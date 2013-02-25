De la mano de Santiago Casco, Uruguay logra la medalla de plata en el Sudamericano de Cross; el piriapolense logró la 4ª ubicación detrás del tridente brasileño

El piriapolense Santiago Casco logró la 4ª ubicación con un tiempo de 40:58 y fue determinante para que Uruguay se quedara con una histórica medalla de Plata en el 28º Campeonato Sudamericano de Cross Country, realizado este domingo en Concordia, Argentina.

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/seleccion-uruguaya.jpg

Publicado 25 de febrero de 2013 – hora 03:45

Fotos: Marcelo Szwarctifer

Brasil se quedó con la medalla de oro por equipo al meter el 1-3 en el podio, de un total de cinco brasileños en competencia. Los brasileños fueron campeones por equipo con 12 puntos, seguidos por Uruguay con 36 y Argentina con 38. Recordamos que el que tiene menos puntos es el ganador.

Los Top 5 del Sudamericano en categoría mayores hombres 12 K

Silvestre Lopez Gilmar 30/5 /1989 BRA 39.58.00

02 13 Valerio De Souza Fabiano 13/7 /1988 BRA 40.01.00

03 15 Leandro Prates Oliveira 2 /2 /1982 BRA 40.12.00

Casco Santiago 29/10/1984 URU 40.58.00

05 18 Raul Machacuay Huaman 18/2 /1983 PER 41.10.00

Uruguay obtuvo 7 medallas, 1 de oro, lograda en forma individual por la fernandina Aldana Sabatel en categoría Menores Femenino 3 K, mientras que las otras 6 fueron logradas por equipo: 2 de plata, en Mayores Masculino 12 K donde el 4º puesto de Santiago Casco fue determinante para la presea, y la segunda se logró en la categoría Menores Femenino gracias a la excelente actuación de Sabatel (Campeona Sudamericana) y el aporte de las también fernandinas Aldana Machado (11) Alfonsina Rivedieu (12) y de Nicole Techera y Valentina Alvarez, 13 y 14, respectivamente.

Las 4 medallas de bronce corresponden a las siguientes categorías: Mujeres mayores 8 K, Juveniles 8 K Hombres, Juveniles 6 k Mujeres, y Menores hombres 4 K

Actuación de las fernandinas y fernandinos

Aparte del piriapolense Santiago Casco, 5 fueron los fernandinos/as que se pusieron la celeste en el Sudamericano de Cross.

Descollante fue la actuación de la joven atleta Aldana Sabatel,de 17 años, consagrándose Campeona Sudamericana en categoría Menores 3 Km. empleando un tiempo de 11:20 para superar a sus rivales de Perú y Argentina. Sin duda Aldana es una promesa cierta para el atletismo nacional con un presente espectacular entre las jóvenes atletas sudamericanas.

En la misma categoría, compitieron las también fernandinas, Aldana Machado (Campus de Maldonado) y Alfonsina Rivedieu (Punta Running), quienes ocuparon el 11º y 12º, con un tiempo de 12:49 y 13:23, respectivamente.

Otra fernandina en el Sudamericano fue Lorena Sosa, corredora de Zona de Entrenamiento, quien con escasa preparación, ocupó el puesto 16 utilizando un tiempo de 38:25 en la categoría Mayores Femeninos, donde participaban atletas de la talla de la uruguaya Laura Bazallo (11ª) y de la argentina Nadia Rodríguez (2ª), recientemente ganadora de la Doble San Antonio 2013.

El fernandino Mariano Moreira, corredor del Campus, fue el 2º uruguayo mejor ubicado en la categoría Juveniles 4 K quedando en el puesto 9 con un tiempo de 14:37.

RESULTADOS OFICIALES

Fuente: www.consudatle.org

28º Campeonato Sudamericano de Cross Country

Fecha: 24/02/2013 – 24/02/2013

Siglas-Lugar: Concordia,ER

PAIS: ARG

Organiza: ACOA – FAER

Fiscaliza: CADA

RESULTADOS GENERALES

Mayores-M

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Campo a Traves 12 Km Electronico : Mayores-M

