Procesamientos tras el operativo en balneario Solís: Uno a la cárcel y cuatro fueron procesados sin prisión

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/100_6159.jpg

Se conocieron esta tarde los procesamientos derivados del operativo policial en balneario Solís.

Luego de las actuaciones judiciales, el Juzgado Letrado en lo penal de de 4º Turno de Maldonado decretó el procesamiento y prisión de Pablo Germán Asencio Pérez, imputado por un delito de receptación.

Por su parte, los masculinos E.R.N., A. D.S, C. D.A. P. fueron procesados sin prisión por delito de receptación.

J. U. S. imputado por un delito de receptación y tres de hurto, dos de ellos especialmente agravado por la pluriparticipación y uno agravado por la penetración domiciliaria y en grado de tentativa y en reiteracion real, tiene la obligación de presentarse en Seccional policial lunes, miércoles y viernes de 00.00 a 08.00.- (Actualizado viernes 16 de mayo de 2014 hora 22:40

________________________________________________________________

Declaran a estas horas ante la Justicia los 5 detenidos que dejó el exitoso operativo en balneario Solís llevado a cabo el jueves por Policía Caminera y Seccional 5ª. El operativo, que incluyó 5 allanamientos a fincas del balneario, contó con el apoyo de Brigada de Hurtos de Piriápolis y Seccional 3ª de Pan de Azúcar.

Fuentes policiales informaron a semanario La Prensa que los 5 detenidos del operativo del jueves, son amigos y compañeros de fechorías de otros 4 masculinos que fueron detenidos entre martes y miércoles por efectivos de Seccional 5ª de Solís y la Brigada de Hurtos de Piriápolis, de los cuales 3 fueron procesados, uno con prisión, dos sin prisión y el cuarto, de Playa Grande, recuperó la libertad. Eran una banda de delincuentes que se dedicaban a desvalijar fincas, robar motos y desguazarlas.

Robaron motos del destacamento de Policía Caminera

Los detenidos están comprometidos con el robo de cuatro motos del destacamento policial, las que oportunamente habían sido retiradas a sus propietarios por circular en infracción y permanecían en el depósito de Caminera en Ruta 9 a la espera que sus propietarios fueran a retirarlas, previo pago de la multa correspondiente.

El 27 de abril pasado un control rutinario de Caminera deja al descubierto el faltante de una de las mas de 200 motos que tienen en el depósito, ubicado en ese momento, al fondo del destacamento. Ante el sorprendente hecho se dispone el traslado de las motos a un lugar mas seguro dentro del predio del destacamento y en el nuevo conteo de las motos se detecta que otras 3 motos faltaban del depósito.

Las motos eran robadas por la parte posterior del destacamento, un escampado que da a las sierras, donde los ladrones ingresaban sin problemas, rompían las cadenas que sujetaban las motos y se las llevaban por el monte.

Enterada la Seccional 5ª de Brio. Solís, personal de hurtos de esta dependencia comenzó una investigación que derivó en una pista que indicaba que en una finca del balneario se estaba armando una moto.

En la madrugada del jueves, Policía Caminera y Seccional 5ª montan un operativo en balneario Solís. Se trazan líneas imaginarias y se disponen móviles en distintos puntos con el fin de interceptar a la moto en caso que saliera de la finca, hecho que ocurrió minutos después. El birrodado y sus dos ocupantes fueron detenidos, constatándose que el motor que llevaba la moto correspondía con el de una de las motos robadas del destacamento.

Averiguaciones posteriores permiten saber que otras personas residentes en fincas del balneario podrían estar también involucradas. Ordenes judiciales mediante, Policía Caminera dispone un mega operativo para el jueves a las 8 de la mañana que ejecuta conjuntamente con Seccional 5ª de Solís, Brigada de Hurtos de Piriápolis y Seccional 11ª de Piriápolis. Se allanan 4 fincas de donde se incautan infinidad de efectos productos de robos, bicicletas, equipos de audio, herramientas, motosierras, etc. Se incautan también 3 motos y un lote importante de motopartes, motores limados, piezas, repuestos, amortiguadores, plásticos, etc., etc. como lo grafican las fotos al final de la página. En el operativo se detienen a tres personas mas. En total son 5 los detenidos que fueron derivados de la siguiente forma: Dos a Seccional 11ª de Piriápolis, dos a la Seccional 3ª de Pan de Azúcar y el quinto a la Seccional 5ª de Brio. Solís.

Varios de los artículos incautados corresponden con al menos 4 hurtos a fincas que fueron denunciados oportunamente por sus propietarios. Varios de los efectos ya fueron reconocidos y otros tantos quedan aún por reconocer.

Los detenidos fueron trasladados al Juzgado de Maldonado, donde desde el mediodía de este viernes prestaban declaraciones ante el magistrado actuante y en las próximas horas se conocerán los resultados, donde se espera que surjan procesamientos.

Las imágenes muestran los efectos incautados en el operativo, producto de distintos robos a fincas de la zona y de motos hurtadas que luego eran desguazadas.

Semanario La Prensa

Publicado viernes 16 de mayo de 2014 hora 16:50





