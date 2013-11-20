Crisis en Espacio 738: Elección fue anulada y candidaturas se dirimirán en las Internas del 2014

Crisis en Espacio 738: Elección fue anulada y candidaturas se dirimirán en las Internas del 2014http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/espacio-738-de-los-santos.jpg
Como habíamos anunciado oportunamente, en la noche del martes 19 de noviembre el Secretariado Ejecutivo del Espacio 738 mantuvo una trascendente reunión con el fin de destrabar la crisis generada tras las bochornosas elecciones del 27 de octubre.
En la reunión quedó establecido que los sectores en discordia aceptaron finalmente la propuesta presentada por el líder de la 738, Oscar De los Santos, que planteaba la anulación de las elecciones dirimiendo las candidaturas a las Internas del 2014.
Según confirmó a semanario La Prensa, Pablo Sánchez, concejal de Solís Grande, , las elecciones fueron anuladas y las candidaturas se definirán en las próximas elecciones Internas previstas para junio del 2014.
Asimismo, Sánchez informó que fue ratificada la confianza a los pre candidatos a intendente y a la diputación nacional.
COMUNICADO OFICIAL ESPACIO 738
En la ciudad de San Carlos a los 19 días del mes de Noviembre de 2013, reunido el Secretariado del Espacio 738
Resuelve:
1- Ratificar la integridad moral y reconocer la total entrega de nuestr@s militantes y candidat@s, en las Elecciones Internas del 27 de Octubre próximo pasado.
2- Que reinvindicamos la participación ciudadana en el marco legítimo de su libre expresión.
3- En función de cuestionamientos realizados –independientemente de su procedencia-, el Secretariado del Espacio 738 respalda la decisión de nuestr@s candidat@s de no convalidar un resultado cuestionado.
4- Por lo expuesto, nuestr@s candidat@s a intendente/a y diputado/a se dirimirán en oportunidad de las Elecciones Internas de Junio de 2014, en el entendido que en este marco la elección se realizará con mayores garantías.
5- No encontrando una postura común en este Secretariado en cuanto al destino físico de los votos, se habilitarà un espacio de consulta sobre los procedimientos a seguir.
6- Tal como fue planteado por nuestros delegados en la Mesa Política Departamental, se informará al Frente Amplio.
