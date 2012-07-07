Cr. Juan Martínez Escrich (hotel Genovés – Piriápolis) es el flamante presidente de la AHRU
Se renovó la Directiva de la Asociación de Hoteles y Restaurantes del Uruguay (AHRU), resultando electo el conocido operador turístico de Piriápolis, propietario del hotel Genovés, expresidente de APROTUR y actual vicepresidente de la Cámara Uruguaya de Turismo, Cr. Juan Martínez Escrich.
semanariolaprensa.com saluda al flamante presidente de la AHRU deseándole el mayor de los éxitos en su gestión.
Fuente y fotos: www.pasaportenews.com
Martínez se convirtió en el nuevo presidente de la institución al resultar ganador en las elecciones con su lista 2012, que tenía por lema: “Por el fortalecimiento Institucional de la Asociación”.
Las elecciones realizadas en la sede de la asociación hotelera más antigua de Latinoamérica, localizada sobre la calle Gutiérrez Ruiz en la ciudad de Montevideo, registraron un 61% más de votos que en las últimas elecciones.
Los 260 socios de AHRU, ubicados en los 19 departamentos del país, tienen entonces, desde las 20 horas del 28 de junio, al Cr. Juan Martínez como su nuevo Presidente.
Los directivos que regirán la AHRU en el período 2012/2014 son los siguientes:
TITULARES
Juan Martínez Hotel Genovés
Peter Schwarté Hotel Radisson
Rafael Gómez Hotel Embajador
Francisco Rodríguez Hotel Metro
Hugo Marichal Hotel Argentina
José Moo Alonso Hotel Treinta y Tres
Sammy ArlinHotel Crystal Palace
Guillermo Arcani Hotel Sofitel
Graciela Lombardo Hotel Radisson Colonia
Joaquín Ramírez Hotel Conrad
Armando Chaquiriand Hotel Nirvana
SUPLENTES RESPECTIVOS
Hermes Cuello Hotel Fasano
Manuel Pérez Bravo Hotel Mediterráneo
Gabriela Safi Hotel Horacio Quiroga
Mónica Rossi Hotel My Suites
María Gil Hotel La Rochelle
Luís González Hotel Ideal
Pablo Casal Hotel Sheraton
Marcelo Chiappino Hotel Mantra
Fernando Tapia Posada Don Antonio
Fernando Peláez Hotel Palacio
Mónica Wibmer Hotel Nirvana
COMISION FISCAL
TITULARES
Claudio Viñales Hotel Armon Suites
Roberto Rego Hotel Alvear
Roy Davies Hotel Sheraton Colonia
SUPLENTES
Gustavo González Hotel Ideal
Juan Ferreira Restaurant El Fogón
Alejandro Cammarota Hotel Oxford
Hi! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
Aw, this was a really nice post. In thought I wish to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and precise effort to make an excellent article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and by no means appear to get one thing done.
Good website! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I simply want to tell you that I’m beginner to blogging and definitely liked you’re web site. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely come with wonderful well written articles. Bless you for sharing your web site.
It can be mostly close to impossible to encounter well-educated men and women on this niche, but you look like you fully grasp those things you’re revealing! Excellent
Noticeably absorbing elements you’ll have remarked, warm regards for publishing.
Gday here, just turned out to be receptive to your wordpress bog through The Big G, and found that it is genuinely helpful. I’ll like should you decide carry on this.
https://aromasuperstore.com/
I remain in my late FIFTY’s as well as I can easily tell you that this mattress is one of the most pleasant mattress I have actually ever before reconsidered. I appear ahead to creeping into bed during the night and also I wake refreshed from a fantastic evening sleeping.
I simply wish to share it with you that I am new to having a blog and very much adored your website. Probably I am inclined to save your blog post . You definitely have excellent article content. Admire it for giving out with us your main internet site information
I really desire to show you that I am new to putting up a blog and genuinely liked your webpage. Probably I am prone to store your blog post . You seriously have lovely article materials. Delight In it for share-out with us your own internet site write-up
Good day here, just got aware of your blog page through Google, and have found that it is really entertaining. I will be grateful in the event you carry on this post.
Modify after virtually pair of years: Mattress is actually still keeping up terrific. Still disappointed with the froth leading holding heat.
It’s actually practically unthinkable to come across well-informed men and women on this content, still, you seem like you are familiar with the things you’re talking about! Thank You
Absolutely interesting details that you have said, thanks for submitting.
Hi! I understand this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask. Does building a well-established blog like yours require a large amount of work? I am completely new to operating a blog however I do write in my journal everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my experience and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!
