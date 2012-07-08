Damnificados de Pluna crean mail para definir pasos a seguir; 40.000 afectados en Brasil
Crean un mail para realizar consultas
Los pasajeros perjudicados se están organizando
El País digital informa en la edición de hoy que un grupo de pasajeros de Pluna afectados por el cierre de la aerolínea ha creado un mail para que aquellas personas que están en la misma situación puedan consultar e intercambiar opiniones sobre los pasos a seguir.
El portal también informa que hay 40.000 damnificados en Brasil, motivo por el cual la aerolínea uruguaya podría ser sancionada por la ANAC – Agencia de Aviación Civil de Brasil, organismo que ubicó 220 inspectores en tres aeropuertos para supervisar a Pluna. 6.000 uruguayos fueron reubicados en otras líneas aéreas y Buquebus.La mayoría de los 40.000 pasajeros norteños iban a viajar vía Pluna a Montevideo, Punta del Este, Buenos Aires y Santiago de Chile en estas vacaciones de julio.Según fuentes del gobierno brasileño, Pluna emitió unos 40.000 pasajes en vuelos que debían despegar mayormente en los días de las vacaciones de julio.
Además de esos turistas, varios cientos de clientes de Pluna que se encontraban en Brasil y que regresarían a sus casas en Santiago de Chile, Montevideo y Buenos Aires quedaron varados el jueves 5 y el viernes 6 por la suspensión de los vuelos de la empresa uruguaya.
“En una primera etapa ANAC sugirió a esos viajeros damnificados que procuren ayuda en Pluna. En una segunda etapa, que podrá comenzar el próximo lunes, la ANAC analizará si la empresa aérea cumplió o no con las necesidades de todos sus pasajeros y decidirá en consecuencia”, explicó la empleada.
Consultada sobre la cantidad de reclamos que recibió el organismo brasileño que regula la actividad comercial aérea privada, la funcionaria dijo que el relevamiento estará pronto la próxima semana.
“Por el momento no hay reclamos oficiales. El problema se agravó el pasado viernes. De todas maneras, Pluna será sancionada si no cumple con un solo pasajero”, reiteró.
El viernes 6, en un comunicado de prensa, la ANAC informó que “la empresa aérea uruguaya Pluna puede ser multada en hasta 360 mil reales (US$ 184.000) por cada vuelo y perder su autorización para operar en Brasil en caso de que no preste asistencia debida a los pasajeros afectados por la paralización de sus operaciones”.
Correo electrónico abrieron afectados por cierre de Pluna
Un grupo de pasajeros de Pluna afectados por el cierre de la aerolínea, abrieron ayer una cuenta de correo electrónico (damnificados pluna@gmail.com) para que personas que se encuentran en esa misma situación puedan realizar consultas e intercambiar opiniones sobre los pasos a seguir.
“La idea es recibir información de cada uno de los damnificados para tener contacto con todos y hacer circular posibles soluciones”, dijo a El País el contador Darío Martínez, uno de los organizadores.
Martínez dijo que quienes adquirieron sus pasajes por internet o por tarjeta de crédito tienen mayores posibilidades de recuperar su dinero. En el primer caso, la ley de Relaciones de Consumo prevé que las personas que realizan compras por la web pueden pedir la devolución en los siguientes cinco días; en el segundo existe la posibilidad de no reconocer la compra porque el servicio no se prestó.
Pero quienes pagaron sus pasajes al contado “tienen menos derechos”, y en ese caso deberán hacer gestiones ante Pluna, señaló Martínez. Mañana lunes, las personas afectadas asistirán al local de Pluna ubicado en Colonia esquina Avenida del Libertador.
El País Digital
