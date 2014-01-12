Corte de señal en Video Cable Oeste fue intencional; con una hacha cortaron fibra óptica

Corte de señal en Video Cable Oeste fue intencional; con una hacha cortaron fibra ópticahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/video-cable-sin-señal.jpg
El corte de la señal en Video Cable Oeste horas previas al partido clásico, que disputaron ayer Nacional y Peñarol, fue intencional. Así lo aseguró hace minutos a semanario La Prensa, Alejandro Fontes, Jefe Técnico de la empresa Video Cable Oeste, momentos en que se dirigía a la Seccional 3ª a radicar la denuncia correspondiente.
Fontes señaló que alguien, utilizando una hacha, cortó la fibra óptica en la zona del cruce de Ruta Interbalnearia y Ruta 37, dejando sin señal a los balnearios de Punta Colorada, Piriápolis y Playa Grande.
Esto sucedió entre las 17 y las 18 horas de ayer, generando preocupación en los abonados, principalmente en los amantes del fútbol que esperaban la trasmisión del primer clásico del año.
Fontes explicó que llevó su tiempo encontrar donde estaba la falla, detectada finalmente debajo de un puente en la zona señalada. Solicitado el apoyo de técnicos soldadores a la empresa Punta Cable se procedió a solucionar el daño ocasionado, recuperando la señal primero para el balneario Punta Colorada, luego Piriápolis, esto antes que comenzara el partido, mientras que Playa Grande fue el mas demorado, solucionando la falla sobre las 22:30.
Consultado sobre quien podría cometer un hecho de esta naturaleza, el jefe técnico manifestó no tener idea al respecto, aunque descartó la posibilidad que se haya tratado de un accidente, ya que el caño pvc por donde pasa la fibra óptica está debajo de un puente. Está claro que fue intencional, quien lo hizo sabía lo que hacía, concluyó Fontes.
Como adelantáramos al comienzo de la nota, la emprea Video Cable Oeste radicaba la denuncia a estas horas en dependencias policiales para que se inicie una investigación.
