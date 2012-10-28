Daños en Rambla de los Ingleses
Por los daños causados por el temporal del 23 de octubre en Rambla de los Ingleses en la zona que esta después del Puerto se solicita a los vehículos y peatones circular con precaución.
Frente a los daños ocasionados por el temporal del día 23 de octubre en Rambla de los Ingleses y frente al riesgo que pudiera presentarse; el Municipio de Piriápolis informa que los daños han sido evaluados por el Cuerpo Técnico de la Intendencia Municipal de Maldonado y se hará un llamado a precios para su inmediata reparación. El objetivo es que este paseo quede habilitado a la brevedad, si bien no está afectado el tránsito vehicular, se solicita precaución al circular por la zona.
Descope y Podas de Árboles
Se están realizando podas de ramas en altura y descope de árboles en jurisdicción del Municipio de Piriápolis, dando cumplimiento a la Licitación Abreviada Nº 28/2012, Resolución Nº 05774/2012. La empresa adjudicataria se encargará de las solicitudes que hayan sido gestionadas ante el Municipio, cumpliendo con un total de hasta 300 árboles.