Final_A Fecha: 24/02/2013 Hora: 18.00

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

01 109 Silvestre Lopez Gilmar 30/5 /1989 BRA 39.58.00

02 13 Valerio De Souza Fabiano 13/7 /1988 BRA 40.01.00

03 15 Leandro Prates Oliveira 2 /2 /1982 BRA 40.12.00

04 6 Casco Santiago 29/10/1984 URU 40.58.00

05 18 Raul Machacuay Huaman 18/2 /1983 PER 41.10.00

06 14 Vilela Pereira Ederson 6 /6 /1990 BRA 41.43.00

07 9 Merida Jorge Luis 1 /3 /1981 ARG 42.15.00

08 2 Mendez Martin 17/9 /1985 ARG 42.33.00

09 7 Gregorio Eduardo 4 /1 /1989 URU 43.06.00

10 3 Balcedo Roberto Carlos 24/6 /1981 ARG 43.18.00

11 20 Cuestas Martin 8 /12/1986 URU 43.48.00

12 8 Cuestas Nicolas 8 /12/1986 URU 44.19.00

13 4 Costa Enrique Jose 30/4 /1975 ARG 44.55.00

14 10 Forestier Franco 28/4 /1987 URU 45.12.00

99 16 Ayala Sanchez Derlis Ramon 7 /1 /1990 PAR DNF

99 1 Chaves Da Silva Daniel 10/7 /1988 BRA DNF

PUNTAJE

BRA 12

URU 36

ARG 38

PAR –

PER –

Mayores-F

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Campo a Traves 8 Km Electronico : Mayores-F

Final_A Fecha: 24/02/2013 Hora: 17.00

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

01 38 Cruz Nonata Da Silva 18/8 /1974 BRA 30.25.00

02 24 Rodriguez Nadia 2 /1 /1984 ARG 30.50.00

03 35 Chagas Michele Cristina 15/7 /1987 BRA 31.04.00

04 37 Pereira Silva Sueli 11/1 /1977 BRA 31.15.00

05 36 De Carvalho Tatiele Roberta 22/11/1989 BRA 31.37.00

06 22 Fiorella Lizzeth Hermitaño 20/5 /1991 PER 32.03.00

07 29 Hortencia Arzapalo Ramos 29/7 /1981 PER 32.29.00

08 26 Chavez Viviana Micaela 28/5 /1987 ARG 32.57.00

09 25 Gallo Nancy Soledad 19/9 /1980 ARG 33.27.00

10 27 Carussi Lorena 30/7 /1977 ARG 33.55.00

11 34 Bazallo Laura 10/1 /1983 URU 34.20.00

12 28 Maria Veronica Dominguez Perez 07/12/1998 PAR 35.28.00

13 31 Ramos Molinas Rosa Elizabeth 29/08/1985 PAR 35.55.00

14 32 Redon Marisol 8 /1 /1981 URU 36.33.00

15 33 Del Puerto Laura 3 /2 /1986 URU 37.48.00

16 30 Sosa Lorena 8 /9 /1985 URU 38.25.00

17 39 Mendez Ana Laura 24/9 /1972 URU 39.34.00

PUNTAJE

BRA 13

ARG 29

URU 46

PAR –

PER – Juveniles-M

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Campo a Traves 8 Km Electronico : Juveniles-M

Final_A Fecha: 24/02/2013 Hora: 08.00

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

01 51 DO Rosario André Thiago 4 /8 /1995 BRA 27.09.00

02 54 Dos Santos Adelio 22/8 /1994 BRA 27.27.00

03 53 Alves Da Silva Victor 19/9 /1995 BRA 27.32.00

04 47 Jhordan Alonso Ccope Tapara 30/12/1995 PER 27.39.00

05 41 Cesar Leonel 6 /6 /1994 ARG 27.41.00

06 52 Vieira Da Silva Jose Rodrigo 6 /8 /1994 BRA 28.04.00

07 108 Jaramillo Lucas 9 /2 /1994 CHI 28.12.00

08 42 Corda Gabriel 24/9 /1994 ARG 28.54.00

09 56 Caceres Oscar 2 /2 /1994 URU 29.17.00

10 48 Castillo Mauricio 28/4 /1995 URU 29.45.00

11 46 Segovia Cristian 20/12/1995 URU 29.47.00

12 44 Gimenez Nicolas Ariel 13/8 /1994 ARG 30.11.00

13 43 Segovia Juan Ignacio 06/02/1995 ARG 30.42.00

14 50 Blasina Andres 7 /4 /1994 URU 31.09.00

15 40 Benitez Fernando 28/10/1995 URU 32.28.00

PUNTAJE

BRA 12

ARG 38

URU 44

CHI –

PER –

Juveniles-F

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Campo a Traves 6 Km Electronico : Juveniles-F

