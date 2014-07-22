Natación Master: Dunkle de Pan de Azúcar 2º en la anual y se prepara para el gran desafío “24 horas de nado” en el Campus

dunkleEl Dunkle, equipo de natación master de la piscina de Pan de Azúcar dirigido por la Prof. Jimena Marmolejo e integrado por atletas de esa ciudad y de Piriápolis, viene realizando una muy buena actuación en la presente temporada de la Liga ocupando el 2º lugar en la tabla anual en Junior y Pre Master y el 11º lugar en Master, en una lista de 25 equipos, con destacadas actuaciones individuales.

El Dunkle viene de participar el pasado 12 de julio en el 3er. Circuito de la Liga Nacional de Natación Master realizado en la Asociación Cristiana de Jóvenes, donde a pesar de los pocos nadadores que llevó, supieron colocarse en la 5ª ubicación en Jr. y Pre Master y 17º en Master.

El grupo se prepara ahora para el gran desafío de agosto: Las “24 horas de nado” a realizarse  entre el 16 y 17 de ese mes en el Campus de Maldonado, además del 4º Circuito Nacional.

3er. Circuito Nacional Master

Los nadadores y nadadoras del Dunkle que compitieron en el 3er. Circuito de la Liga Nacional realizado en la Asociación Cristiana de Jóvenes fueron: Marianna Guedes, Matías Barla y Francisco Domínguez en Master, mientras que en Jr. y Pre-Master nadaron: Belén Martínez, Agustín Villegas y Valeria Trindade. Entrenadora profesora Jimena Marmolejo y delegado Roberto Martínez.

Pese a la reducida representación, luego de varias horas de competencias, el Dunkle terminó en la posición 17º en Master y 5º en Jr. y Pre-Master, de un total de 25 equipos.

Agustín Villegas obtuvo la medalla de oro al lograr el 1º puesto en 50 metros espalda y la medalla de plata en 200 m libre; Belén Martínez medalla de bronceo en 50 m mariposa; Valeria Trindade medalla de bronce en 50 metros espalda y Francisco Domínguez también se colgó la de bronce en 50 metros espalda.

En prueba de relevos mixtos de 4×50 metros estilos, en categoría Jr. /Pre master lograron también el 3º puesto. Además, todos los nadadores cosecharon puntos en las demás pruebas con valiosos 4º y 5º puestos que sumaron para el equipo.

24 horas natacion masterDesafío “24 horas de nado” en el Campus

Entre el sábado 16 y domingo 17 de agosto se realizará en el Campus de Maldonado la V maratón de natación master “24 horas de nado” que este año homenajeará a Soledad Fernández. El Dunkle ya aseguró su participación en la competencia que convocará a un máximo de 16 equipos y donde los nuestros esperan llegar con la mayor cantidad de nadadores buscando el podio para hacernos así un lindo regalo del “Día del Niño” que se celebra ese domingo y llevar bien en alto esa camiseta que ahora lleva el logo de semanario La Prensa.

Semanario La Prensa
Publicado martes 22 de julio de 2014 hora 03:10
Fotos: Dunkle – LNNM

24 horas natacion campus

Puesto EQUIPO JR-PM
CCM 190
DUNKLE 124,5
CSLP 82
ACJ 66,5
CLUNA 63,5
PCT 42
CRP 38
CRM 33
PMF 26
10º CBVB 25
11º ANGUILAS 20
12º PCT 20
13º PEJERREY 7,5
14º OLIMPIA 6

 

 

 

