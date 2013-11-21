Convocatoria a interesados en operar servicio de automóviles con taxímetro
Ante el aumento de la demanda de traslado de la población del departamento de Maldonado, se da lugar a esta convocatoria -comprendida en la resoluciones Nº 04780/2013 y 09330/2013- mediante la cual se otorgarán hasta 23 nuevos permisos: se brindarán nueve permisos, como máximo, a las cooperativas de integración colectiva de capital y el resto se destinará a los aspirantes individuales.
Los permisos se otorgarán por sorteo, de acuerdo a las condiciones estipuladas en el capítulo IV, Numeral 2, Artículo 19, Literal F, del Decreto 3912; esto se efectuará ante escribano público y en forma posterior al análisis de las propuestas. Asimismo, las personas o empresas que resulten adjudicatarias no podrán cambiar o intercambiar paradas.
Etapas y documentación
En primer lugar, los interesados deberán dirigirse a la División de Tránsito y Transporte de la IDM -tribuna Norte del Campus, planta baja- para retirar las condiciones del llamado. Posteriormente, tendrán que concurrir a la División de Administración Documental de la Intendencia -planta baja, sector A- con el fin de presentar las propuestas. En ambos casos, se puede ir de lunes a viernes, entre las 9.15 y las 14.45 horas, hasta las 14 horas del viernes17 de enero de 2014.
La documentación requerida aparece a continuación:
-
Certificado de buena conducta.
-
Constancia de domicilio.
-
Razón social de la empresa o proyecto de razón social certificado por escribano público.
-
Documentación probatoria de cualquier solicitud realizada con anterioridad.
-
Factura pro forma de los vehículos 0 Km que se incorporarán al servicio.
-
Estudio de factibilidad económica, firmado por contador público, del proyecto de actividad a concretar -amortización de los vehículos, costos operativos, masa salarial o retributiva de cualquier índole, costos financieros e ingresos previstos en la parada a la que se aspira-.
-
Copia de libreta de matrimonio de cada aspirante individual o integrante de cualquier sociedad -al considerarse como sociedad de hecho-.
Distribución de los permisos
Se encuentran definidas las paradas que están comprendidas en el actual llamado y se hará de la siguiente manera:
-
Hasta cuatro permisos en Sanatorio Mautone.
-
Hasta dos en barrio Lausana (Leandro Gómez y Manolo Lima).
-
Hasta dos en barrio Biarrtiz (luego se determinará ubicación).
-
Hasta dos en Cerro Pelado.
-
Hasta uno en balneario Las Flores/Solís.
-
Hasta uno en La Capuera.
-
Hasta uno en Pueblo Obrero.
-
Hasta dos en Aiguá.
-
Hasta dos en Terminal Pan de Azúcar.
-
Hasta dos en San Carlos.
-
Hasta uno en José Ignacio.
-
Hasta tres permisos en parada ya existente en Punta Shopping.
Los aspirantes podrán presentarse con propuestas alternativas para hasta un máximo de dos paradas dentro del departamento de Maldonado, debiendo brindar un estudio de viabilidad económica correspondiente a cada parada a la que aspire.
Para obtener más información, consultar en los archivos adjuntos.
Documentos asociados:
