporado a filas coloradas, Alejandro Bonilla.
En contrapartida, el Partido Nacional quedará desde ahora con una sola representación en el concejo, liderada por el concejal titular Fernando Barbachán, siendo secundado por sus suplentes Gabriela Camacho y Enrique D’Agata, todos integrantes de la Lista 23, ahora dentro del movimiento Unión y Cambio liderado por Rodrigo Blas.
Conferencia de prensa
La noticia del pase de Alejandro Bonilla al Partido Colorado fue dada a conocer el jueves 19 de diciembre en conferencia de prensa brindada por la Bancada Colorada en la Junta Departamental de Maldonado, reunión que contó con la presencia del Presidente de la Cámara de Representantes Dip. Germán Cardoso y del Secretario General del Partido Colorado Dr. Francisco Sanabria Barrios.
El Sr. Alejandro Bonilla, concejal hasta hoy del Partido Nacional (sector Renovación-Casaretto) del Municipio de Piriápolis, y sus compañeros, se incorporaron formalmente al Sector “Vamos Uruguay-Vamos Maldonado” expresa el comunicado de prensa emitido ayer por el sector.
Bonilla fue –entre otras cosas-, Secretario de la Junta de Piriápolis y Secretario de la Junta de Pan de Azúcar bajo las Administraciones de los ex Intendentes Domingo Burgueño y Enrique Antía. A su vez, fue electo Edil Departamental.
El comunicado de prensa concluye recordando que el concejal Alejandro Bonilla es hijo del ex Diputado por el Partido Nacional Edgard Bonilla, quien asumió esa Banca en el retorno a la Democracia.
Alejandro Bonilla y su escasa asistencia a las sesiones del concejo
A pesar de ser concejal titular, la asistencia de Alejandro Bonilla a la sesiones del concejo municipal ha sido extremadamente escasa, participando solo 5 o 6 veces desde que comenzó el periodo de gobierno en el año 2010, cuando ya se cuentan mas de 200 reuniones. Temas laborales imposibilitaban a Bonilla a asistir regularmente a las sesiones del concejo.
Su lugar, casi en forma permanente, salvo contadas excepciones, lo ocupó el concejal suplente Fernando Rama, alternando en ocasiones con el tercer suplente, el también nacionalista Carlos Fucé.
Con este anunciado pase de Bonilla al Partido Colorado que se concretó ayer jueves, habrá que esperar las decisiones que tomarán los concejales Rama y Fucé al respecto, ya que en caso de no renunciar a sus cargos, quedarán también implícitamente dentro del Partido Colorado debiendo responder de aquí en mas a las posturas que surjan del sector Vamos Maldonado, liderado por Germán Cardoso y Francisco Sanabria, quienes apoyan a nivel nacional la pre candidatura del senador Pedro Bordaberry a la presidencia de la República.
Fucé: “Jamás volvería a realizar acuerdos políticos con Rama y Bonilla”
El concejal nacionalista Carlos Fucé había afirmado días atrás a semanario La Prensa (antes que se concretara el pase de Bonilla a los colorados) que por diferencias en la gestión y procederes “jamás volvería a realizar acuerdos políticos con Alejandro Bonilla y Fernando Rama.
Cabe destacar que Rama fue quien, en su momento y previo a las elecciones nacionales del 2009, unió a estos dos dirigentes nacionalistas de la zona oeste del departamento conformando un movimiento político de cara a las elecci0nes departamentales y municipales.
La lista para estas elecciones fue encabezada por Bonilla, dirigente con mayor cantidad de adherentes, ocupando Rama el segundo lugar por ser el intermediario, mientras que Fucé fue tercero.
Tenemos una charla pendiente con Carlos Fucé que la vamos a concretar en las próximas horas para conocer su posición sobre este movimiento del tablero político local.
Publicado viernes 20 de diciembre 2013 – hora 08:20
