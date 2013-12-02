Confirman llegada de ambulancia para Piriápolis; aseguran que será compartida con Aznárez

Confirman llegada de ambulancia para Piriápolis; aseguran que será compartida con Aznárezhttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/ambulancia-piriapolis.jpg
Se confirmó la llegada de la ambulancia para la policlínica de Piriápolis. La nueva unidad de emergencias estará arribando al balneario en los próximos días. Aunque en primera instancia se dijo que sería el jueves 5 de diciembre, después se informó que aun no está confirmada la fecha, pudiendo ser el jueves 12, de acuerdo a lo manifestado por Alberto Miranda, integrante de la Comisión de Apoyo de la policlínica de Piriápolis. Autoridades de ASSE estarán en la ciudad para hacer entrega de las llaves del vehículo a la directora de la policlínica de Piriápolis, Dra. Cristina Valega.
La unidad de emergencia será compartida con Aznárez
La Dra. Beatriz Silva, presidenta del directorio de ASSE, fue consultada por semanario La Prensa sobre el reclamo de Aznárez por una ambulancia adquirida por una comisión de vecinos que ya no está al servicio de esa localidad. La jerarca manifestó que no estaba en conocimiento de esto, sin embargo, la Dra. Sandra Alberti, directora de la Red de Atención Primaria de Maldonado, fue quien se encargó de evacuar las dudas sobre el tema.
Alberti explicó que “esa ambulancia se adquirió en el año 1962, que ha pasado mucho tiempo y que es lógico comprender que perdió su vida útil; después vino otra, comentó Alberti, que estuvo en servicio hasta los primeros años de la década de los ’90, la cual también se terminó deteriorando.
Si bien reconoció que hoy la policlínica de Aznárez no cuenta con ambulancia, aseguró que la asignada a Piriápolis, estará también al servicio de la comunidad de todo el municipio de Solís Grande.
Ecógrafo para Piriápolis: El pueblo aportó 7.000 dólares
Estas declaraciones de Alberti fueron realizadas en el marco de la finalización de la campaña de recaudación de fondos para la compra del ecógrafo para la policlínica de Piriápolis, impulsada por la Comisión de Apoyo y canalizada a través del supermercado Devoto, donde las cajeras y cajeros preguntaban a sus clientes si colaboraban con $ 5 para tales efectos.
La campaña, que se extendió durante 70 días, superó ampliamente las expectativas, ya que se estimaba una recaudación de entre 60 y 70 mil pesos, cuando finalmente fueron $ 153.524 lo recaudado. De esta forma se puede decir que los vecinos aportaron unos 7.000 dólares americanos para la compra del ecógrafo, que tiene un valor cercano a los 20.000 de la moneda americana.
Lo recaudado en el festival de rock Piria Music, previsto para el sábado 14 de diciembre en la plaza de deportes de Piriápolis, donde actuarán la Vela Puerca, Trotsky Vegarán y Abuela Coca, entre otros, será destinado también a la compra del ecógrafo.
Para tales efectos se fijó un bono colaboración de $ 100, mientras que las utilidades por concepto de venta de bebidas y comidas, como de sponsors, también serán volcadas a la policlínica de Piriápolis.
El festival es organizado por la Comisión de Apoyo de la policlínica de Piriápolis con el auspicio del municipio de Piriápolis. El lanzamiento del Piria Musica se realizará el miércoles 5 de diciembre en Montevideo y el viernes 6 en Piriápolis.
