Descubre a su ex novio viviendo en el conducto de calefacción de su casa

Menuda sorpresa se llevó una mujer estadounidense al descubrir que su ex novio, al que había dejado hace doce años, vivía en el conducto de calefacción de su casa. La mujer identificada como Tracy pensó en un principio que un animal se había colado en la casa, ya que hacía semanas que oía extraños ruidos en el techo. Tracy vive en una casa de Charlotte con sus cinco hijos, en un primer momento no quiso dar mucha importancia a los extraños ruidos que constantemente se podía oír en el techo. Empezó a preocuparse cuando vio caer un clavo del techo, acostó a sus niños y avisó a un sobrino para que echara un vistazo. El sobrino descubrió a un hombre viviendo en el conducto de calefacción, que al parecer llevaba ya un buen tiempo allí. En el conducto estaban todas sus pertenencias y varios recipientes de plástico donde hacia sus necesidades. Y no solo eso, incluso hizo un agujero en el techo para ver a la mujer en su dormitorio. Tracy llamó enseguida a la policía, pero cuando estos llegaron el hombre ya había huido. Ella explicó que hacia doce años que lo habían dejado, que ha estado saliendo y entrando de la cárcel y que había estado en tratamiento de desintoxicación por su adicción a las drogas. La ultima vez que lo vio hará un año, cuando él le ayudó a cambiar las puertas de la casa que se habían quemado por un incendio