Final_A Fecha: 24/02/2013 Hora: 08.45

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

01 72 Ladeira Soares Jessica 8 /2 /1994 BRA 23.26.00

02 73 Casetta Belen Adaluz 26/9 /1994 ARG 23.51.00

03 64 Hetaira Palacios Zambrano 19/10/1996 PER 23.58.00

04 60 Evelyn Margot Escobar 27/12/1996 PER 24.18.00

05 58 Sunilda Ely Lozano 12/07/1996 PER 24.36.00

06 71 Assis Ramalho Nathalia 8 /12/1995 BRA 24.41.00

07 69 Ferreira Da Silva July 27/10/1994 BRA 24.46.00

08 70 Coutinho De Freitas Jacira 25/3 /1994 BRA 25.26.00

09 66 Luna Sofia 27/1 /1994 ARG 25.52.00

10 61 Arias Tamara 27/7 /1995 ARG 26.15.00

11 67 Fernandez Maria Pia 1 /4 /1995 URU 26.30.00

12 62 Bellizzi Raffaella 14/6 /1994 ARG 27.27.00

13 57 Acuña Monica 21/9 /1994 URU 28.59.00

14 74 Prado Camila 14/12/1995 URU 29.18.00

15 65 Vivas Jennifer 22/11/1994 URU 29.51.00

16 63 Moraña Veronica 14/10/1995 URU 30.17.00

PUNTAJE

BRA 22

ARG 33

URU 53

PER –

Menores-M

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Campo a Traves 4 Km Electronico : Menores-M

Final_A Fecha: 24/02/2013 Hora: 09.30

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

01 88 Wewerton Fidelis 6 /4 /1996 BRA 13.26.00

02 89 Rocha E Pintos Felipe 27/1 /1996 BRA 13.42.00

03 83 Santos De Jesus Mateus 16/5 /1996 BRA 13.45.00

04 78 Olmedo Diego 8 /4 /1996 ARG 14.00.00

05 80 Elizondo German 23/9 /1996 ARG 14.04.00

06 79 Larios Gerardo 28/7 /1996 ARG 14.20.00

07 90 Rodriguez Gabriel 9 /3 /1997 ARG 14.24.00

08 75 Gadea Kevin 13/3 /1996 URU 14.33.00

09 84 Moreira Mariano 6 /1 /1998 URU 14.37.00

10 86 Gonzalez Waldemar 30/11/1998 URU 15.15.00

11 85 Opizzo Nicolas 24/12/1996 URU 15.36.00

12 87 Navarrete Santiago 18/5 /1996 URU 16.12.00 PUNTAJE

BRA 6

ARG 15

URU 27

Menores-F

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Campo a Traves 3 Km Electronico : Menores-F

Final_A Fecha: 24/02/2013 Hora: 10.00

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

01 107 Sabatel Aldana 10/1 /1996 URU 11.20.00

02 98 Sheyla Eulogio Paucar 22/2 /1998 PER 11.26.00

03 104 Lozano Carolina 27/2 /1996 ARG 11.32.00

04 92 Nelida Palomino Jaime 6 /9 /1998 PER 11.43.00

05 103 Paniagua Luz Mariana Paco 26/5 /1997 BOL 11.47.00

06 106 Mandrile Melina 13/6 /1997 ARG 11.50.00

07 105 Rodriguez Jennifer 30/8 /1998 ARG 12.07.00

08 101 Thayna Silva De Melo 24/1 /1996 BRA 12.16.00

09 100 Tolomeo Tania 24/1 /1996 ARG 12.26.00

10 91 de Campos Silva Ana Karolyne 1 /3 /1997 BRA 12.32.00

11 97 Machado Aldana 30/12/1998 URU 12.49.00

12 96 Rivedieu Alfonsina 10/1 /1998 URU 13.23.00

13 94 Techera Nicole 29/9 /1997 URU 13.57.00

14 95 Alvarez Valentina 2 /3 /1998 URU 14.31.00

99 102 Graziele Zarri 26/2 /1998 BRA DNF

PUNTAJE

ARG 16

URU 24

BRA –

PER –

BOL –

Total De Participantes:

M: 43

F: 48