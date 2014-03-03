COVI 19: Fueron conectados los contadores de OSE, viviendas tienen agua y saneamiento

COVI 19: Fueron conectados los contadores de OSE, viviendas tienen agua y saneamientohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/100_2340.jpg
Actualizado miércoles 5 de marzo 2014 hora 17:17.- En el día de ayer, martes 4 de marzo, OSE instaló los contadores a las 24 casas de COVI 19 y en consecuencia la viviendas cuentan con agua potable y saneamiento. De esta forma las 24 familias podrán finalmente mudarse a sus flamantes viviendas, tras una larga espera de mas de dos meses después que el Instituto Setiembre y la comisión directiva de la cooperativa entregaran las llaves de las viviendas.
Actualizado lunes 3 de marzo de 2014 hora 19:26.- En la tarde de este lunes, una empresa contratada por OSE realiza trabajos en un complejo turístico vecino que permitirá la interconexión con la viviendas. De esta forma quedaría solucionado el tema del agua y saneamiento para la Cooperativa 19 de Setiembre que desde hace mas de dos meses tiene a las 24 familias sin los servicios esenciales y en consecuencia sin poder mudarse. Los trabajos en esta propiedad privada podrían terminar mañana martes, dijeron los responsables de la tarea.
_________________________________________________________________
Viviendas de COVI 19 fueron inauguradas sin el consentimiento del MVOTMA; pasaron dos meses y las familias siguen sin poder mudarse
Viviendas de COVI 19 fueron inauguradas sin el consentimiento del ministerio de Vivienda por no estar habilitadas para ocuparlas. A dos meses de la entrega de llaves las 24 familias aun no pueden mudarse por carecer de servicios esenciales como agua y saneamiento, cuando desde el Instituto Setiembre, supervisor técnico de la obra, se había prometido que a fines de diciembre estarían todos los servicios instalados.
Fuentes consultadas por semanario La Prensa en el ministerio de Vivienda señalaron que cualquier solución habitacional financiada y dependiente de esta cartera tienen que tener indefectiblemente todos los servicios (luz, agua y saneamiento) para ser habilitadas e inauguradas, de lo contrario las viviendas no son reconocidas por el ministerio como habitables y en consecuencia no pueden ser ocupadas por las respectivas familias.
Las fuentes ministeriales informaron que “de mudarse las familias sin estar las casas habilitadas, tanto el IAT – Instituto de Asistencia Técnica, como la propia Cooperativa, pueden ser pasibles de sanciones y suspensión de créditos futuros para ampliación de obra.
El 19 de diciembre pasado se realizó la entrega de llaves, acto que contó con la presencia de representantes del municipio de Piriápolis, de la Intendencia Departamental de Maldonado, y de la directora del Instituto Setiembre, Arq. Georgina Morresi, sin embargo, llamó la atención la ausencia de autoridades del ministerio de Vivienda.
Desde el ministerio, explicaron a semanario La Prensa que tanto el IAT (Instituto de Asistencia Técnica) como la Cooperativa pueden inaugurar las viviendas cuando lo consideren oportuno, pero si no están habilitadas para ser ocupadas, el ministerio no participa ni avala la inauguración.
Para el ministerio, las viviendas de COVI 19 no estaban en condiciones de ser inauguradas y por eso no participó del acto realizado el 19 de diciembre. No envío representantes ni tampoco aportó el soporte, como lo suele hacer el ministerio cada vez que inaugura una solución habitacional, brindando llaveros, audio, etc.
Este 19 de febrero se cumplen dos meses que las viviendas fueron “inauguradas”, y si bien cuentan con energía eléctrica, aun no se ha solucionado la conexión al saneamiento ni cuentan con agua corriente.
El problema no es de fácil solución, ya que OSE debe realizar una interconexión en un propiedad privada cercana al complejo de viviendas.
Consultamos a Martin Castel, jefe de OSE, quien manifestó que en este momento se está haciendo el pozo de bombeo para después proceder a realizar la interconexión en la mencionada propiedad privada. Castel estima que estos trabajos se extenderán hasta la semana que viene, últimos días de febrero.
También pudimos saber que la propietaria del predio autorizó el trabajo y no tiene reparos en permitir que se realice la interconexión en forma inmediata, con la condición lógica que se le deje el lugar tal cual estaba.
Este incumplimiento del Instituto Setiembre en los plazos prometidos, generó diversos inconvenientes a los cooperativistas, ya que algunos habían pactado entregar las casas que alquilaban a fines de diciembre, otros tuvieron que mudarse provisoriamente a casa de familiares, mientras una familia optó por instalar un baño químico y mudarse a pesar de todo.
Pero no solo esos son los inconvenientes, los copropietarios ya están pagando facturas de UTE sin siquiera poder disfrutar de las viviendas. También existe preocupación en los cooperativistas ya que estarían perdiendo tres meses de gracia de los seis que ofrece el ministerio para comenzar a pagar la mensualidad. Sobre este tema y por lo expuesto al comienzo de la nota, es de suponer que los 6 meses de gracia comenzarán a regir una vez que el ministerio habilite las viviendas oficialmente. En caso que surja algún inconveniente deberán presentar una nota a la Agencia Nacional de Vivienda.
Para peor de males, 4 casas sufrieron las consecuencias de las intensas lluvias registradas el viernes 7 de febrero; a una le entró agua por la chimenea y otras tres tienen problemas de humedad.
Reunión realizada en enero; la arquitecta Morresi nos echó
Ya los primeros días de enero algunas familias mostraron su malestar por el atraso en la instalación de los servicios para lo cual se convocó a una reunión, el miércoles 15 a las 19 horas, entre cooperativistas y la Arq. Morresi, directora del Instituto Setiembre, supervisor técnico de la obra.
Semanario La Prensa había publicado previamente una nota donde se explicaba la situación y se anunciaba esa reunión. Llegamos minutos después de las 19 horas, pero para nuestra sorpresa y la de varios de los presentes, Morresi, visiblemente molesta con este periodista, nos invitó a retirarnos, sin antes afirmar que la nota publicada por este medio era “muy mentirosa”, preguntándonos además quien nos había informado sobre la reunión.
Para evitar inconvenientes accedimos al pedido de Morresi y nos retiramos, pero antes le pedimos que nos pasará su número de celular ya que teníamos varias consultas para hacerle. Aseguró que al otro día nos lo haría llegar… pero el contacto nunca llegó.
¿Cuál fue el apuro en inaugurar las viviendas?
En conclusión no queda claro cual fue el apuro y los motivos que llevaron al IAT Setiembre y a la propia comisión directiva de la Cooperativa a inaugurar las viviendas y entregar las llaves cuando aun no se tenía resuelto el tema de los servicios. La fecha prevista inicialmente para entregar las viviendas por cronograma era el 28 de octubre de 2013.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado 19 de febrero 2014 hora 18:28