Wow thanks for this site i find it hard to findgood qualityadvice out there when it comes to this topicthank for the guide
It really is practically unthinkable to see well-aware parties on this content, even though you come across as like you know exactly what you’re preaching about! Appreciation
Absolute useful data you’ll have said, thanks a lot for publishing.
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to looking into your web page again.
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
Amazing blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any tips? Cheers!
I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing issues with your website. It seems like some of the text on your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This might be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before. Thank you
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your weblog. You have some really good posts and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Thanks!
At this time it appears like WordPress is the preferred blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Chrome. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Thanks
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something informative to read?
This design is incredible! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help reduce content from being ripped off? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Hi there! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Appreciate it!
It is actually nearly unthinkable to come across well-advised americans on this niche, regrettably you seem like you know what exactly you’re covering! Cheers
I really need to advise you that I am new to having a blog and utterly valued your work. Most likely I am probably to save your blog post . You definitely have excellent article content. Delight In it for share-out with us your domain page
Unbelievably absorbing information that you have said, thanks a lot for adding.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would really benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Thanks!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Hey! I know this is somewhat off-topic however I needed to ask. Does operating a well-established blog such as yours take a massive amount work? I am brand new to blogging however I do write in my diary every day. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my experience and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
First off I would like to say wonderful blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing. I’ve had a tough time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips? Appreciate it!
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say great blog!
I’m really loving the theme/design of your weblog. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A small number of my blog audience have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?
Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Hey there, just became alert to your website through The Big G, and have found that it is very helpful. I will take pleasure in should you decide continue these.
Hello would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a honest price? Kudos, I appreciate it!
Awesome blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely confused .. Any suggestions? Kudos!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your weblog. You have some really great posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Cheers!
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice methods and we are looking to exchange strategies with others, please shoot me an email if interested.
Hey I am so happy I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Yahoo for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a remarkable post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it
First off I would like to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your head before writing. I have had trouble clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out. I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints? Thank you!
Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice procedures and we are looking to swap solutions with others, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write with regards to here. Again, awesome weblog!
I merely have to tell you that I am new to online blogging and pretty much cherished your website. More than likely I am likely to store your blog post . You simply have memorable article materials. Get Pleasure From it for telling with us your very own blog article
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different website and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to checking out your web page again.
Hi there, just started to be aware about your blog through Bing and yahoo, and realized that it’s truly useful. I’ll take pleasure in in the event you carry on such.
Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, wonderful blog!
Hey! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips for rookie blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
First of all I want to say excellent blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your head before writing. I’ve had difficulty clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out there. I do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips? Kudos!
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this excellent blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. many thanks
Hello this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say superb blog!
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back sometime soon. I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a nice afternoon!
Howdy! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Exceptional blog and terrific design and style.
Hey this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Admiring the hard work you put into your website and detailed information you present. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Excellent blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any recommendations? Thanks a lot!
You can definitely see your skills in the paintings you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Valuable info. Fortunate me I found your site by accident, and I’m stunned why this twist of fate did not happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
I have learn a few good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you set to create one of these great informative web site.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers
I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome weblog!
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Heya! I realize this is kind of off-topic but I needed to ask. Does building a well-established blog such as yours require a large amount of work? I’m completely new to writing a blog however I do write in my journal daily. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my personal experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!
What i don’t realize is actually how you’re now not actually a lot more neatly-appreciated than you may be right now. You are very intelligent. You realize thus significantly with regards to this topic, made me in my view believe it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved unless it¡¦s something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. Always handle it up!
Howdy this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back down the road. Many thanks
I merely wish to advise you that I am new to blogging and incredibly liked your post. Very likely I am going to save your blog post . You seriously have extraordinary article materials. Be Thankful For it for expressing with us all of your site information
As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you
Thank you for any other magnificent article. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect method of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such info.
Well I truly liked reading it. This tip procured by you is very effective for proper planning.
It really is near extremely difficult to come across well-qualified viewers on this matter, however , you appear like you comprehend exactly what you’re talking about! Gratitude
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Chrome. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Many thanks
Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any support is very much appreciated.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Hello.This post was extremely interesting, especially because I was browsing for thoughts on this matter last Saturday.
Good morning there, just turned aware about your post through Search engines like google, and have found that it is very good. I’ll be grateful should you continue these.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Hi there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. thanks a lot
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
I’m curious to find out what blog system you are utilizing? I’m having some small security problems with my latest blog and I would like to find something more secure. Do you have any suggestions?
Wonderful post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Thanks!
Very entertaining specifics you’ll have remarked, many thanks for adding.
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Excellent website you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get suggestions from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Bless you!
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Exceptional work!
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Exceptional work!
At this time it looks like BlogEngine is the preferred blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?