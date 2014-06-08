Danubio tetra Campeón! Apasionante final se definió en tanda de penales tras 120 minutos cargados de emociones

Danubio tetra Campeón! Apasionante final se definió en tanda de penales tras 120 minutos cargados de emocioneshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/danubio-campeon.jpg
Danubio Fútbol Club se coronó este domingo Campeón Uruguayo 2013/2014 al vencer a Wanderers en definición por penales (3:2) luego de una dramática final disputada en el Parque Central que termino en empate a dos tras 120 minutos de emoción y goles. Danubio campeón del Apertura y Wanderers campeón del Clausura y la tabla anual, habían jugado la primera final el martes pasado finalizando con empate 0 a 0 en el Franzini. El que ganara este domingo en el Parque Central sería el campeón.
Leandro Sosa abrió el marcador para los de la Curva de Maroñas a los 24 minutos, Diego Riolfo igualó el marcador a los 31 del segundo tiempo y así se fueron al alargue.
Wanderers se puso en ventaja a los 14′ del primer chico por intermedio de Nicolás Albarracin y a falta de algo de mas de 1 minuto para terminar el complemento y cuando todo indicaba que los bohemios eran campeones, apareció el gol de Camilo Mayada para poner el 2:2 y forzar una definición por penales.
Ambos equipos terminaron con 9 jugadores en cancha como consecuencia de las expulsiones de De los Santos y Velázquez en Danubio y de Bueno y Cabrera en filas bohemias.
Los penales fueron tan emocionantes como los 120 minutos de fútbol. Cuando todo parecía que Danubio tenía sentenciada la serie con un Sebastián Ichazo inspirado tapando los tres primeros penales bohemios, erró los últimos tres y los bohemios convirtieron para igualar la serie y forzar el uno a uno.
Danubio convierte el 6º penal tras buen remate de Cotugno mientras que Ichazo, guardamenta danubiano, aparece nuevamente parando el remate a Albarracín.
Una final apasionante, cargada de emociones, nos regalaron Danubio y Wanderers, donde la alegría fue para la “curva” de Maroñas y la tristeza se instaló en el Prado. Inolvidable final del campeonato “Mortimer Bebe Valdez” que corona al Danubio F.C. Campeón Uruguayo por cuarta vez.
Danubio ganó los campeonatos uruguayos de 1988, 2004, 2006/07, y ahora se suma el de la presente temporada 2013/2014.
Salud campeones!
Domingo 8 de junio
Danubio 2 – 2 Wanderers (3-2 en los penales)
Estadio: Parque Central
Árbitro: Roberto Silvera
Asistentes: Mauricio Espinosa y Gabriel Popovits
4° Árbitro: Christian Ferreyra
Goles: 24′ Leandro Sosa (D), 77′ Diego Riolfo (W), 105′ Nicolás Alabarracín (W), 118′ Camilo Mayada (D).
Penales: Gonzalo Porras (D) gol, Rodrigo Pastorini (W) atajado, Camilo Mayada (D) gol, Maximiliano Olivera (W) atajado, Ignacio González (D) erró, Gastón Rodríguez (W) atajado, Fabricio Formiliano (D) atajado, Federico Cristóforo (W) gol, Federico Ricca (D) erró, Diego Riolfo (W) gol, Guillermo Cotugno (D) gol, Nicolás Albarracín (W) atajado.
Amarillas: 8′ Emiliano Velázquez (D), 22′ Gastón Bueno (W), 23′ Gonzalo Porras (D), 39′ Matías De los Santos (D), 55′ Mauricio Gómez (W), 57′ Javier Cabrera (W), 61′ Bruno Fornaroli (D), 89′ Federico Ricca (D), 93′ Emiliano Díaz (W), 105′ Nicolás Albarracín (W)
Rojas: 51′ Emiliano Velázquez (D), 67′ Gastón Bueno (W), 87′ Javier Cabrera (W), 90′ Matías De los Santos (D).
Wanderers: Federico Cristóforo, Emiliano Díaz, Gastón Bueno, Martín Díaz (52′ Gastón Rodríguez), Mauricio Gómez (65′ Diego Riolfo), Adrián Colombino (45′ Kevin Ramírez), Santiago Martínez, Maximiliano Olivera, Javier Cabrera, Nicolás Albarracín y Rodrigo Pastorini. Director Técnico: Alfredo Arias.
Danubio: Salvador Ichazo, Emiliano Velázquez, Matías De Los Santos, Federico Ricca, Camilo Mayada, Fabricio Formiliano, Gonzalo Porras, Leandro Sosa (45′ Guillermo Cotugno), Ignacio González, Diego Martiñones (53′ Hugo Soria) y Bruno Fornaroli (61′ Gastón Faber). Director Técnico: Leonardo Ramos.
