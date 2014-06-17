Copa Latina de Orientación comienza el 12 de noviembre en Las Flores
Este año la Copa Latina de Orientación comienza en inmediaciones del Castillo Pittamiglio el 12 de noviembre de 10 a 17 horas, se pondrá en marcha la XX Copa Latina de Deporte Orientación cuyas delegaciones estarán en Maldonado el día 11.
El 13 de noviembre de 10 a 17 está previsto un evento modelo en Aznárez de 10 a 17 horas y desde las 18 una reunión de los jefes de equipos que participan en la Copa Latina.
El 14 la actividad se trasladará a Cerros Azules desde la 8 horas, para a las 9 largarse una carrera de distancia, también en las cercanías de Cerros Azules.
A las 16 horas se entregarán los premios de la carrera y dos horas más tarde se hará una reunión de la organización de la copa.
Junto con la XX Copa Latina estará en disputa la VIII Copa Mercosur y el II International Maldonado O´’Meeting.
Luego de Cerros Azules las pruebas se trasladarán a Punta Ballena y Punta del Este.
Este deporte consta de una carrera guiada por un mapa y brújula en trazados urbanos o agrestes, y que tiene adeptos en diferentes países, a tal punto que existe un calendario mundial de pruebas en la que se inscribe la XX Copa Latina.
I love it when people come together and share thoughts. Great site, keep it up!|
I enjoy which often lace frontal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ny8rUpI_98I seem to be nice, and stylish
Wow! These kind of betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/check-website/betterscooter.com small gravel!
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read more things about it!|
I simply want to tell you that I’m very new to blogging and actually loved this page. Most likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You actually have impressive article content. Many thanks for sharing your webpage.
It certainly is almost unattainable to find well-aware people on this area, however , you seem like you be aware of those things you’re preaching about! Thanks
I just want to notify you that I am new to writing a blog and certainly admired your report. Most likely I am probably to remember your blog post . You seriously have wonderful article content. Value it for discussing with us your favorite domain write-up
Absolute helpful resources that you have stated, say thanks a lot for writing.
Good day there, just became aware of your webpage through Google, and have found that it is pretty useful. I will appreciate should you decide continue these.
https://aromasuperstore.com/