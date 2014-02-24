Denuncian “gruesos errores en informe del FMI sobre Aratirí”; Uruguay Libre convoca a conferencia de prensa para este martes

Denuncian “gruesos errores en informe del FMI sobre Aratirí”; Uruguay Libre convoca a conferencia de prensa para este marteshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/uruguay-libre-de-minería.jpg
El Movimiento pro-Plebiscito Nacional Uruguay Libre de Minería Metalífera a Cielo Abierto (Uruguay Libre) convoca para este martes a una conferencia de prensa donde se entregará un documento denunciando “gruesos errores en el informe del FMI sobre Aratirí”. La reunión de prensa se realizará este martes 25 de febrero a las 14 horas en la entrada del Banco Central, Diagonal Fabini No. 777.
El comunicado de Uruguay Libre expresa que “el Movimiento pro-Plebiscito Nacional Uruguay Libre de Minería Metalífera a Cielo Abierto (URUGUAY LIBRE) hará entrega en el día de mañana, a las 14 horas, a la Representación del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) en el país de una crítica a un informe de esta organización sobre los supuestos beneficios fiscales del proyecto extractivo de la minera Aratirí.
El documento a ser presentado por Uruguay Libre muestra que la conclusión del Country Report 14/7 del FMI en el sentido de que el proyecto de Aratirí generaría un ingreso fiscal al estado uruguayo de unos mil millones de dólares anuales proviene de cifras arbitrarias y el desconocimiento de las normas tributarias aplicables a la minería de gran porte.
En la conferencia de prensa entregaremos copia del documento entregado a la Representación del FMI en Uruguay.
CONFERENCIA DE PRENSA DE URUGUAY LIBRE
Martes 25 de febrero de 2014 – Hora 14
Entrada del Banco Central, Diagonal Fabini No. 777
Representación del Fondo Monetario Internacional
